Complete Guide: ALL Accor+ Explorer membership

ALL Accor+ Explorer is a paid loyalty subscription programme that offers dining and stay benefits at more than 1,300 participating hotels and restaurants across Asia Pacific and the UAE.
This single-tiered programme — not to be confused with the free-to-join Accor Live Limitless (ALL) — replaced Accor Plus on 1 October 2025, marking the biggest overhaul since it first launched in 1994.
|Accor Plus
|ALL Accor+ Explorer
|Price
(in Singapore)
|S$418
(1 free night)
S$538
(2 free nights)
|S$299
(2 free nights)
|Stay Plus
|No paid night required
|At least one paid night required
|Dining Discount
|Up to 50% off
|Up to 30% off
|Drinks Discount
|15% off
(Asia only)
|15% off
(Asia Pacific)
|Status Nights
|20
|30
|Status Renewal*
|Yes
|No
|Hotel Discount
|10% off
(lowest rate, Asia Pacific)
|15% off
(best flexible rate, worldwide)
|*When purchasing or renewing Accor Plus, status was assessed using the higher of year-to-date or previous year activity, allowing members to extend status based on last year’s activity. With ALL Accor+ Explorer, status is reviewed strictly at year-end, removing this possibility
The revamp was divisive, to put it mildly. Not only was the maximum dining discount cut from 50% to 30%, but the Stay Plus benefit now requires at least one paid night. To be fair, Accor did offer a pro-rated refund to any Accor Plus member who opted out, so anyone on the new ALL Accor+ Explorer should have known what they were signing up for.
In this guide, I’ll walk through all the benefits of an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership, including how the Stay Plus free night and dining discounts work — and even how you can get a complimentary membership.
|🏨 ALL Accor+ Explorer Guide
How much does an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership cost?
|Join ALL Accor+ Explorer
Unlike the previous Accor Plus programme, which was infamous for its country-specific pricing, ALL Accor+ Explorer membership pricing is more standardised.
If you’re in Singapore, the cost of a membership is S$299 (or 14,000 ALL points) per year, defined as the 12-month period from the date of joining. I would strongly advise paying with cash instead of points, since 14,000 ALL points are worth ~S$420 towards stays and incidentals (not to mention you can earn credit card miles).
Accor runs periodic sales that offer a bonus 2,000 ALL points (worth ~S$60) for new joiners, so it might be worth waiting till another such promotion comes around.
|👍 Protip: Buy early in the month
|ALL Accor+ Explorer memberships expire on the last day of the calendar month, 12 months later. To maximise your membership period, you should apply at the start of a month.
The cost in other countries can be found in the table below.
|🏨 ALL Accor+ Explorer Membership
|Country
|Local Price
|Price in USD
|🇦🇪 UAE
|US$249
|US$249
|🌍 Rest of World
|US$249
|US$249
|🇦🇺 Australia
|A$349
|US$249
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|MYR 949
|US$240
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|S$299
|US$234
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|HKD 1,788
|US$228
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|THB 7,299
|US$224
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|VND 5,899,000
|US$224
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|NZ$379
|US$221
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|IDR 3,599,000
|US$204
|🇮🇳 India
|INR 19,499
|US$203
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHP 12,499
|US$203
Purchases of memberships code as MCC 8699 Membership Organizations (Not Elsewhere Classified).
This is not specifically whitelisted by any 4 mpd card, so your best bet is to use a credit card that offers bonuses for online spending in general, namely the Citi Rewards Card.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap of S$1K per s. month
Do note that DBS excluded MCC 8699 on 1 December 2025, so you should not use the DBS Woman’s World Card for such purchases.
Which cards offer a complimentary ALL Accor+ Explorer membership?
