Extended: Up to 25% off dining with Hilton Dine Like a Member

Hilton’s popular Dine Like a Member promotion offers Hilton Honors members up to 25% off food and beverage, and 500 bonus points at participating hotel restaurants across Asia Pacific.

This offer, which has been running for several years now, is renewed at six-month intervals. It’s now been further extended till 31 December 2025, giving you the rest of 2025 to enjoy it.

No registration is required to enjoy the discounts; all you need to do is show your digital card on the Hilton app at the time of payment.

Hilton Dine Like A Member

With Dine Like A Member, Hilton Honors members enjoy a 10-25% discount at participating F&B outlets across Asia Pacific, depending on status.

Member Tier Discount Member 10% Silver 10% Gold 25% Diamond 25%

Dine Like A Member discounts are available for a group size of up to 10, and may not be available on blackout dates and public holidays. Always contact the dining outlet beforehand to avoid disappointment.

The offer does not apply to breakfast, in-room dining, minibar charges, banquet, meetings and conferences.

If you’ve booked a room rate that comes with dining credits, such as AMEX Fine Hotels & Resorts, you may or may not be able to stack the savings with the credits. It really boils down to the hotel, so be sure to clarify.

The full T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

500 bonus points for dining

Hilton is one of the few major chains that does not award points for F&B when the member is not staying at the hotel.

However, with Dine Like A Member, a flat bonus of 500 Hilton points will be awarded with a minimum spend of US$25 (not including discounts, taxes and service charge) to:

Non-staying members

Staying guests on ineligible stays (e.g. those who booked via OTAs)

For Japan specifically, a minimum spend of JPY4,500 (not including discounts, taxes and service charge) is necessary.

This bonus can be enjoyed once per bill. If the diner is an in-house guest on an eligible stay, he/she will continue to earn points as per normal by charging the bill to his/her room.

500 Hilton points are worth about US$2.50, so it’s like a further 10% rebate assuming you manage to spend US$25 on the dot.

Bonus points will take 4-6 weeks to post to your account, and do not count towards elite tier status qualification.

Participating outlets

All dining outlets in Asia Pacific properties are participating, with the exception of the following:

(i) Outlets in French Polynesia, Maldives and Hampton hotels in China,

(ii) Outlets managed by Hilton, including but not limited to all those at the following:

DoubleTree by Hilton Alice Springs

Doubletree by Hilton Cairns

DoubleTree by Hilton Esplanade Darwin

Hilton Darwin

Hilton Perth

Hilton Garden Inn Darwin

DoubleTree by Hilton Noumea Ilot Maitre Resort

Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa

DoubleTree by Hilton Queenstown

DoubleTree by Hilton Wellington

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Fiji – Sonaisali Island

Hilton Cairns

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa

Hilton Guam Resort & Spa

Hilton Gyeongju

Hilton Yokohama

Hilton Noumea La Promenade Residences

(iii) Outlets managed by third parties, including but not limited to the following:

China Blue by Jereme Leung – Conrad Manila

Hanuman – Doubletree by Hilton Alice Springs;

Chatterbox, Shisen Hanten – Hilton Singapore Orchard;

Glass Brasserie by Luke Mangan – Hilton Sydney;

Segafredo Zanetti – Hilton Tokyo Bay;

The House Bar, Taiga Dining, Tenshin, Seoul Restaurant, Park90, Wine Menus managed and presented by Park90 – Conrad Singapore Orchard.

Some of my favourite places to use this benefit include the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, whose high tea is one of the best I’ve had anywhere in the world.

Closer to home, you can enjoy the discount at the following restaurants:

Hilton Singapore Orchard Estate Ginger Lily Osteria Mozza

Conrad Centennial Singapore Golden Peony Lobby Lounge Oscar’s The Terrace

Conrad Singapore Orchard Basilico Dolcetto Manhattan Summer Palace Tea Lounge

Hilton Garden Inn Serangoon Together and Co.



I’d highly recommend Osteria Mozza. I’ve had some life-changing pasta there, and it’s certainly a lot easier to swallow at 25% off!

Conclusion

Hilton has extended its Dine Like a Member promotion till 31 December 2025, and since it costs nothing to join the Hilton Honors programme, there’s no reason not to enjoy at least 10% off the bill at participating outlets.

Don’t forget that the offer applies to food as well as beverages, including alcoholic ones. All you need to do is show your digital membership card via the Hilton app, so keep it handy.