World of Hyatt adds early access to award nights for elite members

It’s been a busy few weeks for World of Hyatt, which recently made some major changes to its award charts in the programme’s biggest upheaval since its rebranding from Hyatt Gold Passport in 2016. This expanded the number of pricing tiers for each category from three to five, and raised the maximum cost of award nights by 33% to 67%.

The new pseudo-dynamic award chart went live on 20 May 2026, though if it’s any relief, it appears as if most properties are exercising restraint with the most expensive pricing tiers — for now.

Hyatt also teased that elite members and cobrand cardholders would soon enjoy “early access to award night availability”, giving them a potentially crucial head start over non-elites for bookings at aspirational properties.

We now have the details of how this benefit will work, though the jury’s still out as to how valuable it will ultimately prove.

World of Hyatt offering early access to awards for elite members

From 30 June 2026, World of Hyatt Globalists, Explorists and co-branded cardholders will be able to book free night awards or points + cash awards up to 13 months in advance, compared to 12 months for everyone else.

For Free Night Award or Points + Cash Award reservations made on or after June 30, 2026, Explorists, Globalists, Lifetime Globalists, and primary cardholders of a Hyatt-branded Credit Card (regardless of tier status) will have advance access to booking as compared to other Members. Eligibility for this benefit is based on tier status at the time of award booking and booking windows are based on the time zone of the applicable hotel or resort. -World of Hyatt

Now, at this point I want to pause and emphasise something that a lot of outlets have missed — it’s already possible for anyone to book award nights 13 months in advance.

For example, as of right now, I (a World of Hyatt member with no status) can book award nights in Tokyo for 29-30 June 2027, which is more than 12 months out from today.

The award calendar will not show me any availability for nights which are more than 12 months out, but they’re still bookable if I do a manual search for specific dates.

Therefore, I can understand the grumbling online that this isn’t so much about offering a new benefit to elites, but rather taking away an existing benefit from everyone else.

It would have been more accurate for Hyatt to say “we’re reducing the advance booking window from 13 months to 12 months, though this change does not apply to elites and co-brand cardholders” (though obviously that doesn’t have as nice a ring to it).

That said, it boils down to a matter of semantics. Whether you’re giving elites one additional month to book, or taking away one month from everyone else, elites still benefit.

How much of a benefit will this be?

In theory, this should give Hyatt loyalists a better shot at securing award bookings at the most in-demand properties during peak travel periods, think Park Hyatt Sydney on New Year’s Eve, or the Park Hyatt Kyoto during the Cherry Blossom season.

However, it’s usually the case that those with sufficient points to compete for those kinds of nights would already be elite members or co-brand cardholders to begin with.

Moreover, one could argue that the new award chart is already the most effective filter in reducing competition for such bookings. The most expensive award nights now cost 75,000 points instead of 45,000 points, an unimaginable amount to anyone who doesn’t have access to US credit cards or sign-up bonuses.

So at most, this will shut out members who were simply churning credit card points and transferring them into World of Hyatt, and didn’t have much of a relationship with the programme otherwise. I’d be surprised if this moves the needle significantly on elite member satisfaction with aspirational redemptions, though time will tell.

Conclusion

From 30 June 2026, World of Hyatt will allow Globalists, Explorists and co-brand cardholders to book free night awards and points + cash stays 13 months in advance, while all other members will be restricted to 12 months.

This should be a net positive for this group, though it’s hard to say how much exactly. The recent devaluation of the award chart will probably have removed huge swathes of competition anyway.