There are currently three credit cards in Singapore which offer a complimentary ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.
|Card
|Min. Income
|Annual Fee
|StanChart Beyond Card
(Priority Private only)
Apply
|S$200,000
|S$1,635
|AMEX HighFlyer Card
Apply
|S$30,000
|S$400
|DBS Vantage Card
Apply
|S$120,000
|S$599.50
|Note: The StanChart Beyond Card offers four Stay Plus free night certificates, instead of the usual two.
While the StanChart Beyond Card’s annual fee cannot be waived, fee waivers are possible for the AMEX HighFlyer and DBS Vantage Cards.
- The AMEX HighFlyer Card’s annual fee can be waived, based on your spending and tenure with American Express. If your annual fee is waived, your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership will not be renewed
- The DBS Vantage Card’s annual fee can be waived with a minimum spend of S$60,000 in a membership year (though this will not be possible after 1 August 2026). If your annual fee is waived, your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership will be renewed
If you have a Visa Infinite card that was issued in Asia Pacific — except Singapore, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, or Indonesia — you will enjoy a complimentary six-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.
There are two main differences between this free membership and a paid membership:
- the free membership offers ALL Accor Gold status, instead of 30 status nights (while it’s functionally the same thing, awarding status instead of nights means you can’t use it as a short cut to higher status tiers)
- the free membership does not include the two Stay Plus night certificates
More details can be found in the article below.
Visa Infinite offering free 6-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership (excluding Singapore)
ALL Accor+ Explorer benefits
Stay Plus free night
ALL Accor+ Explorer members receive two Stay Plus certificates, each of which can be used in conjunction with at least one paid night. In other words, it’s not so much a free night as it is a BOGO (buy one, get one free) offer.
|💳 Four certificates for StanChart Beyond Card
|If you received your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership through the StanChart Beyond Card (Priority Private only), you will receive four Stay Plus certificates.
A Stay Plus booking can be combined with any paid rate, even Red Hot Rooms. The most expensive night in the booking will be automatically removed (the rate you see online already reflects this deduction).
Stay Plus does not offer last-room availability (i.e. just because there’s a room available for cash bookings does not guarantee there’ll be a room available for Stay Plus bookings). However, Accor claims that Stay Plus availability is now aligned more closely with the inventory of rooms offered for public sale.
Here are a few more important things to note:
- You will not be able to search for Stay Plus availability unless you already have an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership
- Stay Plus nights are non-transferable. The member must be the staying guest
- Stay Plus nights must be booked and stayed before the membership year is finished. For example, if your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership expires on 30 September 2026, your Stay Plus booking (both free and paid nights) must be completed (i.e. check-out) before that date
- If you cancel a Stay Plus booking, your certificate will be refunded to your account, provided the paid night was on a refundable rate. It may take up to 24 hours for the Stay Plus certificate to be restored. However, if the paid night was on a non-refundable rate, your Stay Plus certificate also cannot be refunded
- A maximum of one Stay Plus night can be used per booking, and back-to-back Stay Plus bookings at the same hotel are not allowed
- Stay Plus nights cannot be used on blackout dates, which can be found here
- You cannot redeem ALL points to cover the paid night in a Stay Plus booking. You can only use them to pay for any incidentals or additional charges which occurred during your stay (e.g. dining and spa treatments)
- The free night will not earn any ALL points or status points. However, it will earn one status night credit
Do note that a limited number of brands and properties require a minimum of two paid nights (i.e. three nights total) to use a Stay Plus certificate, such as the Raffles Sentosa. You can find the full list here.
The Stay Plus benefit cannot be used at:
- The Banyan Group (Banyan Tree, Angsana, Garrya, Cassia, Dhawa, Homm)
- Faena, 21c Museum Hotels, Delano, JO&JOE, Morgans Originals, SLS, The Hoxton, Mantis, The House of Originals, Hotel F1
- Pullman Maldives All-Inclusive Resort
- Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort
- The Sebel Chatswood
Since this is such an important benefit, I’ve written a separate guide to using Stay Plus.
