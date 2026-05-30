Waldorf Astoria Osaka Review: Jazz Age Glamour, Osaka Style

The Waldorf Astoria Osaka is one of the newest entrants to the Osaka hotel scene, having opened in April 2025 as the brand’s first property in Japan (a second Waldorf will launch in Tokyo by late 2027).

Andre Fu, whose CV also includes the Capella Taipei, Four Seasons Seoul, Fullerton Bay Hotel and Andaz Singapore, was tasked with melding the brand’s art deco style with traditional Japanese architecture, and by all accounts he’s knocked it out of the park. The hotel has already picked up the title of Asia’s Leading New Hotel in 2025, with more sure to come.

I recently redeemed a one-night stay for 120,000 Hilton points, and believe the rave reviews are very much justified. That said, I wouldn’t necessarily crown it the best hotel in Osaka — even if it does come close.

🏨 tl;dr: Waldorf Astoria Osaka With its breathtaking views, gorgeous design, and impressive facilities , the Waldorf Astoria Osaka is a worthy debut for the Waldorf brand in Japan. 👍 The Good 👎 The Bad Striking design that melds art deco New York and Japanese tradition

Impressive swimming pool, gym and spa facilities

Can’t-miss cocktails at Canes & Tales No more hotel credit for Diamonds (and “cocktail hour” isn’t much of a benefit)

Breakfast, while good, doesn’t quite match some of the best you’ll find in Japan

Waldorf Astoria Osaka: Arrival & Check-in

The Waldorf Astoria Osaka occupies the 1st, 2nd and 28th to 38th floors of GRAND GREEN OSAKA South Building, a mixed-use development approximately four minutes from JR Osaka Station.

This area — formerly occupied by freight yards but gentrified into a luxury shopping and tourism destination — is a great base for exploring Osaka’s main attractions, with Universal Studios Japan and Osaka Castle within easy reach on the Osaka Loop Line. It’s also relatively easy to get to Namba, and there’s plenty of eateries and shopping in the neighbourhood, including Time Out Market Osaka.

After checking out of the Moxy Osaka Umeda, I did the 10-minute walk over to this hotel. There’s some construction in the vicinity so certain roads were closed, but I eventually made it.

There’s nothing much going on at the ground floor lobby, apart from a bell desk and some sofas to rest on if you’re waiting for a friend or a taxi.

Instead, the true drama is reserved for the 29th floor, when you step out of the elevator and onto a platform overlooking Peacock Alley, the hotel’s social epicentre.

Full-height glass panels nearly 10 metres high offer jaw-dropping vistas of the Osaka skyline, including the iconic Umeda Sky Building and Yodo River. It’s even more stunning at night when the sun sets and the cityscape begins to light up. It is impossible to take a bad photo here — and believe me, I’m good at that.

Peacock Alley is adorned with numerous art deco touches, ranging from the four grand chandeliers, each composed of multiple layers of fluted, hyperbolic glowing shades inspired by the vibrant Tenjin Matsuri festival, to the bronze 144-year old Seiko clock which anchors the bar, a homage to the original at Waldorf Astoria New York.

After gawking at the view for what felt like an eternity, I headed down a 20-metre passageway called The Arcade, lined with timber archways, bronze frames and wall-mounted shoji lanterns. Two of the hotel’s dining venues, Jolie Brasserie and Tsukimi, can be found here.

The trail terminates at The Lantern, a seven-metre-high rotunda assembled from 300 vertical timber posts, perched over the check-in desks. Just outside are two glasshouses featuring Tsubaki trees, which symbolise love, fortune and protection.

At check-in, I was presented with two letters: one with the opening hours for the hotel facilities and various dining options, and another with the benefits for Hilton Diamond members.

During the hotel’s opening stage, Diamond members received a daily 4,000 JPY credit that could be used for dining and spa treatments. It was even stackable with the ongoing 25% dining discount!

