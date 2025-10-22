Standard Chartered Beyond Card adds 80,000 miles renewal bonus

If there’s one big problem that Standard Chartered had with the now-defunct X Card, it’s that there was really no reason to renew it.

After the initial euphoria of a 100,000 miles welcome offer, cardholders contemplating renewal were offered nothing more than two lounge visits for the S$700+ annual fee. It’s no wonder the bank had to grant repeated “exceptional” annual fee waivers, just to prevent a mass exodus!

This time, however, Standard Chartered seems to have learned its lesson. With the Beyond Card’s first anniversary approaching, the bank has announced an 80,000 miles renewal incentive for all cardholders — with one small catch.

StanChart Beyond Card offering 80,000 renewal miles

From 22 November 2025 to 31 December 2026, principal cardholders who renew their StanChart Beyond Card will receive 80,000 bonus miles, provided they:

Pay the S$1,635 annual fee

annual fee Maintain at least S$200,000 of AUM with StanChart by the end of the month following renewal

For example, if your StanChart Beyond Card is due for renewal in November, you will need to maintain at least S$200,000 in AUM by 31 December 2025.

I would assume you’re already doing this if you’re a Priority Banking (min AUM: S$200,000) or Priority Private customer (min AUM: S$1.5M), but otherwise, it’s worth noting that you only need to maintain the S$200,000 as of the last day of the month. I see nothing in the T&Cs that prevents you from withdrawing it after that.

It’s notable that Standard Chartered is positioning this as a limited-time promotion, rather than an evergreen feature. In other words, they’re not committing to offer 80,000 miles for renewing every year, though I suppose we can worry about that when the time comes.

But since the offer runs till 31 December 2026, it might actually provide a good incentive for cardholders to sign up between now and December 2025, because they have some certainty as to what will happen during the first renewal.

When will the renewal gift be credited?

The renewal gift will be credited four months after the card is renewed. Standard Chartered has provided the following examples.

Beyond Card Open Month Maintain at least S$200K month-end AUM in Renewal Gift Credited November 2025 December 2025 March 2026 December 2025 January 2026 April 2026 January 2026 February 2026 May 2026 February 2026 March 2026 June 2026 March 2026 April 2026 July 2026

The gift will be credited in the form of 200,000 360° Rewards Points.

What can you do with 360° Rewards Points?

Standard Chartered used to have 10 airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.

Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before.

Frequent Flyer Programme

Conversion Ratio

(SC Points: Partner)

Tier 1 Tier 2 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000

Do note that Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:

Tier 1 : StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite

: StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite Tier 2: All other cards

Tier 1 cards enjoy a preferential conversion ratio, as shown in the table above. Points pool within tiers, but not across tiers (so you can’t combine Tier 1 and 2 points in a single redemption, for example).

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this renewal offer can be found here.

Is it worth renewing the StanChart Beyond Card?

Does the addition of 80,000 miles make the StanChart Beyond Card worth renewing?

Given the S$1,635 annual fee, you’re basically paying 2.04 cents per mile. That’s not the best possible price, but you also need to account for the rest of the card’s benefits.

Regular Priority Banking Priority Private Renewal Offer 80,000 miles

Local Earn 1.5 mpd 2 mpd 2 mpd FCY Earn 3 mpd 3.5 mpd 4 mpd FCY Dining 8 mpd Birthday Meal 1x Business Class Upgrades 2x Airport Lounge ∞ + 6 guests

(Principal & 4x Supp. Cards) Airport Limo – 2x 10x^ ALL Accor+ Explorer – – Yes

Mastercard Tier World Elite Mastercard

^Standard Chartered markets this as 10, but this includes the eight rides that Priority Private customers already enjoy without needing the Beyond Card

Obviously, the deal gets better the higher your status, but even a regular cardmember would receive unlimited Priority Pass visits, along with four supplementary cardholders.

That alone might be enough to tip the scales in favour of renewing, though it should be mentioned that the HSBC Premier Mastercard offers unlimited Priority Pass visits for the main cardholder and three supplementary cardholders, with no annual fee for customers who maintain an AUM of at least S$200,000.

Priority Banking customers also enjoy two free limo rides (no minimum spending required), while Priority Private customers have the added benefit of an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.

That’s not to mention the impressive earn rates of up to an uncapped 2 mpd for SGD spending, which allows cardholders to purchase miles through SC EasyBill at just 0.95 cents each, and an uncapped 8 mpd on overseas dining for Priority Private customers.

To put it another way: if you found the StanChart Beyond Card attractive enough to sign up for in the first year, then this addition presents you with pretty much the same scenario. You can think of it as getting another “sign-up bonus”, and while it’s 20,000 less than the 100,000 miles for new cardholders, it also doesn’t require you to spend S$20,000.

What about the wealth holding requirement?

When the StanChart Beyond Card first launched, there was one important thing I flagged in the T&Cs. From the second year onwards, Priority Banking and Priority Private customers would be required to carry out at least one eligible investment or eligible deposit each year to retain their benefits.

7. In order for a Beyond principal cardholder to continue to be eligible for the programmes, or part thereof, that are specially offered to Beyond principal cardholders who have a Priority Banking, Priority Private or Private Banking relationship with the Bank, i.e. the programmes listed under Clauses 1.1, 1.4, 1.7, the Beyond principal cardholder must carry out at least one (1) Eligible Investment or Eligible Deposit with the Bank within 12 months after the first renewal of the Beyond Card and yearly thereafter. Further details of this requirement will be provided in due course. This requirement will not apply for the first 12 months after the Beyond Card is issued to you.

If they failed to meet this requirement, then they would only enjoy the same benefits as a regular cardmember.

It’s still not clear what this investment or deposit requirement will be, though I’m hoping Standard Chartered will apply the same criteria as they do for the lounge privileges for Priority Banking and Priority Private customers.

“Clients with active Wealth holdings are defined as clients who hold either an Eligible Investment Product(s) or Eligible Insurance Product purchased through the bank. Eligible Investment Product(s) as defined by the Bank refers to Structured Products, Fixed Income Products, Unit Trusts and Equity Holdings. Foreign Currency Deposits are not considered as Investment Products.” -Standard Chartered T&Cs

If so, then even holding one share in a random company in a Standard Chartered equities account would be sufficient to meet the criteria.

Conclusion

Standard Chartered has launched an 80,000 miles renewal bonus for StanChart Beyond Cardholders who pay the S$1,635 annual fee and maintain a month-end AUM of S$200,000 by the end of the month following renewal.

Unless you’re already making eyes at the HSBC Premier Mastercard, then this should probably help tip the balance in favour of renewing- especially if you’re already a Priority Banking or Priority Private customer.