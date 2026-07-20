Complete Guide: ALL Accor+ Explorer membership

ALL Accor+ Explorer is a paid loyalty subscription programme that offers dining and stay benefits at more than 1,300 participating hotels and restaurants across Asia Pacific and the UAE.

This single-tiered programme — not to be confused with the free-to-join Accor Live Limitless (ALL) — replaced Accor Plus on 1 October 2025, marking the biggest overhaul since it first launched in 1994.

Accor Plus ALL Accor+ Explorer Price

(in Singapore) S$418

(1 free night)

S$538

(2 free nights) S$299

(2 free nights) Stay Plus No paid night required At least one paid night required Dining Discount Up to 50% off Up to 30% off Drinks Discount 15% off

(Asia only) 15% off

(Asia Pacific) Status Nights 20 30 Status Renewal* Yes No Hotel Discount 10% off

(lowest rate, Asia Pacific) 15% off

(best flexible rate, worldwide) *When purchasing or renewing Accor Plus, status was assessed using the higher of year-to-date or previous year activity, allowing members to extend status based on last year’s activity. With ALL Accor+ Explorer, status is reviewed strictly at year-end, removing this possibility

The revamp was divisive, to put it mildly. Not only was the maximum dining discount cut from 50% to 30%, but the Stay Plus benefit now requires at least one paid night. To be fair, Accor did offer a pro-rated refund to any Accor Plus member who opted out, so anyone on the new ALL Accor+ Explorer should have known what they were signing up for.

In this guide, I’ll walk through all the benefits of an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership, including how the Stay Plus free night and dining discounts work — and even how you can get a complimentary membership.

How much does an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership cost?

Unlike the previous Accor Plus programme, which was infamous for its country-specific pricing, ALL Accor+ Explorer membership pricing is more standardised.

If you’re in Singapore, the cost of a membership is S$299 (or 14,000 ALL points) per year, defined as the 12-month period from the date of joining. I would strongly advise paying with cash instead of points, since 14,000 ALL points are worth ~S$420 towards stays and incidentals (not to mention you can earn credit card miles).

Accor runs periodic sales that offer a bonus 2,000 ALL points (worth ~S$60) for new joiners, so it might be worth waiting till another such promotion comes around.

👍 Protip: Buy early in the month ALL Accor+ Explorer memberships expire on the last day of the calendar month, 12 months later. To maximise your membership period, you should apply at the start of a month.

The cost in other countries can be found in the table below.

🏨 ALL Accor+ Explorer Membership Country Local Price Price in USD 🇦🇪 UAE US$249 US$249 🌍 Rest of World US$249 US$249 🇦🇺 Australia A$349 US$249 🇲🇾 Malaysia MYR 949 US$240 🇸🇬 Singapore S$299 US$234 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HKD 1,788 US$228 🇹🇭 Thailand THB 7,299 US$224 🇻🇳 Vietnam VND 5,899,000 US$224 🇳🇿 New Zealand NZ$379 US$221 🇮🇩 Indonesia IDR 3,599,000 US$204 🇮🇳 India INR 19,499 US$203 🇵🇭 Philippines PHP 12,499 US$203

Purchases of memberships code as MCC 8699 Membership Organizations (Not Elsewhere Classified).

This is not specifically whitelisted by any 4 mpd card, so your best bet is to use a credit card that offers bonuses for online spending in general, namely the Citi Rewards Card.

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month

Do note that DBS excluded MCC 8699 on 1 December 2025, so you should not use the DBS Woman’s World Card for such purchases.

Which cards offer a complimentary ALL Accor+ Explorer membership?

There are currently three credit cards in Singapore which offer a complimentary ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.

Card Min. Income Annual Fee StanChart Beyond Card

(Priority Private only)

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card S$200,000 S$1,635 AMEX HighFlyer Card

Apply

AMEX HighFlyer Card S$30,000 S$400 DBS Vantage Card

Apply

DBS Vantage Card S$120,000 S$599.50 Note: The StanChart Beyond Card offers four Stay Plus free night certificates, instead of the usual two.



While the StanChart Beyond Card’s annual fee cannot be waived, fee waivers are possible for the AMEX HighFlyer and DBS Vantage Cards.

The AMEX HighFlyer Card’s annual fee can be waived, based on your spending and tenure with American Express. If your annual fee is waived, your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership will not be renewed

be renewed The DBS Vantage Card’s annual fee can be waived with a minimum spend of S$60,000 in a membership year (though this will not be possible after 1 August 2026). If your annual fee is waived, your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership will be renewed

If you have a Visa Infinite card that was issued in Asia Pacific — except Singapore, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, or Indonesia — you will enjoy a complimentary six-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.

