Great deal: Earn up to 6 mpd with the UOB Preferred Visa and HeyMax

HeyMax has launched a lucrative new promotion, which offers targeted customers a bonus 1 or 2 Max Miles per S$1 when spending on the UOB Preferred Visa’s bonus categories for mobile contactless and selected online transactions.

Together with the regular 4 mpd, this amounts to an overall earn rate of 5 or 6 mpd for something you’d probably be doing anyway. Although the promotion runs for just one month, it should be an easy way to pick up an extra 1,200/2,400 bonus Max Miles.

Get 200 Max Miles when you sign up for a HeyMax account and complete one transaction Sign up here



Earn an extra 1 or 2 mpd on the UOB Preferred Visa

From 1-30 April 2026, HeyMax customers can earn a bonus 1 or 2 Max Miles per S$1 when they spend on a HeyMax-linked UOB Preferred Visa Card, in either of its bonus categories:

Mobile contactless

Selected online transactions

No registration is necessary. If you were targeted for the offer, you’ll see a banner on the home page of your HeyMax app.

You will also see a special label on your UOB Preferred Visa Card, under the My Cards section.

The maximum bonus is capped at:

For 1 MMpd offer: 600 Max Miles per category, per user.

600 Max Miles per category, per user. For 2 MMpd offer: 1,200 Max Miles per category, per user.

Do note that the cap applies per user, even if you link multiple UOB Preferred Visa cards to the HeyMax app.

HeyMax will award Max Miles as soon as the transaction posts. However, in terms of calculations, do note that HeyMax will award Max Miles down to the last cent, unlike the UOB Preferred Visa which awards miles based on S$5 blocks.

For example, if you spend S$9.56 on the UOB Preferred Visa, with the 2 MMpd offer:

UOB will award 20 miles (in the form of 10 UNI$, based on S$5 of spend)

(in the form of 10 UNI$, based on S$5 of spend) HeyMax will award 19.2 Max Miles (S$9.56 x 2, rounded up to 1 decimal)

Therefore, it’s possible — likely even — that you reach the HeyMax bonus cap ahead of the UOB Preferred Visa bonus cap.

To use a rather extreme example, if you were to make 150 mobile contactless transactions of S$4 each, you would earn the full 1,200 Max Miles bonus cap for the mobile contactless category. However, you’d have a grand total of zero UNI$!

What are the bonus categories?

Here’s a reminder of how the UOB Preferred Visa’s bonus categories are defined.

Mobile contactless spend

Mobile contactless spend refers to in-store payments in SGD or FCY using the following methods:

Payment Method Eligible? ✅ ❌ ✅ Excludes MST ✅ Tapping physical card ❌

This also includes SimplyGo bus and MRT rides.

However, in-app payments using Apple Pay or Google Pay will not trigger the mobile contactless bonus, though you may still earn 4 mpd if the MCC falls under the whitelist for selected online transactions.

Do note that tapping the physical UOB Preferred Visa card at a contactless terminal will only earn 0.4 mpd instead of 4 mpd, ever since May 2020.

Selected online transactions

Selected online transactions are defined as online or in-app transactions in SGD or FCY with the following MCCs.

Category MCCs Department and Retail Stores 4816, 5262, 5306, 5309, 5310, 5311, 5331, 5399, 5611, 5621, 5631, 5641, 5651, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5732-5735, 5912, 5942, 5944-5949, 5964-5970, 5992, 5999 Supermarkets, Dining and Food Delivery 5811, 5812, 5814, 5333, 5411, 5441, 5462, 5499, 8012, 9751 Entertainment and Ticketing 7278, 7832, 7841, 7922, 7991, 7996, 7998-7999

Some examples of bonus-eligible merchants include:

Department and Retail Stores: Amazon, Courts, Harvey Norman, Lazada, Shopee, and Taobao

Amazon, Courts, Harvey Norman, Lazada, Shopee, and Taobao Supermarkets, Dining and Food Delivery : NTUC FairPrice, Foodpanda, GrabFood, WhyQ, or any restaurant that uses QR code ordering and payment

: NTUC FairPrice, Foodpanda, GrabFood, WhyQ, or any restaurant that uses QR code ordering and payment Entertainment and Ticketing: Golden Village, SISTIC, Ticketmaster

The inclusion of MCC 5311 also allows you to earn 4 mpd on HeyMax vouchers, which is my go-to strategy for maxing out this category each month.

Get 200 Max Miles when you sign up for a HeyMax account and complete one transaction Sign up here

7-Eleven

% Arabica

Airalo

Amazon

Best Denki

Courts

Foodpanda

Giant

Golden Village

Grab

IKEA

Imperial Treasure

Klook

Lazada

Muji Natureland

NTUC FairPrice

Oddle Eats

Pelago

Pupsik

Ryde

Shein

Shell

Sheng Siong

Sephora

TADA

TANGS

TungLok

ZALORA

Zig

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

HeyMax Card Maximiser

Even if you weren’t targeted for this promotion, you’ll definitely want to link your UOB Preferred Visa to HeyMax regardless. Why? Because of the HeyMax Card Maximiser feature, which helps keep track of the annoying sub-caps that UOB introduced back in October 2025.

Instead of a unified bonus cap, the UOB Preferred Visa now has a separate bonus cap for mobile contactless and selected online transactions of 1,080 UNI$ per calendar month each.

💳 UOB Preferred Visa

(From 1 Oct 2025) Mobile Contactless Selected Online Transactions Monthly Bonus Cap (UNI$) 1,080 UNI$ 1,080 UNI$ Monthly Bonus Cap (S$) S$600 S$600 Caps are based on calendar month

The caps are strictly separate. For example, spending S$1,000 entirely on mobile contactless transactions will earn 2,560 miles (S$600 @ 4 mpd + S$400 @ 0.4 mpd).

It can be a headache to keep track of how much you’ve spent in each bonus category, but the HeyMax Card Maximiser does the heavy lifting for you. After the one-time setup, transactions will be tracked automatically, showing a running tally of how much bonus cap remains.

For more on how this works, refer to the article below.

What can you do with Max Miles?

HeyMax’s partner list keeps growing, with the company setting an ambitious target of 50 airline and hotel partners by 2027.

All the partners with a Direct tag support in-app transfers via the HeyMax app (usually instant, but not always). For all other partners, HeyMax will issue a prepaid Visa card to purchase points from the relevant programme.

HeyMax Transfer Partners ✈️ Airlines Air Arabia Rewards Direct

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue Direct

Air India Maharaja Club Direct

AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct

Alaska Mileage Plan

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct

Emirates Skywards

Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct

Etihad Guest EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles Direct

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club Direct

SAS EuroBonus Direct

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct

Velocity Frequent Flyer

Xiamen Egret Miles Direct 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless Direct

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio) Direct

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards Direct

You can also cash out Max Miles at 1.8 cents each via the FlyAnywhere option, so there’s no reason to ever choose any programme where the per point value is below this threshold.

Conclusion

HeyMax is now offering targeted users the opportunity to earn a bonus 1 or 2 Max Miles per S$1 when spending with the UOB Preferred Visa’s bonus categories.

If you were selected to participate, it’s an absolute no-brainer. The mobile contactless category is simple enough to max out each month, and by buying HeyMax vouchers, you can cover the selected online transactions category too.