Search
HomeHotels
HotelsIHG

Targeted: IHG One Rewards selling elite qualifying points

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From now till 1 January 2026, targeted IHG One Rewards members can purchase EQPs to requalify for status, or upgrade to a higher tier.

IHG One Rewards has an annual promotion for purchasing Elite Qualifying Points (EQPs), which is basically a way of buying redeemable points and elite status at the same time. 

This offer has now returned for 2026, and targeted members can purchase up to 120,000 EQPs, enough to qualify or requalify for Diamond status for another year. EQPs can also be redeemed for stays to help offset the cost of the purchase, and depending on how you value IHG points, you could think of it as buying Diamond status for a US$400 top-up.

Details: IHG Elite Qualifying Points Sale

Check Eligibility

IHG One Rewards members can check via this link to see if they’re eligible for the EQP purchase offer, which is valid until 1 January 2026, 12.59 p.m SGT. 

This allows members to either requalify for their current elite tier, or to qualify for a higher tier. For example, a Gold elite member could buy enough points to retain Gold, or to upgrade to Platinum/Diamond.

As a reminder, you need:

  • 40,000 EQPs for Gold
  • 60,000 EQPs for Platinum
  • 120,000 EQPs for Diamond

Here are the purchase options available (I’m personally not eligible, so I’m using the prices reported on OMAAT; your offer may be different):

EQP Price* Cost per EQP
5,000 US$250   5.00¢
10,000 US$350   3.50¢
15,000 US$425   2.83¢
20,000 US$475   2.38¢
25,000 US$515   2.06¢
30,000 US$555   1.85¢
35,000 US$585   1.67¢
40,000 Us$615   1.54¢
45,000 US$645   1.43¢
50,000 US$675   1.35¢
55,000 US$700   1.27¢
60,000 US$725   1.21¢
65,000 US$750   1.15¢
70,000 US$775   1.11¢
75,000 US$800   1.07¢
80,000 US$825   1.03¢
85,000 US$850   1.00¢
90,000 US$875   0.97¢
95,000 US$900   0.95¢
100,000 US$920   0.92¢
105,000 US$940   0.90¢
110,000 US$960   0.87¢
115,000 US$980   0.85¢
120,000 US$1,000   0.83¢
*In the unlikely event that you’re an IHG cobrand cardholder (only available in the USA), you’ll receive a 20% discount on the prices shown above

The cost per EQP declines the more you buy, so a small top-up will be more expensive than a big one

Higher prices will obviously affect how you value this deal, but perhaps you could think about it this way: EQPs can be redeemed for regular night awards, and based on the usual sale price of 0.5 US cents per IHG point, 120,000 EQPs have a value of US$600. So the question then becomes whether the top-up is worth it, and for US$400, I can picture some people being willing to pull the trigger.

Points purchases made under this offer will not count towards the yearly 150,000 points purchase cap, so you can buy them even if you’ve already maxed out the regular cap (assuming you were targeted, of course).

When will status be upgraded?

Intercontinental Hanoi Landmark72

If you upgrade your status tier through this promotion, it will take 5-10 business days to be reflected. 

How long is status valid for?

Any status purchased via this promotion will be valid till the end of the 2026 calendar year, i.e. 31 December 2026.

EQPs may only be purchased once under this promotion, so you need to decide upfront how many you think you’ll need. If you “underbuy” the first time, you can’t go back again and purchase more. 

Is it worth it?

Kimpton Koh Samui

It used to be that members could extend IHG Diamond status for another year by buying a US$200 InterContinental Ambassador membership (itself a good deal because it comes with additional perks and a complimentary weekend night), but this is no longer possible. 

So this offer is certainly worth considering, given that IHG Diamond members enjoy: 

  • Complimentary breakfast
  • 100% IHG bonus points
  • Room upgrades up to standard suites (subject to availability)
  • Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)
  • Dedicated customer support

The detailed list of benefits can be found below.

Breakfast alone might be worth the price of admission, though keep in mind the better benefits, such as club lounge access, are not automatic entitlements of Diamond status. Instead, you’ll need to earn them through the Milestone Rewards programme, which means having to clock nights. 

Milestone Rewards
20 nights
  • 5,000 bonus points
  • 2 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)
  • 1 confirmable suite upgrade

(Pick one)
30 nights
  • 5,000 bonus points
  • 2 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)

(Pick one)
40 nights
  • 10,000 bonus points
  • 5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)
  • 1 confirmable suite upgrade (limit one)
  • Annual lounge membership (limit one)

(Pick two)
50 nights
  • 10,000 bonus points
  • 5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)

(Pick one)
60 nights
  • 10,000 bonus points
  • 5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)

(Pick one)
70 nights
  • 10,000 bonus points
  • 5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)
  • 2 confirmable suite upgrades (limit one)
  • Annual lounge membership (limit one)

(Pick two)
80 nights
  • 10,000 bonus points
  • 5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)

(Pick one)
90 nights
  • 10,000 bonus points
  • 5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)

(Pick one)
100 nights
  • 10,000 bonus points
  • 5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)

(Pick one)

Conclusion

IHG One Rewards is now selling Elite Qualifying Points for members to requalify for status, or upgrade to a higher tier. Given that these EQPs can also be redeemed for award nights, it could be a good deal for those targeted.

Just remember that you only get one shot at purchasing, so decide upfront whether you want to maintain your current tier or upgrade to the next one. 

(HT: OMAAT)

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Details: British Airways Avios award devaluation
Next article
HeyMax Card Maximiser now tracks minimum spend

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 75,000 miles with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jan 27, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Dec 29, 2025
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift
4
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (December 2025)
2
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,720FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg