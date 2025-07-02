OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd for Watsons and selected e-commerce platforms

Since early 2024, the OCBC Rewards Card has been running a quarterly 6 mpd promotion, offering upsized miles for selected merchants and MCCs.

The most recent edition, which covered Watsons and department stores, ended on 30 June 2025. OCBC has now launched a new offer that runs till the end of 2025, and while Watsons has been retained, department stores have been replaced by online shopping platforms, namely Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao.

This will be bad news for anyone who was buying HeyMax vouchers — which code as department stores —though at least it’s not as restrictive as previous bonus categories, like duty-free or TANGS.

OCBC Rewards offering 6 mpd for Watsons and online shopping platforms

From 1 July to 31 December 2025, OCBC Rewards Cardholders will earn 6 mpd at the following merchants:

Watsons

Shopee

Lazada

TikTok Shop

Taobao

This offer is available to all cardholders, and no registration is required. Bonuses will be awarded for both SGD and FCY spend, whether offline or online.

Bonuses are awarded based on merchant name, rather than MCC. That’s a good thing, mind you, because e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada can process transactions over a wide range of MCCs. Do note that in the case of Shopee, transactions made using Shopee Pay under MCC 5262 are ineligible.

However, this also means that if you were to pair the OCBC Rewards Card with Amaze (for whatever reason), you wouldn’t earn the bonus because the merchant name will be changed to Amaze.

The 6 mpd earn rate is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month; any spend above this will earn the usual 4 mpd up till S$1,110, then 0.4 mpd afterwards.

Component Monthly Cap

(OCBC$) Monthly Cap

(S$) Base: 5 OCBC$ per S$5

(0.4 mpd) N/A N/A Regular Bonus: 45 OCBC$ per S$5

(3.6 mpd)

10,000 OCBC$ S$1,110* Special Bonus: 25 OCBC$ per S$5

(2 mpd) 5,000 OCBC$ S$1,000 *Really S$1,111, but remember that OCBC only awards points in blocks of S$5



Both principal and supplementary cardholder spend will be aggregated when awarding the bonus OCBC$, but supplementary cards do not have their own bonus cap.

If you happen to have a legacy OCBC Titanium Rewards Blue and Pink Card, each is treated as a separate product, so each principal card will have its own bonus cap.

When will bonus miles be credited?

The additional 25 OCBC$ per S$5 (2 mpd) will be credited by the end of the next calendar month, following the relevant transaction posting date.

This is the same timeframe for the posting of the additional 45 OCBC$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd) that is an evergreen feature of the card.

Terms and Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

Overview: OCBC Rewards Card

OCBC Rewards Card Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 2 years Annual Fee S$196.20

(2 Years Free) Min.

Transfer (KF) 25,000 OCBC$

(10,000 miles) FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25 Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 4 mpd on online and offline shopping Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The OCBC Rewards Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 p.a. and offers a two-year waiver of its S$196.20 annual fee.

Cardholders can earn 4 mpd on selected online and offline shopping, capped at S$1,110 per calendar month (if you have the legacy Blue and Pink versions of the Titanium Rewards, each card has its own bonus cap).

💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist MCC Examples

(non-exhaustive) MCC 5309

Duty-Free Shops Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free MCC 5311

Departmental Stores

Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer MCC 5611

Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores

Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti MCC 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear Stores

Zara, H&M, Mothercare MCC 5631

Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores

Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora MCC 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork MCC 5651

Family Clothing Stores Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox MCC 5655

Sports and Riding Apparel Nike, Lululemon, Adidas MCC 5661

Shoe Stores

Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion MCC 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores Ezbuy, Zalora, Fartech MCC 5699

Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops Qoo10, Cotton On, Reebonz MCC 5941

Sporting Goods Stores Decathlon, Fila, New Balance MCC 5948

Luggage or Leather Goods Stores Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

🛒 Specified Merchants Alibaba

AliExpress

Amazon^

Daigou

Ezbuy

Guardian

Lazada Mustafa Centre^

NTUC Unity

Qoo10

Shopee*

Taobao

TikTok Shop

Watsons ^Amazon and Mustafa Centre transactions under MCC 5411 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

*Shopee Pay transactions under MCC 5262 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

Conclusion

OCBC Rewards Cardholders will earn 6 mpd on Watsons and selected e-commerce platforms till 31 December 2025, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

It’s just unfortunate that department stores are no longer included, since that closes the door earning 6 mpd on HeyMax vouchers- but at least you can continue to earn 4 mpd under the OCBC Rewards Card’s year-round bonus categories.