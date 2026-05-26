DBS Half-Priced Holidays: Up to S$200 off Cathay Pacific flights and other 50% off deals

Earlier this year, DBS launched a new promotion called Half-Priced Holidays, which as the name suggests, features 50% off deals for selected airlines and OTAs.

The current slate of offers includes up to S$200 off Cathay Pacific and S$100 off AirAsia tickets for the rest of 2026, with further sitewide discounts for Klook and Traveloka. You can stack these deals with a further 4 mpd by booking with your DBS Woman’s World Card, though most of them will require you to stay up late…

Details: DBS Half-Priced Holidays

DBS Half-Priced Holidays features one deal for each day of the week, for savings on flights, hotels and attractions with AirAsia, Agoda, Cathay Pacific, Expedia, Klook, Traveloka, Trip.com.

Limited redemptions are available, and quotas refresh once a week. Different codes go live at different times, so setting a calendar reminder will be very helpful.

The T&Cs for these offers can be found here (do note that some of the dates in this document need to be updated).

Monday

Deal 50% off min. 2x Economy Class return tickets Discount Cap S$200 Released Monday, 12 p.m Ends 29 June 2026

Every Monday at 12 p.m, DBS/POSB cardholders can save 50% off two or more Economy Class return flight tickets booked on Trip.com, capped at S$200.

There are no restrictions on the travel period. Both adult and child fares are eligible, and all bookings must be made on the Trip.com app.

Each customer can enjoy this discount a maximum of once per month.

Tuesday

Deal 50% off selected hotels Discount Cap S$100 Released Tuesday 12 a.m Ends 30 June 2026

Every Tuesday at 12 a.m, DBS/POSB cardholders can save 50% off selected hotels on Expedia, capped at S$100.

The eligible travel period is from 6 January 2026 to 30 June 2027, and bookings must be made via Expedia’s dedicated DBS portal. Prices here could be inflated compared to the public website, so be sure to comparison shop and make sure you’re getting a good deal.

Wednesday

Deal 50% off round-trip bookings Discount Cap S$200 Released Wednesday 12 a.m Ends 24 June 2026 Code CXDBSDEAL

Every Wednesday at 12 a.m, DBS/POSB cardholders can save 50% off round-trip flight bookings from Singapore to any Cathay Pacific destination, capped at S$200.

Travel must be completed between 1 April and 31 October 2026, in Economy, Premium Economy or Business Class. The discount applies to the fare component only, not taxes or surcharges (remember, Cathay has hiked its fuel surcharges significantly since the outbreak of the Iran war).

There is a redemption limit of 15 bookings each week, so you’ll need to act fast once it goes live.

Thursday

Deal 50% off sitewide (min. S$100 spend) Discount Cap S$50 Released Thursday 12 a.m Ends 30 June 2026 Code DBSTHU50OFF

Every Thursday at 12 a.m, DBS/POSB cardholders can save 50% off sitewide bookings on Traveloka, with a minimum spend of S$100 and capped at S$50.

This applies to flights, hotels, and activities, for any future travel date. Bookings must be made on the Traveloka app.

Friday

Deal 50% off flights Discount Cap S$100 Released Friday 12 a.m Ends 25 December 2026

Every Friday at 12 a.m, DBS/POSB cardholders can save 50% off AirAsia flight bookings, capped at S$100.

Travel must be completed between 1 February 2026 and 30 June 2027, and a maximum of 15 bookings are available each Friday.

You will need to be logged into an AirAsia account to enjoy the discount, so be sure to create one ahead of time.

Saturday

Deal 50% off sitewide (min. S$100 spend) Discount Cap S$50 Released Saturday 12 p.m Ends 27 June 2026

Every Saturday at 12 p.m, DBS/POSB cardholders can save 50% off Klook bookings sitewide, with a minimum spend of S$100 and capped at S$50.

This is valid for any future travel date, and excludes car rentals which are paid for at pickup, travel insurance, and activities in the non-applicable activity list.

Sunday

Deal 50% off hotel bookings (min. S$200 spend) Discount Cap S$100 Released Sunday 1 a.m Ends 28 June 2026 Code DBSSUNDAY18

Every Sunday at 1 a.m, DBS/POSB cardholders can save 50% off Agoda hotel bookings, with a minimum spend of S$200 and capped at S$100.

The eligible travel period is from 25 January 2026 to 30 June 2027, and bookings must be made via Agoda’s dedicated DBS portal. Again, this means that prices could be inflated compared to the public website, so please comparison shop.

What card should you use for bookings?

All bookings must be made with a DBS or POSB card, with the following miles-earning options.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Capped at S$1K per calendar month DBS Vantage Card

Apply DBS Vantage Card 1.5 mpd DBS Altitude AMEX

Apply

1.3 mpd DBS Altitude Visa

Apply

1.3 mpd

The ideal card to use here is the DBS Woman’s World Card, though do take note of the S$1,000 monthly 4 mpd cap.

Conclusion

DBS Half-Priced Holidays offers some potentially interesting deals, though 5 out of 7 will require staying up late if you hope to have a shot at all.

My picks would be the Cathay Pacific and AirAsia discounts, because those should represent genuine savings. Klook and Traveloka could also be useful if you’re hoping to book activities or airport transfers. However, I’m more suspicious of the Agoda and Expedia deals, because these platforms normally have special marked-up pricing for bank collaborations.