KrisFlyer Experiences unveils 2026 Singapore F1 Sky Suites packages

Since 2022, Singapore Airlines has been offering Sky Suites packages for the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix through its KrisFlyer Experiences programme. This is an opportunity for guests to enjoy gourmet food, fine wine and live entertainment while taking in the sights and sounds of the race — though for many, the race is but a sideshow!

With this year’s event just a few months away, KrisFlyer Experiences has announced 2026’s Sky Suites packages, which start from 165,000 miles each. KrisFlyer UOB Cardholders can enjoy a 10% miles rebate, albeit in very limited quantities.

Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2026 Set against an unending horizon of speed, sound and lights, expect a multi-sensory experience at the FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2026. Witness man and machine go wheel-to-wheel at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in the ultimate pursuit of speed from the ultra-exclusive Sky Suites at Pit Straight. KrisFlyer members will have the opportunity to catch the breathtaking view of cars accelerating down the Pit Straight at astonishing speed. Hold your breath as you witness the hustle in the teams’ garages, set just opposite the suites, during every strategically planned pit-stop.

You can’t redeem the packages just yet, and the launch date has yet to be announced — but that gives you time to digest the prices and decide whether this is worth the sizeable splurge.

Subscribe to MileLion Roars, and I’ll drop a note once those dates are published.

2026 Singapore Grand Prix F1 Sky Suite packages

KrisFlyer Experiences has unveiled the pricing for its 2026 Sky Suites packages, which range from 165,000 to 310,000 miles per person.

Experience Cost Per Pax Date Sky Suite: Practice & Sprint Qualifying 165,000 miles Friday, 9 Oct 2026 Sky Suite: Sprint Race & Qualifying 220,000 miles Saturday, 10 Oct 2026 Sky Suite: Grand Prix 310,000 miles Sunday, 11 Oct 2026 Booking Link

As expected, the cost of these packages has increased again this year. However, the 15,000-20,000 miles increase is steeper than the typical 10,000 miles increment we’ve seen in previous years.

🏎️ Cost of Sky Suites Packages, 2022-2026

(in KrisFlyer miles) Year Practice Qualifying Race Day 2022 100K 150K 300K 2023 130K 180K 300K 2024 140K 190K 310K 2025 150K 200K 310K 2026 165K 220K 315K

The answer probably lies in the on-track programming. The 2026 event marks Singapore’s first-ever F1 Sprint weekend, which means additional consequential racing action on Friday and Saturday, instead of just the usual parade of “cars-which-are-not-F1”.

🏁 What is an F1 Sprint? 🏁 Sprints are short races covering 100km — roughly one-third of a typical Grand Prix distance — with no mandatory pit stops and up to 8 points on offer (8 points for 1st, 7 points for 2nd etc.) This replaces two of the three free practice (FP) sessions. A Sprint Qualifying Session replaces FP1 on Friday to set the grid for the Sprint. The Sprint race itself replaces FP3 on Saturday, before regular Qualifying for Sunday’s race takes place. The Sprint is designed as a standalone event, though events that happen during the Sprint can affect the Grand Prix, e.g. grid penalties and crash damage. Six races on the 2026 Grand Prix circuit have been designated as F1 Sprint events: China, Miami, Silverstone, Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore.

Here’s how the addition of the Sprint affects the overall schedule:

Friday, 9 October 2026 : First Practice & Sprint Qualifying

: First Practice & Sprint Qualifying Saturday, 10 October 2026: Sprint Race & Grand Prix Qualifying

Sprint Race & Grand Prix Qualifying Sunday, 11 October 2026: Grand Prix

Sky Suites guests can look forward to a specially-curated “world-class menu”, and free-flow champagne (Taittinger Brut Reserve NV, based on previous years) and drinks. For reference, here’s what the menu in the KrisFlyer Sky Suite looked like at 2022’s event.

They also receive full access to all four zones of the F1 circuit, where they can catch the full range of entertainment. Each evening features a different line-up, headlined by:

Friday, 9 October 2026 : JJ Lin, Split Enz, Cortis

: JJ Lin, Split Enz, Cortis Saturday, 10 October 2026: Zara Larsson, Goo Goo Dolls

Zara Larsson, Goo Goo Dolls Sunday, 11 October 2026: Janet Jackson, James Arthur

All KrisFlyer Experiences are non-refundable once redeemed, and members can redeem as many of each package as they wish, subject to availability.

10% rebate for KrisFlyer UOB Credit and Debit cards

Just like previous years, KrisFlyer UOB Credit and Debit cardholders will enjoy a 10% rebate on the miles required for Sky Suites packages.

Experience Cost Per Pax

(net of rebate) Date Sky Suite: Practice & Sprint Qualifying 148,500 miles Friday, 9 Oct 2026 Sky Suite: Sprint Race & Qualifying 198,000 miles Saturday, 10 Oct 2026 Sky Suite: Grand Prix 283,500 miles Sunday, 11 Oct 2026 Booking Link

Do note that a special booking link is used for this offer. You will not receive the rebate if you make your booking through the regular booking link.

Also remember that this is a rebate and not a discount. In other words, you will still require the full number of miles to make the initial booking — the rebate will be credited later.

The T&Cs have not yet been updated for 2026, but based on previous years, we can expect the following:

A maximum of six redemptions will be available for each package

will be available for each package Each cardholder can only enjoy a maximum of one redemption, across all packages

across all packages The full amount of miles will be deducted initially, with the rebate credited by 31 December 2026

You must have been a KrisFlyer UOB cardholder as of 30 June 2026 to enjoy the rebate

That last point means that if you don’t already have a KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, it’s too late to run out and apply for one now. All you can do is apply for a card in anticipation of the 2027 packages!

Is it worth it?

Sky Suites packages can be bought with cash, but all sessions have already been sold out for 2026. Based on their cash prices, however, you’re looking at anywhere from 1.39 to 1.8 cents per mile.

Date Price Value Per Mile Practice

(9 Oct 2026) S$2,300

1.39¢ Qualifying

(10 Oct 2026) S$4,000

1.81¢ Race

(11 Oct 2026) S$5,500

1.75¢

I wouldn’t describe this as outstanding value, but it’s still better than most on-ground redemption options. Besides, how do you place a value on the ability to access a sold-out event like this, or the enjoyment you’ll get?

I personally don’t know much about racing beyond “car go fast good”, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all the previous F1s I’ve attended. I redeemed the KrisFlyer Experiences Sky Suites a couple of times, then went to ruin everything by redeeming a Marriott Bonvoy Moments auction for the Paddock Club. Once you’ve done that, it’s very hard to go back!

Don’t get me wrong; there’s nothing wrong with Sky Suites. You’ll still have a great view of the track, amazing food, and a lovely evening. The food in the suite is so-so, but up on the Sky Terrace you have plenty of great restaurants operating pop-up booths serving bite-sized portions of their most popular dishes, all included.

Ultimately you’ll have to make the call for yourself, though this is probably the marquee event for KrisFlyer Experiences, and might be worth experiencing at least once.

Conclusion

KrisFlyer Experiences has announced its Sky Suites packages for the 2026 Singapore F1 Grand Prix, the first to feature a Sprint Race weekend.

The additional event has had a commensurate effect on pricing, as Friday and Saturday sessions have increased by 10% to 165,000 and 220,000 miles respectively, while Sunday’s race-day event has increased marginally by 5,000 miles to 315,000 miles.

KrisFlyer UOB Credit and Debit cardholders will enjoy a further 10% rebate, though it’s only available in extremely limited quantities, and you’ll need to act fast once it goes live.

I’ll drop an update on MileLion Roars once the launch date is announced, so stay tuned.