Unfortunately, that’s no longer available, and the replacement benefit is kind of meh: for a “discounted price” of JPY 5,500 per person (S$44), Diamond members can enjoy a free-flow of selected cocktails, beer and wine for 60 minutes at Canes & Tales. I’ll share a bit more about this later, though I didn’t take it up.

Waldorf Astoria Osaka: King Premier Room

The Waldorf Astoria Osaka is a relatively small property with just 252 rooms, divided into the following categories.

Category Size Deluxe Room 46-53 sqm Premier Room 53 sqm King Corner Suite 93 sqm Two-Bedroom Corner Suite 146 sqm Waldorf Penthouse 139 sqm Astoria Penthouse 139 sqm Presidential Suite 193 sqm

My original booking was for a King Deluxe Room, though on arrival I was upgraded to a King Premier Room on the 36th floor. This is really the best you can hope for as a Diamond member, as suite upgrades are few and far between.

To the left of the entrance is a large walk-in wardrobe, with open shelving and a full-length mirror. This is where the room’s safe is found, together with laundry bags and slippers.

The entry corridor then leads into the bedroom, whose north-facing full-height windows offer panoramic river views.

The room’s design features distinctively Japanese touches, like kumiko screens and painted washi panels, with a palette that emphasises high-gloss lacquer with hues of sage green and indigo blue. I found it warm and inviting, and slightly reminiscent of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok (which Andre Fu also designed).

The king-sized bed was plush and luxurious, with 400-thread count sheets and a pillow menu. The blackout blinds did a good job of keeping out the harsh Osaka sun.

On the bedside table there was a B&O wireless speaker, alarm clock, and a tablet to control the lights, thermostat and curtains in the room.

Unfortunately, the tablet was extremely laggy every time I tried to use it, so I just defaulted to the old-fashioned controls instead.

Each bedside had a power socket and a USB-C port. However, do note that these USB-C ports output a maximum of 20W, which is not sufficient to run or charge a laptop.

The living area by the window featured a day bed with turquoise blue throw pillows.

The table had built-in power sockets, USB-A and USB-C ports, but it’s not the most work-friendly set up because of the table height and chairs. If you want to do serious laptop work, head to Peacock Alley.

Matcha Crunch from Tsujirihei Honten, a renowned tea house in Kyoto, was provided as a welcome gift.

The 55-inch flat screen TV had Netflix and supported screen casting. It’s perpendicular to the bed, but can be pulled out and swiveled for a better viewing angle.

The mini-bar had a Nespresso machine, four glass bottles of water (aluminium bottles can be obtained from the gym and spa), along with the usual assortment of overpriced snacks.

The large marble bathroom offered double vanities, a deep soaking tub (with bath pillow) and a separate shower area with both a rain shower and hand shower. Water pressure was excellent, considering how high up we were.

There were also Aesop shower amenities, plush bathrobes, and a Dyson hairdryer.

As you’d expect at a hotel of this calibre, there was also a fancy TOTO bidet toilet, which automatically raised the cover and misted itself before use.

Waldorf Astoria Osaka: Swimming pool

The hotel’s heated swimming pool is located on the 30th floor, and is open from 6.30 a.m to 10 p.m daily (last admission at 9 p.m, and enforced strictly).

This 20-metre pool sits under a pitched roof that creates a sky bungalow, and while it doesn’t quite match the sanctum feel perfected by the Conrad Osaka, it’s still a lovely space to do some laps or sit and read. Sadly, there’s no option to have a cocktail by the pool.

Waldorf Astoria Osaka: Gym

The 24-hour fitness centre is fitted with the latest Technogym cardio and weight equipment. That said, the city views provide all the entertainment you’ll need.

The gym had a dedicated refreshments corner with fruits, aluminium water bottles, and infused water, together with headsets for the gym equipment.

Waldorf Astoria Osaka: Spa

I didn’t go for any treatments at the spa, but I did manage to check out the facilities, which include a jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. There’s no view from the jacuzzi unfortunately, nor from anywhere within the locker room for that matter, with all the glass frosted. My guess is that the proximity of neighbouring buildings might have something to do with it.

