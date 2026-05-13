First look: Taste by Priceless Hong Kong- Mastercard’s exclusive dining club

Back in July 2025, Mastercard teased a new, ultra-premium tier called World Legend, positioned at the very top of its card hierarchy (though in a prime example of “always a bigger fish”, there’s actually an even higher tier called World Legend Exclusive!).

This was, perhaps, a tacit acknowledgement that World Elite had become a little too garden variety — after all, should a S$652 Citi Prestige and S$4,238 Citi ULTIMA really be sharing the same badge?

World Legend rolled out in the United States in Q3 2025, and was slated to come to Asia Pacific in the first half of 2026. Sure enough, earlier this month, the HSBC Prive was revealed as the first-ever World Legend card in the region (though only in Hong Kong; HSBC Prive cards issued in Singapore remain as World Elite, though it’s surely only a matter of time before they follow suit).

The announcement also included news of an exclusive Mastercard dining club at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), one of several such clubs planned at major airports worldwide.

A new Mastercard-exclusive dining club at Hong Kong International Airport will launch later this year, offering a refined pre-flight experience with complimentary access for cardholders and their guests -Mastercard

Mastercard was tight-lipped on the details, but thanks to the intrepid sleuthing of Matthew, who hiked halfway across HKG and sweet-talked his way inside (down, ladies), we now have what I believe is a world-first look at Taste by Priceless Hong Kong.

While this is the first of its kind in Asia, it’s actually the second Taste by Priceless (sometimes referred to as Taste of Priceless; it seems that Mastercard’s internal naming convention is not consistent), following the one which opened in Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport at the end of last year.

Taste by Priceless Hong Kong began operations on 9 May 2026 and is already accepting guests, though it’s relatively empty for now as the publicity has yet to begin in earnest.

Location

Taste by Priceless Hong Kong is located airside in Hong Kong Terminal 1, at the Level 7 mezzanine near Gate 40, and open from 6 a.m to 12 a.m daily.

It may be tricky to find as there isn’t any signage for the lounge yet, but you can follow the signs for the Emirates Lounge as it’s very close by.

For context, Taste by Priceless occupies the space that used to belong to the Chase Sapphire Lounge. This was later rebranded as the Kyra Lounge and divided into two sections, one for Kyra (which remains accessible to Priority Pass, Dragon Pass and other lounge membership programmes), and one for Taste by Priceless (which uses the former overflow space).

Who can access Taste by Priceless?

Taste by Priceless at HKG is open to the following Mastercard customers.

Tier Access World Legend Exclusive & World Legend Complimentary access for cardholder + 3 guests World Elite World Elite US$70

Until 31 Aug 2026

US$85

From 1 Sep 2026

World Select World Select World World

Note: Children under the age of two are admitted for free, and do not count towards guest allowance

Principal and supplementary World Legend Exclusive and World Legend Mastercard cardholders receive unlimited complimentary access to Taste by Priceless, together with three guests.

Principal and supplementary World Elite, World Select and World Mastercard cardholders may purchase access at US$70 per person until 31 August 2026, and US$85 subsequently. This is a flat price across all three tiers; sadly, there’s no additional discount for being a World Elite!

Access is permitted within three hours of scheduled departure time, and do note that you must present your physical card to receive access, as digital cards are not accepted at the moment.

That said, I believe you can also access Taste by Priceless through your Priority Pass membership (based on what I’m reading here), provided it’s associated with a World or World Elite card.

Overview: Taste by Priceless Hong Kong

The most important thing to understand about Taste by Priceless is that it’s first and foremost a restaurant — Matthew observed that many traditional lounge amenities like power outlets or work-friendly chairs or tables were few and far between. Moreover, while this space has its own toilets, it does not have showers.

Indeed, Mastercard is careful not to refer to Taste by Priceless as a lounge, preferring the term “dining club” instead. And I must say, it looks very much the part, kind of like airport lounge meets gastrobar.

The lounge features curved banquette seating and long, flowing red velvet sofas following the architecture of the space. A few semi-private booth pods with frosted panels are available for quiet conversations, while the main area features a chef’s counter with bar seating.

The lounge features two dining spaces: Cove and Counter. Cove offers small plates like pil pil prawns, charred asparagus and miso-glazed cauliflower, while Counter offers a multi-course tasting menu.

Over at the bar, the cocktail menu features creations by Barny Taylor, a sommelier and mixologist at The Dysart Petersham.

Obviously, we’ll need to wait for reviews to start coming in to see how good the F&B is, but it all looks promising so far.

Where will Taste by Priceless open next?

As I mentioned at the start, Hong Kong is the second such Taste by Priceless dining club in the world, after Sao Paulo Guarulhos.

The next Taste by Priceless dining club will open in Mexico City, with the opening date TBD. I don’t think we should expect one to come to Singapore, however, given how space constrained Changi Airport already is.

Conclusion

Taste by Priceless is now open at Hong Kong International Airport, with complimentary access for World Legend, and paid access for World Elite and World Mastercard.

Mind you, it’s not a given that the latter two will always have access. Over in Sao Paulo, access to Taste by Priceless has been restricted to World Legend since April 2026, and if the crowding situation gets bad, my guess is that we’ll see a similar move in Hong Kong to maintain exclusivity.

In the meantime, the introductory price of US$70 grants you access for up to three hours, together with what will hopefully be an elevated F&B experience.

If you’re passing through HKG, do share your thoughts!