There are two main differences between this free membership and a paid membership:

the free membership offers ALL Accor Gold status , instead of 30 status nights (while it’s functionally the same thing, awarding status instead of nights means you can’t use it as a short cut to higher status tiers)

, instead of 30 status nights (while it’s functionally the same thing, awarding status instead of nights means you can’t use it as a short cut to higher status tiers) the free membership does not include the two Stay Plus night certificates

More details can be found in the article below.

ALL Accor+ Explorer benefits

Stay Plus free night

ALL Accor+ Explorer members receive two Stay Plus certificates, each of which can be used in conjunction with at least one paid night. In other words, it’s not so much a free night as it is a BOGO (buy one, get one free) offer.

💳 Four certificates for StanChart Beyond Card If you received your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership through the StanChart Beyond Card (Priority Private only), you will receive four Stay Plus certificates.

A Stay Plus booking can be combined with any paid rate, even Red Hot Rooms. The most expensive night in the booking will be automatically removed (the rate you see online already reflects this deduction).

Stay Plus does not offer last-room availability (i.e. just because there’s a room available for cash bookings does not guarantee there’ll be a room available for Stay Plus bookings). However, Accor claims that Stay Plus availability is now aligned more closely with the inventory of rooms offered for public sale.

Here are a few more important things to note:

You will not be able to search for Stay Plus availability unless you already have an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership

be able to search for Stay Plus availability unless you already have an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership Stay Plus nights are non-transferable . The member must be the staying guest

. The member must be the staying guest Stay Plus nights must be booked and stayed before the membership year is finished. For example, if your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership expires on 30 September 2026, your Stay Plus booking (both free and paid nights) must be completed (i.e. check-out) before that date

before the membership year is finished. For example, if your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership expires on 30 September 2026, your Stay Plus booking (both free and paid nights) must be (i.e. check-out) before that date If you cancel a Stay Plus booking, your certificate will be refunded to your account, provided the paid night was on a refundable rate. It may take up to 24 hours for the Stay Plus certificate to be restored. However, if the paid night was on a non-refundable rate, your Stay Plus certificate also cannot be refunded

the paid night was on a refundable rate. It may take up to 24 hours for the Stay Plus certificate to be restored. However, if the paid night was on a non-refundable rate, your Stay Plus certificate also cannot be refunded A maximum of one Stay Plus night can be used per booking, and back-to-back Stay Plus bookings at the same hotel are not allowed

can be used per booking, and back-to-back Stay Plus bookings at the same hotel are not allowed Stay Plus nights cannot be used on blackout dates , which can be found here

, which can be found here You cannot redeem ALL points to cover the paid night in a Stay Plus booking. You can only use them to pay for any incidentals or additional charges which occurred during your stay (e.g. dining and spa treatments)

redeem ALL points to cover the paid night in a Stay Plus booking. You can only use them to pay for any incidentals or additional charges which occurred during your stay (e.g. dining and spa treatments) The free night will not earn any ALL points or status points. However, it will earn one status night credit

Do note that a limited number of brands and properties require a minimum of two paid nights (i.e. three nights total) to use a Stay Plus certificate, such as the Raffles Sentosa. You can find the full list here.

The Stay Plus benefit cannot be used at:

The Banyan Group (Banyan Tree, Angsana, Garrya, Cassia, Dhawa, Homm)

Faena, 21c Museum Hotels, Delano, JO&JOE, Morgans Originals, SLS, The Hoxton, Mantis, The House of Originals, Hotel F1

Pullman Maldives All-Inclusive Resort

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort

The Sebel Chatswood

Since this is such an important benefit, I’ve written a separate guide to using Stay Plus.

Up to 30% off food and 15% off beverages

ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy up to 30% off food and 15% off beverages at any participating restaurant across Asia Pacific and the UAE.

