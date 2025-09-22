Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit Cards

HeyMax x JR East: Earn up to 9 mpd at JAPAN RAIL CAFE & Japan Rail Club

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From now till 7 December 2025, earn an uncapped 5 Max Miles per S$1 at Japan Rail Cafe and Japan Rail Club with HeyMax-linked Visa cards, and up to 4 mpd from your credit card.

  The following is a sponsored post by HeyMax. The opinions remain those of The MileLion.

HeyMax has launched a new partnership with JR East, the largest passenger railway operator in Japan. For the uninitiated, JR East manages the rail network that covers the Greater Tokyo area, Tohoku and Kanto regions, along with various retail and lifestyle concepts.

JR East set up a physical presence in Singapore in December 2016 with the launch of the JAPAN RAIL CAFE. The cafe goes beyond serving food and drinks—it also offers travel consultations for those planning trips to Japan, and features retail items showcasing various parts of Japan, including a unique selection of Japanese sake.

HeyMax users can now earn 5 Max Miles per S$1 when dining at Japan Rail Cafe or buying snacks or train passes on Japan Rail Club, stackable with up to 4 mpd from the right credit card.

And in time to come, you might even be able to earn Max Miles when travelling overseas in East Japan!

HeyMax x JR East partnership

Sign up

HeyMax users can now earn 5 Max Miles per S$1 spent at the following merchants, on top of their usual credit card rewards:

  • JAPAN RAIL CAFE
  • ISEGO Honten Singapore
  • Japan Rail Club

Payments must be made with a HeyMax-linked Visa card (see below for recommendations), and there is no cap on how many Max Miles each user can earn. 

This earn rate will be available until 7 December 2025, after which it will be revised.

What is JAPAN RAIL CAFE?

JAPAN RAIL CAFE

JAPAN RAIL CAFE is located at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar, recreating the atmosphere of a Japanese train station right in the heart of Singapore.

Its menu spans a wide variety of Japanese flavours, ranging from everyday comfort food to special collaborative dishes that shine a spotlight on the culinary traditions of different regions across Japan.

Meal at JAPAN RAIL CAFE

Beyond dining, visitors can tap into the staff’s in-depth knowledge of Japan travel, browse through a selection of curated retail items, or head to the adjoining ISEGO Honten bar. Established in Tokyo in 1706, ISEGO Honten is one of Japan’s most historic sake specialty stores, and its Singapore outpost offers more than 700 labels of sake and spirits sourced from over 300 breweries nationwide. About 60 bottles are available for tasting on-site, and trained sommeliers are ready to guide guests with personalised recommendations based on their taste preferences.

As an added treat, HeyMax users can enjoy a complimentary sake tasting simply by presenting a redemption code from the HeyMax app. Redemptions are capped at 500 per month, with a limit of one redemption per account.

What’s the Japan Rail Club?

Japan Rail Club

Japan Rail Club is an online portal that sells subscription snack boxes, attraction tickets, and JR East Passes.

The omiyage snack boxes are curated by JR East staff, and feature seasonal and exclusive snacks from all over Japan. Each month follows a different Japanese theme, and comes with a printed booklet with information about the snacks and their connection to Japanese culture. 

On top of this, subscribers also receive special invitations to Japan Rail Cafe Singapore events, 15% off JR East Passes (for 3, 6, and 12-month subscriptions), and access to unique hotel discounts and travel benefits.

How to link your Visa card to HeyMax

To link your Visa card to HeyMax, log in to the HeyMax app and tap the Cards icon on the top right.

Follow the steps to link your card, and a S$1 test transaction will be charged (and later refunded).

That’s it! You can now earn Max Miles on your spending, and also track the points earned and remaining bonus cap on selected Visa cards.

What card should you use?

Japan Rail Cafe and ISEGO Honten Singapore code as MCC 5812 Restaurants, while Japan Rail Club, interestingly enough, codes as MCC 5411 Supermarkets.

Here are the best cards to use to maximise your miles (the earn rates shown below are before the extra 5 Max Miles per S$1 is factored in).

Japan Rail Cafe & ISEGO Honten (MCC 5812)

Card Earn Rate Remarks
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month^
Review
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd
 Max S$1.1K per c. month*
Review
UOB Visa Signature
Apply		 4 mpd
 With min. S$1K SGD spend per s. month, max S$1.2K
Review
^Temporary boost till 28 February 2026, after which it reverts to S$1,000 per c. month
*Reduced to S$600 per c. month from 1 Oct 2024

Japan Rail Club (MCC 5411)

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Visa
 4 mpd
 Max S$1K per s. month
Review
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd^
 Max S$1.1K per c. month*
Review
StanChart Journey Card
Apply
 3 mpd
 Max S$1K per s. month
Review
*Reduced to S$600 per c. month from 1 Oct 2024

How to get to Japan with Max Miles

If you’re looking to travel to Japan with your Max Miles, HeyMax offers transfers to 29 airline and hotel loyalty programmes, giving you no shortage of options.

HeyMax Transfer Partners
✈️ Airlines
  • Air Canada Aeroplan
  • Air France-KLM Flying Blue
  • Air India Maharaja Club
  • AirAsia Rewards Direct
  • Alaska Mileage Plan
  • American Airlines AAdvantage
  • Avianca LifeMiles
  • British Airways Executive Club
  • Emirates Skywards
  • Ethiopian ShebaMiles
  • Etihad Guest
  • EVA Air Infinity MileageLands
  • Frontier Miles
  • GarudaMiles
  • Hainan Fortune Wings Club
  • Qantas Frequent Flyer
  • Qatar Privilege Club Direct
  • THAI Royal Orchid Plus
  • Turkish Miles&Smiles
  • United MileagePlus
  • Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles
  • Velocity Frequent Flyer
🏨 Hotels
  • Accor Live Limitless
  • Hilton Honors
  • IHG One Rewards
  • Marriott Bonvoy
  • Radisson Rewards
  • Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio)
  • World of Hyatt
  • Wyndham Rewards

My top three preferred programmes for getting to Japan from Singapore would be Aeroplan, AAdvantage and JAL Mileage Bank.

FFP Business Class Economy Class
Aeroplan 45,000 miles 25,000 miles
American AAdvantage 30,000 miles 20,000 miles
JAL Mileage Bank 40,000 miles 13,000 miles

Remember, once you’re in Japan, JAL domestic awards start from just 4,000 miles each way!

Conclusion

With the HeyMax x JR East partnership, HeyMax users can earn Max Miles when grabbing a meal at Japan Rail Cafe, sampling sake at ISEGO Honten, or ordering omiyage snacks or JR East Passes through Japan Rail Club. 

If you’re passing through the Tanjong Pagar area, don’t forget to drop in for your free sake tasting, and maybe pick up some interesting tchotchkes too. Be sure to link your Visa cards before spending, and watch out for further promotions coming soon— including an opportunity to earn Max Miles overseas!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
DBS spend-and-redeem promo: Get Apple AirPods, iPads or Nintendo Switch 2

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (September 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Sep 30, 2025
AMEX HighFlyer Card launches up to 43,000 points welcome offer
2
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,260FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg