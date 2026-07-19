Hyatt Brand Explorer: Earn free nights for staying at different brands

The following is a sponsored post by World of Hyatt. All opinions remain those of The MileLion.

One of my favourite features of the World of Hyatt programme is the Brand Explorer award, which rewards members with free nights for staying at different brands across the Hyatt portfolio.

This feature tends to fly under the radar, but it’s one of the programme’s most unique and underrated perks, and a great incentive to try a new brand every time you travel.

In this post, I’ll explain how Brand Explorer works, highlight some nearby properties where you can begin your journey — and how you can save up to 20% off your stays, with the ongoing Hyatt sale.

How does World of Hyatt Brand Explorer work?

The World of Hyatt Brand Explorer awards members a Category 1-4 free night award for every five unique Hyatt brands they stay at.

There’s no time limit to complete this challenge, so you can accumulate brands across your account’s lifetime

Eligible stays include points, points + cash and paid rates

Stays must be booked directly through the World of Hyatt app or website

No minimum night requirement

Registration is not required, so if you’re just learning about this now, don’t worry — all your previous stays have already been counted!

World of Hyatt currently has 36 different brands, which means you can earn a maximum of seven free night awards in total.

Alila

Alua Hotels & Resorts

Andaz

Bahia Principe

Breathless Resorts & Spas

Bunkhouse Hotels

Caption by Hyatt

Destination by Hyatt

Dream Hotels

Dreams Resorts & Spas

Grand Hyatt

Hyatt

Hyatt Centric

Hyatt House

Hyatt Place

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Select

Hyatt Studios

Hyatt Vacation Club Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Zilara

Hyatt Ziva

Impression by Secrets

Joie de Vivre / JdV by Hyatt

Me and All Hotels

Miraval

Park Hyatt

Secrets Resorts & Spas

Sunscape Resorts & Spas

The Standard

The StandardX

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Thompson Hotels

Unscripted by Hyatt

UrCove

Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Note: Stays at Mr & Mrs Smith and The Venetian Resort also count towards the Brand Explorer Award

You can track your progress by logging into your World of Hyatt account and clicking on Account > Brand Explorer. I personally have accumulated eight brands over the years, so all I need is another two stays at different brands to get an additional free night award — something I’m hoping to do in the coming months!

Once you’ve earned a free night award, you have 12 months to use it (you’ll need to complete the stay within this period, not just book it). The award can be redeemed at any Category 1-4 property worldwide, for any date with standard room availability.

There are plenty of options within Asia Pacific to redeem your stay, such as the Park Hyatt Siem Reap, the Bill Bensley-designed property that melds art deco with Cambodian flourishes. It’s located in the heart of Siem Reap, yet keeps the vibe of a secluded sanctuary built around courtyards, pools and lush greenery.

Alternatively, try the Grand Hyatt Melbourne, which sits in the middle of Melbourne’s luxury shopping, dining and cultural districts. This flagship hotel offers multiple dining venues, a health club and a club lounge on the 31st floor with sweeping views of the city.

If you prefer something off the beaten path, find solace at Alila Ubud, a nature-first luxury retreat perched high above the Ayung River, with its signature infinity pool which appears to float above the valley.

By the way, the night redeemed with the free night award also counts towards Brand Explorer — so why not use it to try another new brand and kickstart your progress towards the next free night?

Planning your Brand Explorer journey

A great place to start planning your Brand Explorer journey is the Explore feature on the Hyatt website, which displays a global map of all World of Hyatt properties.

This tool lets you filter hotels by amenities, award category, and most importantly — brand, so you can easily identify the destinations with brands you’ve yet to collect.

You don’t have to venture too far from home to begin either, because Hyatt offers 17 brands in the Asia Pacific region, many of which are a short flight from Singapore.

You could start your journey with a staycation at the renovated Grand Hyatt Singapore, which completed a multi-year transformation in August 2025. The 699 rooms here are spread across two wings — the Grand Wing, which delivers a refined city stay, and the Terrace Wing, with its resort-like atmosphere.

Guests can enjoy extensive facilities including multiple pools, Technogym equipment and a HYROX training club, as well as a spa offering thermal-hydro experiences, an Air Lounge Hydro Pool, and the only Mind Body Therapy Wall in a hotel in Singapore. As an added bonus, the lead-in rooms here are among the largest in Singapore at 42 sqm, making it ideal for those with kids.

Just across the causeway, you’ll find the Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall, conveniently located above the largest regional mall in Johor with 600 retail stores across seven floors. Relax after a long day of shopping with a swim in the outdoor pool, and once you’re recharged, pop back down again to tackle the rest.

Further north in Kuala Lumpur, be sure to check out the newly-opened Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown. The 410 accommodations here include 104 fully serviced residences in one and two-bedroom configurations with kitchenettes and separate dining and living areas, perfect for families or extended stay guests. A private infinity pool on the 32nd floor offers breathtaking views of the Kuala Lumpur skyline, together with a residents’ lounge and kids’ club.

Alternatively, escape for a weekend to the Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu, set amidst the lush natural beauty of Borneo and within easy reach of Jesselton Point for island-hopping. The 222 rooms and suites all have balconies, many of which have views of the South China Sea or surrounding hills. Unwind with a drink at the ON23 Sky Bar, which offers sunset views over the islands.

If you’re looking to accelerate your Brand Explorer progress, why not visit Bangkok? With eight brands present here, it’s a great opportunity to check off several in a single trip (remember: each stay just needs to be a single night!).

One of these is the newly-opened Andaz One Bangkok, a luxury lifestyle hotel located within the massive One Bangkok retail, dining and lifestyle hub. The 244 rooms and suites incorporate local art and architectural references to Bangkok’s streets and heritage, with many offering floor-to-ceiling views of Lumphini Park.

Guests can enjoy a dip at the infinity pool, a workout at the fitness centre, indulge at multiple dining venues, or chill out at the Andaz Lounge, a social space with complimentary refreshments by day and cocktails by night.

Another brand you can explore in Thailand is THE BARI HUA HIN, part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

First opened as a spa 20 years ago and now expanded into a boutique resort, this property features 98 guest rooms and suites, each designed to frame the lush tropical setting. Open living spaces, expansive private balconies, deep soaking tubs and rainforest showers create a generous sense of luxury, and the wild beauty of Kui Buri National Park and Phraya Nakhon Cave within easy reach.

Those looking for a boutique hotel feel should check out KLEO Seminyak, the first JdV by Hyatt property in Southeast Asia.

The 60 rooms here incorporate eclectic decor and zen-inspired bathrooms, while the social spaces and communal hubs offer like-minded travellers opportunities to connect. The hotel’s signature restaurant Zia Tina earns rave reviews for its Masseria-inspired eats, while Rooftop Social offers a lush, riveria-style escape with stunning views of the city.

A visit to Shanghai could help you clock the Thompson Shanghai Expo, which marks the brand’s first introduction to Asia.

This design-led lifestyle hotel that brings the brand’s signature New York–inspired aesthetic to the Putuo District along the Suzhou Creek waterfront, a quieter, more residential alternative to the bustle of the Bund or Lujiazui.

The 254 guest rooms and suites have a casually luxurious vibe, and boast views of Shanghai’s sweeping downtown skyline or the Huangpu River. While you’re there, be sure to visit TOTS, the 20th floor rooftop nightlife destination with a vibrant social scene and an extensive range of specialty cocktails. By the way, it’s also a very reasonable Category 3 redemption!

And if your travels bring you to Tokyo, Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo is an upscale, select-service concept with some surprisingly lux touches (like Apotheke bath amenities from Brooklyn New York). Just steps away from the Kayabacho and Nihonbashi subway stations, the 195-room hotel places guests within easy reach of Tokyo Station, Marunouchi, and Ginza.

The hotel lobby revolves around Talk Shop, an all-day social space that serves as a cafe, bar, restaurant and co-working space. Guests and visitors can also look forward to cultural programming such as a traditional chiyogami (traditional Japanese decorative paper) notebook-making workshop and a recurring jazz night featuring emerging local artists.

Save up to 20% on World of Hyatt stays across Asia Pacific

If you’re planning to book some stays to rack up those brands for Brand Explorer, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the ongoing sale for World of Hyatt members.

World of Hyatt members will save up to 20% on club and suite rooms, and up to 15% on standard rooms at participating hotels in Asia Pacific, for stays booked by 17 August 2026 and completed between 25 June and 30 September 2026.

Select the Members Save More rate when making your bookings.

The terms and conditions of the sale can be found on this page.

Conclusion

The World of Hyatt Brand Explorer rewards members with a free night for every five brands collected — making it a fast and fun way to earn free stays. With no time limit to complete the challenge, it’s something you can steadily accumulate over the course of your travels, providing an extra incentive to try a new brand each time.

With 17 brands across Asia Pacific, there’s a place for every occasion, whether you’re planning a once-in-a-lifetime luxury getaway, or just looking for essential comforts. Better yet, some cities offer multiple brands in a single destination, making it easy to accelerate your progress with just a short trip.

And remember: free night redemptions also count towards Brand Explorer, so each reward can help unlock the next. If you’ve been sticking to the same few Hyatt brands, this is the perfect excuse to branch out and experience something new.

What’s your Brand Explorer progress like?