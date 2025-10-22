Search
RIP: Singapore Airlines decommissions award redemption map

1

Browse all available awards for a specific set of dates and cabins? That's what SIA's award redemption map promised...but now it's no more.

In September 2024, I wrote about an exciting new feature on the Singapore Airlines website: an award redemption map.

This nifty little tool showed all available award redemptions for a given set of dates and cabins. If you had a budget in mind and were flexible with destinations, it could save you a lot of time hunting for awards.

While I had high hopes for this feature, it’s gone MIA recently. And unfortunately, Singapore Airlines has confirmed that it’s been decommissioned in favour of its AI-powered Flight Recommender. 

How did the award redemption map work?

The biggest problem with finding award seats is that you’re basically flying blind. You enter your dates, destinations and cabin, then hit the search button. If nothing comes up, you tweak some parameters and try permutation after permutation.

But wouldn’t it be better if instead of poking in the dark, you could see a menu of options that were already available?

That’s what the redemption map was. It would show you destinations with immediately-confirmable award space, with filters for dates, miles budget, cabin and interests.

The map was even sophisticated enough to take into account any ongoing award sales, like Spontaneous Escapes and the KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale.

Of course, there were many shortcomings too. The redemption map only supported Europe, and didn’t support filtering for number of seats or award type. Also, the inventory was refreshed daily and not in real-time, though it also told you how old the results were. 

But I was optimistic that issues could be eventually addressed in a future release…which never happened. The tool remained pretty much as-is for a few months, and then disappeared. Attempts to visit the redemption map tool are now redirected to the home page. 

I asked Singapore Airlines whether we could expect the feature to return, and received the following response.

💬 SIA Statement

Singapore Airlines has decommissioned the Flight Redemption Portal. We continue to review the flight recommender feature on www.singaporeair.com and explore ways to enhance the redemption seat search experience.

-SIA spokesperson

What alternatives are there?

With the demise of the award redemption map tool, Singapore Airlines is now focusing its efforts on the Flight Recommender feature. 

This uses AI to process requests, like “Romantic honeymoon trip from December 2025 to January 2026”, or “Cheapest fares to Thailand from December 2025 to January 2026”. But it is also capable of hunting for award space. 

I was actually quite surprised that it did manage to handle some of my queries, like “suites saver to London without waitlist” (it only found me First Class, but hey, close enough). 

Clicking on the results brings you directly to the awards, which was impressive. That said, I don’t think it’s smart enough to show the additional award space released to Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members, so that group should still search the traditional way for the best availability. 

Otherwise, you can also try using tools like Seats.Aero, but since the KrisFlyer search feature has been broken for a while now, it can only be used to find awards which are released to partner programmes (which is a subset of total award space).

Seats.Aero guide: Find award seats, the fast and painless way

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has retired its award redemption map, which showed so much promise. In its place is the AI-powered Flight Recommender, which doesn’t offer the kind of browsing ability I was hoping for. 

If you prefer to see a list of what’s available, then Seats.Aero would be your best bet, though it currently only shows Singapore Airlines awards that are available to partners, rather than KrisFlyer members.

What’s your experience like with the Flight Recommender?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Jim

okay I wasn’t even aware this exists so I guess it was decommissioned for a reason…

