Kris+ offering 35% bonus on KrisFlyer to KrisPay miles conversions

Singapore Airlines has launched a new Kris+ promotion, which offers an uncapped 35% bonus on conversions from KrisFlyer miles to KrisPay miles until 14 June 2025.

Do note that this bonus applies to conversions from KrisFlyer to Kris+, and not the other way around. While earning KrisFlyer miles through Kris+ is a good idea, redeeming them this way is generally a poor choice— unless you’re using up a small balance that’s about to expire.

This promotion does little to change that. Even though the value per mile is boosted from 0.67 cents to 0.95 cents, it’s still far lower than what you could get from an award flight.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ offering 35% transfer bonus

From 1-14 June 2025, KrisFlyer members will enjoy an uncapped 35% transfer bonus when they transfer miles from their KrisFlyer account to Kris+.

A minimum transfer of 15 KrisFlyer miles is required, and all amounts will be rounded to the nearest KrisPay mile (e.g. 20.25 KrisPay miles will be rounded down to 20 KrisPay miles).

KrisFlyer Kris+ 15 KrisFlyer miles 15 KrisPay miles

20 KrisPay miles



All transfers from KrisFlyer to Kris+ are processed instantly, and are non-reversible. In other words, once miles go from KrisFlyer to Kris+, you can’t send them back!

KrisPay miles have a six-month validity, and can be used to pay for purchases at more than 1,600 partner outlets at a rate of 150 KrisPay miles = S$1.

With a 35% transfer bonus in play, 150 KrisPay miles would cost 111 KrisFlyer miles, which gives a value of 0.90 cents per mile.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

How does this compare to other redemption options?

KrisFlyer miles are normally worth 0.67 cents when spent via Kris+, but this promotion boosts the value to 0.90 cents each.

For perspective, here’s how that compares to other redemption options.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award flights with SIA or partners 2+¢ ✈️ Cash + Miles with SIA or Scoot 0.95¢ 📱 Spend via Kris+ 0.90¢



Till 14 Jun 25

0.67¢ 🚘 Book hotels or rental cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🛍️ Spend on KrisShop 0.80¢

🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.74¢ 🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



🎡 Redeem activities on Pelago 0.67 ¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.64 ¢ 🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.50¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢



⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





0.90 cents per mile is not the worst possible way of using your KrisFlyer miles, but you could certainly get more value redeeming award flights, or paying for flights with miles.

That said, if you had a small number of miles that were going to expire, and no plans to fly anywhere, then spending them via Kris+ with this transfer bonus would be better than the other on-ground options (or worse yet, letting them expire).

Earning miles via Kris+

While you shouldn’t be spending KrisFlyer miles at Kris+ merchants, you should certainly be earning them. All you need to do is:

Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles you earn to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+ (where they expire after six months).

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction, so there’s no excuse!

What card should I use with Kris+?

In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions, most notably for travel agencies), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details.

Don’t forget that all Kris+ payments must be made in-app via Apple or Google Pay.

Conclusion

From now till 14 June 2025, Kris+ is now offering an uncapped 35% transfer bonus from KrisFlyer to Kris+, which boosts the value per KrisFlyer mile to 0.90 cents apiece.

Is that better than normal? Yes. Is that good value? Not particularly. This wouldn’t make sense for most people, unless you have a small number of expiring miles and don’t intend to fly anytime soon.