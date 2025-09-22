DBS spend-and-redeem promo: Get Apple AirPods, iPads or Nintendo Switch 2

DBS has rolled out a new spending promotion for selected credit cards, which offers cardholders gifts including Apple AirPods, an iPad, or a Nintendo Switch 2 upon meeting a certain minimum spend.

Based on my assigned spend goals and the retail value of the gifts, the rebate works out to around 10%— before even factoring in the usual credit card rewards.

The catch? The promotion applies to a select group of cashback cards including the POSB Everyday Card and DBS Live Fresh, which will be somewhat unfamiliar to miles chasers!

DBS Cards spend-and-redeem promo

From 22 September to 31 October 2025, DBS cardholders can qualify for one of the following gifts by meeting their assigned spend goals across one or more eligible cards. Do note that your spend goals may be different from mine.

Spend Gift S$2,000 Apple AirPods 4 S$5,000 Apple iPad (A16) 11 Wi-Fi 128GB S$8,000 Nintendo Switch 2

For the avoidance of doubt, each customer is entitled to a maximum of one gift only.

Registration is not required. If you see this offer in your DBS PayLah! app, you’re already eligible and can start spending immediately.

Transactions must be charged by 31 October 2025 and posted by 11 November 2025 to qualify.

The spend tracker will be automatically updated within three working days after the qualifying spend is posted to your card.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend refers to both online and offline retail transactions, excluding those on DBS’s general exclusions list such as:

Amaze

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

Utilities

The full list of exclusions can be found in the T&Cs at Point 3(2).

Qualifying spend is cumulative across all eligible DBS/POSB credit cards, and the spending of supplementary cardholders will accrue to principal cardholders.

When will the gift be awarded?

A push notification will be sent within 60 days after the promotion period (i.e. by 30 December 2025) with the steps to redeem your gift.

Terms & Conditions

T&Cs for this campaign can be found here.

Which cards are eligible?

As I mentioned earlier, the catch is that unlike DBS’s other spend-and-redeem promotions, this offer is only available to a very limited group of cashback cards.

Card Min. Income Earn Rate POSB Everyday Card

POSB Everyday Card S$30K Up to 10% cashback for dining, MYR spend and SimplyGo DBS Esso Card

DBS Esso Card S$30K Up to 23% fuel savings DBS Live Fresh Card

DBS Live Fresh Card S$30K Up to 6% cashback on shopping and transport DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card N/A Up to 5% cashback on selected categories SAFRA Credit Card

SAFRA Credit Card S$30K Up to 3% cashback for online and contactless

There’s no inclusion of popular miles cards like the DBS Altitude or DBS Woman’s World Card, though these are eligible for a separate S$100 cashback offer that runs till 31 October 2025.

Based on the official retail price of each gift, the effective rebate comes to around 10%, before factoring in the respective card’s usual rewards rate.

Spend Gift (Value) Rebate S$2,000 Apple AirPods 4

S$199

~10% S$5,000 Apple iPad (A16) 11 Wi-Fi 128GB

S$499

~10% S$8,000 Nintendo Switch 2

S$719

~9%

Of course, your actual rebate may be lower once you factor in the opportunity cost, and to the extent to which you could buy the same item elsewhere for less (e.g. through Carousell).

Conclusion

DBS has launched a new spend-and-redeem promotion, which offers a choice of gifts that can be worth up to a 10% rebate on spending.

You will need to spend a hefty S$8,000 to qualify for the highest tier gift of a Nintendo Switch 2, however, and it’s important to factor in the opportunity cost of miles you might have earned using a different card. Even so, some cardholders may find this lucrative enough to forgo earning miles this one time!

What other spend goals have you been targeted for?