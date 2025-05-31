How does the Maybank Rewards Infinite programme work?

If you have a Maybank credit card, you might have come across the Rewards Infinite (RI) programme. This offers members a valuable perk: non-expiring TREATS Points, instead of the regular 12-15 months validity.

In this post we’ll look at how you qualify for an RI membership, as well as the benefits it confers.

How do you qualify for a Rewards Infinite membership?

The criteria to qualify for an RI membership is as follows:

Cards Min. Spend Maybank Visa Infinite

Maybank World Mastercard None Maybank Horizon Platinum Visa Card

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Card

Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature Card

Maybank DUO Platinum Mastercard S$24,000 in a 12-month membership year

With regards to the second category, RI status will be granted automatically once the minimum spend threshold is reached (i.e. you don’t need to wait till the end of the 12-month period).

For example, if you meet the S$24,000 spending on 15 January 2025, your RI status will be valid from 15 January 2025 to 14 January 2026. You will then need to spend a further S$24,000 during this period to requalify for 15 January 2026 to 14 January 2027.

When calculating the S$24,000, Maybank will exclude any rewards-ineligible transactions, such as government services and insurance. However, Maybank does consider charitable donations, hospitals, education and utilities to be eligible spend, as well as insurance in the case of the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Card.

You can check in the monthly credit card e-statement whether RI status has been obtained, under the Treats points rewards summary section.

What benefits do Rewards Infinite members enjoy?

Non-expiring TREATS points

Maybank TREATS points normally expire one year from the quarterly period in which they were earned, which means a validity of 12-15 months.

Points Earned Points Expire On 1 January to 31 March 2025 31 March 2026 1 April to 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 1 July to 30 September 2025 30 September 2026 1 October to 31 December 2025 31 December 2025

However, RI members’ points will never expire so long as the RI membership is maintained. This benefit also extends to TREATS Points earned on the RI member’s other Maybank cards.

Do note that you can only accumulate a maximum of 5,000,000 TREATS Points in your account, and anything beyond this will be forfeited. Don’t hoard your points!

50% off a TREATS redemption during birthday month

Rewards Infinite members are allowed to redeem one item at 50% off the usual TREATS Points requirement during their birthday month. Only items that cost up to 25,000 TREATS Points (before the discount) are eligible.

The full list at the time of publishing can be found below.

Birthday rewards Item Description TREATS Points

(before 50% off) Conrad Centennial Singapore – Choice of one 500g Cake 14,000 Conrad Centennial Singapore – Choice of one 1kg Cake 25,000 Conrad Centennial Singapore – Afternoon tea 22,000 TWG Tea Macarons (12-count) (worth $30) 11,850 TWG Tea Haute Couture Tea (worth S$48) 19,000 TWG Tea Shortbread Cookies (worth S$24) 9,500 TWG Tea Caviar Tin Tea (worth S$46) 18,200 TWG Tea Cotton Teabag Gift Box (worth S$30) 11,800 Moet Chandon Brut Imperial NV 24,600 Chateau Romer R de Romer 2023 13,500 Mas de Sainte Croix Douceur de Fruit Bio Cotes du Rhone Rouge 2022 10,800 Weingut Seehof Riesling Trocken 2023 11,600 Astoria Icona Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 13,300 Astoria LUXURY KINGDOM Gold Prosecco NV 15,400 Siglo Saco Rioja NV 12,080 San Martino 330ml (Case of 15 cans) 9,400 CornerStone 100% lead free Crystal Glass (set of 6) – Choice of Bordeaux, Burgundy, White or Champagne 10,000 Apple AirTag (1Pack) 18,000 Philips 5000 Series 1.7L Double Walled Quick-Boil Kettle 21,000 Philips Easyspeed 2000W Steam Iron 15,900 Philips Advanced Sonicare Electric Toothbrush 22,700 Endo (Japan) 2.5L Thermal Magic Cooker 17,000 Tiger Double Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Thermal Mug 15,900 Tefal “Pure Pop” Garment Steamer 25,000 WMF Palma Cromargan® 12-PC Cutlery Set For Service Of 6 20,400 WMF Nuova Cromargan ® 8-PC Cutlery Set 14,500 WMF Kids 6-PC Dining Set 22,800 Golden Village All Days Movie eVoucher 4,790 OSIM uMask Eye Massager 12,100

You can browse and redeem the discount-eligible items via the TREATS app, under the Birthday TREATS section.

But even at 50% off, I wouldn’t consider this a great deal by any means.

For example, a GV all-days movie e-voucher retails for S$12, and can be redeemed for 2,395 TREATS Points after a 50% discount. This is equivalent to 958 airline miles, giving each mile a value of about 1.25 cents. Alternatively, you could redeem a bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial for 12,300 TREATS Points after a 50% discount, which is equivalent to 4,920 airline miles. This bottle retails online for about S$65, translating to a value of approximately 1.32 cents per mile.

Unless you have orphan TREATS Points and no intention to accumulate more, you shouldn’t be considering this.

What if you lose your RI membership?

If you lose your RI membership, your TREATS points will expire at the end of the calendar quarter, one year after the lapsed membership.

RI Membership Lapses Points Expire On 1 January to 31 March 2025 31 March 2026 1 April to 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 1 July to 30 September 2025 30 September 2026 1 October to 31 December 2025 31 December 2026

Conclusion

TREATS Points have a relatively short validity period of 12-15 months, but a Rewards Infinite membership makes them evergreen.

While this is complimentary for Maybank Visa Infinite and Maybank World Mastercard cardmembers, other Maybank cardmembers will need to spend at least S$24,000 in a membership year to qualify.

Members can also enjoy 50% off selected TREATS redemptions during their birthday month, but even with the discount the value is poor. Save your points for airline miles instead!