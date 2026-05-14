DBS Altitude Card extends 28,000 miles welcome offer, adds luggage gift alternative

DBS has once again extended its sign-up bonus for the DBS Altitude Card, which offers 28,000 bonus miles to new-to-bank cardholders who make a minimum spend of just S$800 and maintain a valid PayLah! account.

Cardholders also have the option of paying the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee to earn an extra 10,000 bonus miles.

However, there’s also an alternative gift option this time round: a Samsonite 28″ luggage and duffle bag, available with the same minimum spend and an annual fee waiver.

Both offers are valid for applications submitted by 30 June 2026.

DBS Altitude Card welcome offers

The following welcome offers are valid for new-to-DBS cardholders, defined as those who:

do not currently hold any principal DBS/POSB credit cards, and

DBS/POSB credit cards, have not cancelled any principal DBS/POSB credit cards in the past 12 months

Customers must apply for a DBS Altitude Card between 13 May and 30 June 2026, and receive approval by 14 July 2026.

They must also spend at least S$800 within 60 days of approval, and have a valid DBS PayLah! account by the end of the qualifying spend period. You probably have one already, but if you don’t, it takes less than five minutes to set up (you don’t need a DBS/POSB deposit account to use PayLah!).

There’s nothing stopping you from signing up for both the DBS Altitude AMEX and DBS Altitude Visa cards. However, you will only enjoy the new customer bonus on the first card that’s approved.

At the time of application, you will need to enter a promo code to indicate your choice of gift. No code, no bonus!

Bonus miles

Apply Promo Code ALTS38 ALTSW28 Bonus Miles

(Spend S$800) 28,000 miles Base Miles From S$800 Spend

(1.3 mpd local, 2.2 mpd FCY) 1,040 – 1,760 miles Miles From S$196.20 Annual Fee 10,000 miles Fee waived Total Miles 39,040 – 39,760 miles 29,040 – 29,760 miles

Cardholders who opt for the bonus miles offer will receive:

28,000 bonus miles

1,040 to 1,760 base miles, depending on how the S$800 spend is split between SGD/FCY

On top of this, there is the option of paying the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee for an extra 10,000 miles. This needs to be indicated at the time of application via a promo code:

ALTS38: If you wish to pay the first year’s annual fee

If you wish to pay the first year’s annual fee ALTSW28: If you wish to have a first year fee waiver

Samsonite luggage

Apply Promo Code SAMDBS Bonus Gift

(Spend S$800) Samsonite FLATFORM Spinner 28″ with Foldable Duffle Bag (worth S$740) Base Miles From S$800 Spend

(1.3 mpd local, 2.2 mpd FCY) 1,040 – 1,760 miles Miles From S$196.20 Annual Fee Fee waived Total Return 1,040 – 1,760 miles + Samsonite FLATFORM Spinner 28″ with Foldable Duffle Bag

Cardholders who opt for the luggage offer will receive:

A Samsonite FLATFORM Spinner 28″ with Foldable Duffle Bag

1,040 to 1,760 base miles, depending on how the S$800 spend is split between SGD/FCY

The annual fee will be waived by default, and you will not have the option to pay it to earn the 10,000 bonus miles.

🎁 SingSaver Alternative SingSaver is currently offering new-to-DBS cardholders a choice of the following welcome gifts when they apply for a DBS Altitude AMEX or Visa: S$340 eCapitaVouchers

22,000 Max Miles

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro + S$100 eCapitaVoucher

S$300 cash

Dyson TP10 A minimum spend of S$500 is required in the first 30 days of approval. For what it’s worth, I reckon this could actually be the more attractive offer for most people. If you prefer these gifts instead, you must apply through the links below and use the code SINGSAVER. You cannot stack the DBS and SingSaver welcome gifts. DBS Altitude AMEX

DBS Altitude Visa

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must incur at least S$800 in qualifying spend within 60 days of approval.

Qualifying spend includes both local and foreign retail sales and posted recurring bill payments, excluding the transactions mentioned in point 7 of the T&Cs such as:

Charitable donations

Education expenses

Government services

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

Utilities bills

CardUp and ipaymy transactions do not count towards qualifying spend for welcome offers, even though CardUp otherwise earns regular DBS Points.

For the avoidance of doubt, supplementary and principal cardholder spending will be pooled when calculating whether the minimum qualifying spend has been met.

When will the bonus miles be credited?

For cardmembers who have opted for the annual fee bonus, the annual fee of S$196.20 will be posted to the card account within 3-5 months of meeting the minimum qualifying spend, and the 10,000 miles credited at the same time.

The bonus 28,000 miles will also be credited within 3-5 months from meeting the minimum qualifying spend. If you chose the luggage, allow for 3-6 months for the gift to be processed.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What can you do with DBS Points?

DBS Points earned on the DBS Altitude Card do not expire, and can be converted to any of the following frequent flyer programmes with a S$27.25 admin fee.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(DBS Points : Miles) 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 500 : 1,500

DBS also offers automatic conversions to KrisFlyer for a 12-month period with a S$43.60 annual fee.

In my opinion, it’s only worth transferring miles to KrisFlyer or Asia Miles. AirAsia BIG is more of a rebates programme than a traditional frequent flyer scheme, and Qantas Frequent Flyer doesn’t have any real sweet spots for Singapore-based travellers.

Overview: DBS Altitude Card

DBS Altitude Card Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity No Expiry Annual Fee S$196.20

(FYF Option) Min.

Transfer 5,000 DBS Points

(10,000 miles) FCY Fee 3% (AMEX)

3.25% (Visa) Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.3 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.2 mpd Lounge Access? 2x visits

(Visa) Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? No

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The DBS Altitude Card has an income requirement of S$30,000 and an annual fee of S$196.20, which can be waived in the first year (or paid to earn an extra 10,000 miles).

Cardholders earn:

1.3 mpd on SGD spend

2.2 mpd on foreign currency spend

Unfortunately, the 3 mpd for online flights and hotel bookings is no more, having been axed from 1 September 2023. Moreover, the 6 mpd with Expedia and 10 mpd with Kaligo lapsed earlier in 2024 and were not extended.

DBS Altitude Visa Cardholders also enjoy a Priority Pass membership with two complimentary lounge visits per membership year.

For a full review of the DBS Altitude Card, refer to the article below.

Conclusion

DBS has renewed its 28,000 miles welcome offer for the DBS Altitude Card, and added an alternative gift of a Samsonite luggage and duffle bag combo. The minimum spend remains attractively low at S$800 within 60 days of approval, and the PayLah! requirement shouldn’t be too much of a hurdle.

Unfortunately, there is no welcome offer for existing cardholders, which seems to be the case across most DBS cards at the moment.