Up to 30% off food and 15% off beverages
ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy up to 30% off food and 15% off beverages at any participating restaurant across Asia Pacific and the UAE.
|Food
|Beverage
|
|
This discount does not apply at the following brands:
- The Banyan Group (Banyan Tree, Angsana, Garrya, Cassia, Dhawa, Homm)
- JO&JOE, Morgans Originals
This discount is also not available at certain restaurants and bars. Using Singapore as an example:
|❌ No ALL Accor+ Explorer dining discount
|
At certain restaurants and bars, a smaller discount of 10-15% applies. Using Singapore as an example again:
|❌ ALL Accor+ Explorer dining discount does not apply
|
The full list of exclusions and variations can be found here.
30 status nights
ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy 30 status nights each year, which is enough to qualify for ALL Gold. In other words, you will never drop below ALL Gold so long as you’re a member.
|🏨 Qualification Requirements for ALL Elite Status
|Status
|Status Nights
|Status Points
|Silver
|10
|2,000
(€800 spend)
|Gold
|30
|7,000
(€2,800 spend)
|Platinum
|60
|14,000
(€5,600 spend)
|Diamond
|N/A
|26,000
(€10,400 spend)
ALL Gold benefits aren’t amazing, to be honest. Members receive room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out — but subject to availability, and behind Diamond and Platinum members. Perhaps the most concrete benefit are the welcome drink vouchers and a 48% bonus on points earning.
Historically, it was possible to stack the status nights from Accor Plus and other Accor membership programmes elsewhere in the world and earn Platinum status without actually staying. However, with the transition to ALL Accor+ Explorer, Accor has capped the maximum status nights from paid membership programmes at 50 — 10 nights shy of Platinum.
|⚠️ Purchasing sequence matters!
|
If you want to stack nights from ALL Accor+ Explorer and another programme, the purchase sequence matters.
For example, if you buy ALL Accor+ Explorer (30) first and then Accor Plus 2.0 Premium (20), you’ll receive 50 status nights in total. If you buy Accor Plus 2.0 Premium (20) first and then ALL Accor+ Explorer (30), you’ll only receive 30 status nights in total (Source).
Red Hot Rooms
ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy access to Red Hot Rooms, a periodic sale which offers up to 50% off hotel rooms across Asia Pacific and the UAE. New hotels are added every alternate Friday, and you can find the updated list here.
Red Hot Room rates are non-changeable and non-refundable. A members can book up to two rooms under the Red Hot Rooms rate, and must be the registered guest in one of the rooms.
Officially, you cannot pay for Red Hot Room rates with ALL points. These must be fully prepaid online using a credit card.
Unofficially, however, there are numerous reports that certain hotels only collect card authorisation at the time of booking, and do not actually charge the card. In this case, you may be able to pay with ALL points at check-in. It’s really a YMMV situation.
15% off rooms worldwide
ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy 15% off the best flexible rate worldwide — not just in Asia Pacific and the UAE.
However, it’s worth noting that 15% off the best flexible rate may still be more than the prevailing promotional or member rates.
More Escapes
ALL Accor+ Explorer members can book special More Escapes packages, which are basically stays bundled with extras like F&B credit, excursions and activities.
|🏖️ Sample More Escapes package: Sofitel Krabi
|
Stay 2 nights from THB 11,050+++, including:
Member events
ALL Accor+ Explorer members are invited to events featuring special chef collaborations, live entertainment, tasting experiences and wine appreciation.
These aren’t free, though members usually receive a discount off the public rates.
Conclusion
|Join ALL Accor+ Explorer
The perks of an ALL+ Accor Explorer membership should more than cover its S$299 price tag, especially if you’re strategic about redeeming the Stay Plus certificates, and make regular use of Red Hot Rooms and F&B discounts.
Obviously, this requires you to be actively engaged with the programme — and it’s worth pointing out that competing chains like Hilton and IHG offer dining discounts of up to 25% for members of their free-to-join loyalty schemes.
Still, if you’re an Accor loyalist already, then getting this membership should be a no-brainer in most cases.