Waldorf Astoria Osaka: Canes & Tales

While you can grab a cocktail at Peacock Alley, I’d highly advise you save your liver for Canes & Tales, the hotel’s Gatsby-style speakeasy bar. Inspired by Tales of the Jazz Age by F. Scott Fitzgerald, this 42-seater bar gets the vibe absolutely spot on.

As I mentioned earlier, here’s where Hilton Diamonds are offered a special price of JPY 5,500 (~S$44) for a 60-minute free flow, plus selected canapes. The Hilton Honors 25% discount for F&B does not apply to this menu, so your break-even point is slightly over two cocktails.

I decided to go a la carte, since I didn’t want to feel obligated to drink more, and ordered a Camel’s Back, as well as a custom creation by the bartender (JPY 2,900 each, before the 25% discount). Both were excellent, and it’s clear the staff really know their craft here.

Now, you could certainly find equally good cocktails elsewhere in Osaka for less (I’d highly recommend Bar Nayuta, where they average around 2,000 JPY), but you’re paying as much for the craft as you are the atmosphere — and the atmosphere is hard to beat.

Waldorf Astoria Osaka: Breakfast

Breakfast is served at Jolie Brasserie from 6.30 a.m to 11 a.m daily. It is complimentary for Hilton Gold, Diamond and Diamond Reserve members, and costs 6,500 JPY per person otherwise.

The buffet table had cereals, juice, and various bakes including buttery croissants, pain au chocolat, various Danishes and tartlets. There was also a selection of cheese on a separate table.

Over in a separate area were salads and cut fruits in the chillers (the melon was fantastic, as is all Japanese melon).

Here’s where I found the most amazing baguettes, with an addictive whipped brown butter (the soy milk whipped butter was surprisingly good too).

The other island had cold cuts, croffles and pancakes

I also strongly recommend trying the house-cured salmon, which was served with capers, dill and shaved white onion.

In terms of hot options, there was a tureen of miso soup and accompaniments, together with hash browns, bacon, sausages, roast tomatoes and pork dim sum.

Given how ubiquitous it is in Japan, I was surprised there wasn’t any rice at the buffet (I think they expect you to order the Japanese set if you want rice), but they were happy to provide it on request.

In addition to the buffet, guests can also choose one item from the a la carte menu. I decided to go with the wagyu beef braised udon, which was one of the two special dishes for Diamond members.

There were other items that I would have liked to try too, but the one item limit is strictly enforced. In fact, when I wanted to order a side of two fried eggs, I was told that this would be chargeable — which I found a little ridiculous. I mean, I get that some restrictions are necessary, so you don’t get a random YouTuber making a I ORDERED EVERYTHING AT THE WALDORF ASTORIA OSAKA!!! video, but two eggs are hardly the epitome of gluttony.

I suppose I must have given them a funny look when they mentioned this, because in the end they didn’t charge for it.

I’d say the breakfast here is definitely very good, but not quite the same level as what I’ve had at other top-tier Japan hotels like the Park Hyatt Tokyo or Conrad Osaka. I would have liked to see a few more hot options at the buffet, or at least allowing the guest to order some basic breakfast sides like eggs without making it their main dish.

Conclusion

The Waldorf Astoria Osaka is a stunning new addition to the Hilton portfolio in Japan, a property that feels both distinctive and carefully curated. Even if you find the asking price too steep, Peacock Alley and Canes & Tales are great reasons to pop in.

But is it the best hotel that Osaka has to offer? I’m not so sure. In my mind, that title still goes to the Conrad Osaka (where award nights start from 90,000 points, or 25% less), which has the edge when it comes to facilities and breakfast quality. Also, there isn’t much incremental benefit to being a Hilton Diamond versus Gold at the Waldorf, given the discontinuation of the hotel credit and lacklustre replacement benefit.

What do you make of the Waldorf Astoria Osaka?