Food Beverage Member + 1-9 guests : 30% off food

Member + 10-19 guests: 10% off food Member + any number of guests: 15% off beverages

This discount does not apply at the following brands:

The Banyan Group (Banyan Tree, Angsana, Garrya, Cassia, Dhawa, Homm)

JO&JOE, Morgans Originals

This discount is also not available at certain restaurants and bars. Using Singapore as an example:

❌ No ALL Accor+ Explorer dining discount Raffles Hotel Singapore: Long Bar and Restaurant André

Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford: JAAN by Kirk Westaway, TWG Tea, Asia Grand

Mama Shelter Singapore Orchard: MAMA’S KISS

Mercure ICON Singapore City Centre: Chara Brasserie, Brunetti Oro, La Table d’Emma, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Rolls Handroll Izakaya, Upward Taproom and Ashino

At certain restaurants and bars, a smaller discount of 10-15% applies. Using Singapore as an example again:

❌ ALL Accor+ Explorer dining discount does not apply Raffles Hotel Singapore

The Grand Lobby, Tiffin Room, Writers Bar and Yi by Jereme Leung: ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy 15% off food and beverage

Raffles Sentosa Singapore:

Iyasaka by Hashida: : ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy 15% off food and beverage

Swissôtel The Stamford

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse: ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy 15% off food and beverage

The full list of exclusions and variations can be found here.

30 status nights

ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy 30 status nights each year, which is enough to qualify for ALL Gold. In other words, you will never drop below ALL Gold so long as you’re a member.

🏨 Qualification Requirements for ALL Elite Status

Status Status Nights Status Points Silver Silver 10 2,000

(€800 spend) Gold Gold 30 7,000

(€2,800 spend)

Platinum Platinum 60 14,000

(€5,600 spend)

Diamond Diamond N/A 26,000

(€10,400 spend)



ALL Gold benefits aren’t amazing, to be honest. Members receive room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out — but subject to availability, and behind Diamond and Platinum members. Perhaps the most concrete benefit are the welcome drink vouchers and a 48% bonus on points earning.

Historically, it was possible to stack the status nights from Accor Plus and other Accor membership programmes elsewhere in the world and earn Platinum status without actually staying. However, with the transition to ALL Accor+ Explorer, Accor has capped the maximum status nights from paid membership programmes at 50 — 10 nights shy of Platinum.

⚠️ Purchasing sequence matters! If you want to stack nights from ALL Accor+ Explorer and another programme, the purchase sequence matters. For example, if you buy ALL Accor+ Explorer (30) first and then Accor Plus 2.0 Premium (20), you’ll receive 50 status nights in total. If you buy Accor Plus 2.0 Premium (20) first and then ALL Accor+ Explorer (30), you’ll only receive 30 status nights in total (Source).

Red Hot Rooms

ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy access to Red Hot Rooms, a periodic sale which offers up to 50% off hotel rooms across Asia Pacific and the UAE. New hotels are added every alternate Friday, and you can find the updated list here.

Red Hot Room rates are non-changeable and non-refundable. A members can book up to two rooms under the Red Hot Rooms rate, and must be the registered guest in one of the rooms.

Officially, you cannot pay for Red Hot Room rates with ALL points. These must be fully prepaid online using a credit card.

Unofficially, however, there are numerous reports that certain hotels only collect card authorisation at the time of booking, and do not actually charge the card. In this case, you may be able to pay with ALL points at check-in. It’s really a YMMV situation.

15% off rooms worldwide

ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy 15% off the best flexible rate worldwide — not just in Asia Pacific and the UAE.

However, it’s worth noting that 15% off the best flexible rate may still be more than the prevailing promotional or member rates.

More Escapes

ALL Accor+ Explorer members can book special More Escapes packages, which are basically stays bundled with extras like F&B credit, excursions and activities.

🏖️ Sample More Escapes package: Sofitel Krabi Stay 2 nights from THB 11,050+++, including: Daily breakfast

One time 25-minute relaxing back massage per stay

One-time shared trip, half-day Hong Lagoon tour (3 hours) per stay (no lunch and excluding national park fee)

If raining: guests may switch to the Grand High Tea Set and a glass of sparkling wine per person

Complimentary 4 pieces normal cleaning per stay

Complimentary 1-hour water scooter experience for each stay

Member events

ALL Accor+ Explorer members are invited to events featuring special chef collaborations, live entertainment, tasting experiences and wine appreciation.

These aren’t free, though members usually receive a discount off the public rates.

Conclusion

The perks of an ALL+ Accor Explorer membership should more than cover its S$299 price tag, especially if you’re strategic about redeeming the Stay Plus certificates, and make regular use of Red Hot Rooms and F&B discounts.

Obviously, this requires you to be actively engaged with the programme — and it’s worth pointing out that competing chains like Hilton and IHG offer dining discounts of up to 25% for members of their free-to-join loyalty schemes.

Still, if you’re an Accor loyalist already, then getting this membership should be a no-brainer in most cases.