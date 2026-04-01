Extended: OCBC Rewards Card 6 mpd for Watsons, Shopee, Lazada and more

Ever since the start of 2024, the OCBC Rewards Card has been running a quarterly 6 mpd promotion for selected merchants and MCCs.
The most recent edition, which began on 1 July 2025, offers 6 mpd at pharmacy chain Watsons, as well as e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao. This was scheduled to end on 31 March 2026, but has now been extended a further three months to 30 June 2026.
While keeping the same bonus merchants for an entire year might strike some as boring, I’m just happy for the status quo to be maintained. Given the nerfs we’re seeing on the market, the last thing I want is for them to get creative!
OCBC Rewards extends 6 mpd for Watsons and selected online shopping
From 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026, OCBC Rewards Cardholders will earn 6 mpd at the following merchants:
- Watsons
- Shopee
- Lazada
- TikTok Shop
- Taobao
The 6 mpd earn rate is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month. Any spend above this will earn the usual 4 mpd up till S$1,110, then 0.4 mpd afterwards.
|Component
|Monthly Cap
(OCBC$)
|Monthly Cap
(S$)
|Base: 5 OCBC$ per S$5
(0.4 mpd)
|N/A
|N/A
|Regular Bonus: 45 OCBC$ per S$5
(3.6 mpd)
|10,000 OCBC$
|S$1,110*
|Special Bonus: 25 OCBC$ per S$5
(2 mpd)
|5,000 OCBC$
|S$1,000
|*Really S$1,111, but remember that OCBC only awards points in blocks of S$5
Both principal and supplementary cardholder spend will be aggregated when awarding the bonus OCBC$, but supplementary cards do not have their own bonus cap.
This offer is available to all cardholders, and no registration is required. Bonuses will be awarded for both SGD and FCY spend (i.e. Watsons Malaysia will count too), whether offline or online.
Bonuses are awarded based on merchant name, rather than MCC. That’s a good thing, mind you, because e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada can process transactions over a wide range of MCCs.
However, OCBC$ will not be awarded for:
- transactions made using Shopee Pay under MCC 5262
- transactions made under MCC 5411 on Shopee and Lazada for grocery purchases
Awarding bonuses by merchant name also means that if you were to pair the OCBC Rewards Card with Amaze (for whatever reason), you wouldn’t earn the bonus because the merchant name will be changed to Amaze.
If you happen to have a legacy OCBC Titanium Rewards Blue and Pink Card, each is treated as a separate product, so each principal card will have its own bonus cap.
When will bonus miles be credited?
The additional 25 OCBC$ per S$5 (2 mpd) will be credited by the end of the next calendar month, following the relevant transaction posting date.
This is the same timeframe for the posting of the additional 45 OCBC$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd) that is an evergreen feature of the card.
Terms and Conditions
The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.
Overview: OCBC Rewards Card
|OCBC Rewards Card
|Apply
|Income Req.
|S$30,000 p.a.
|Points Validity
|2 years
|Annual Fee
|S$196.20
(2 Years Free)
|Min.
Transfer (KF)
|25,000 OCBC$
(10,000 miles)
|FCY Fee
|3.25%
|Transfer Fee
|S$25
|Local Earn
|0.4 mpd
|Points Pool?
|Yes
|FCY Earn
|0.4 mpd
|Lounge Access?
|No
|Special Earn
|4 mpd on online and offline shopping
|Airport Limo?
|No
|Cardholder Terms and Conditions
The OCBC Rewards Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 p.a. and offers a two-year waiver of its S$196.20 annual fee.
Cardholders can earn 4 mpd on selected online and offline shopping, capped at S$1,110 per calendar month (if you have the legacy Blue and Pink versions of the Titanium Rewards, each card has its own bonus cap).
|💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist
|MCC
|Examples
(non-exhaustive)
|MCC 5309
Duty-Free Shops
|Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free
|MCC 5311
Department Stores
|Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer
|MCC 5611
Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores
|Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti
|MCC 5621
Women’s Ready to Wear Stores
|Zara, H&M, Mothercare
|MCC 5631
Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores
|Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora
|MCC 5641
Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores
|Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork
|MCC 5651
Family Clothing Stores
|Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox
|MCC 5655
Sports and Riding Apparel
|Nike, Lululemon, Adidas
|MCC 5661
Shoe Stores
|Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion
|MCC 5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
|Ezbuy, Zalora, Fartech
|MCC 5699
Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops
|Cotton On, Reebonz
|MCC 5941
Sporting Goods Stores
|Decathlon, Fila, New Balance
|MCC 5948
Luggage or Leather Goods Stores
|Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa
|🛒 Specified Merchants^
|
|
|^Transactions under MCC 5411 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$
*Shopee Pay transactions under MCC 5262 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$
For a full review of this card, refer to the post below.
Conclusion
OCBC Rewards Cardholders can continue to earn 6 mpd on Watsons and selected e-commerce platforms until 30 June 2026, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.
It’s a little unfortunate that department stores didn’t make a comeback, since that would open the door to earning 6 mpd on HeyMax vouchers— but Shopee and Lazada can cover a significant amount of day-to-day spend, and you can continue to earn 4 mpd on HeyMax vouchers under the OCBC Rewards Card’s year-round bonus categories anyway.
I guess they want to close the loophole for HeyMax vouchers
HeyMax is getting more useless by the day. They dont seem to restock their vouchers….
Will Redmart transactions show up as Lazada?
did you get any clarification on this? Thanks!
RedMart transactions do show up as Lazada, but no bonus points are rewarded. The official response from OCBC is that MCC 5411 are not eligible for bonus points (this exclusion is not mentioned in T&C though).
Does that mean even the base bonus (4mpd) isn’t awarded? That’s a massive exclusion!
** Transactions under MCC 5411 (Grocery stores, Supermarkets) are not eligible to earn any Bonus
OCBC$
“The 6 mpd earn rate is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month; any spend above this will earn the usual 4 mpd up till S$1,110, then 0.4 mpd afterwards.”
can clarify what does this mean? does this mean if i spend $2,000 in a single transaction on shopee, i earn the upsized 6mpd on the first $1,110, then 4mpd on the remaining $890?
Pasting this exact promt into ChatGPT would have given you the following answer:
Nope, not quite. Here’s a breakdown of what that sentence means:
💳 Explanation of the miles earn structure:
6 mpd (miles per dollar) is the promotional rate.
This 6 mpd is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month of spending.
After that, you earn:
4 mpd on the next S$110
Then 0.4 mpd on all spend beyond S$1,110
any idea if Atome transaction paid for these merchants with OCBC rewards will still count? (eg. Atome payment for Taobao)
This card is getting boring… 🥱
There’s nothing wrong with a little boring!
True, but one of the highlights of this card was having new 6mpd merchants/categories to look forward to every quarter. OCBC should make the current set of merchants permanent if the promo is just going to be extended indefinitely.