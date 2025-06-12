Nerfed: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card caps airport lounge visits at 12 per year

It looks like it’s time to add “unlimited airport lounge visits” to the list of critically endangered perks.

Following similar moves by the AMEX Platinum Charge, Citi Prestige and StanChart Priority Private, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will now become the latest to impose limits on lounge access.

To be fair, the warning signs were already there– back in April, the bank quietly added a cooldown period of at least four hours between DragonPass visits. Now, it’s going one step further by capping lounge visits at 12 per year, beginning from June 2026.

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card loses unlimited lounge visits

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Cardholders currently enjoy unlimited visits to DragonPass lounges, together with one guest.

From 1 June 2026, this entitlement will be capped at 12 complimentary lounge visits per 12-month membership period. Any additional visits will be charged at US$28 each.

Effective 1 June 2026, the airport lounge access benefit for UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will be revised. Cardmembers will receive 12 complimentary lounge passes per 12-month membership period, replacing the current unlimited access. All existing cardmembers will continue to enjoy unlimited lounge access until 31 May 2026. On 1 June 2026, 12 complimentary lounge passes will be automatically credited and reflected in your Airport Companion App. We encourage you to check your Airport Companion App on or after 1 June 2026 to view your updated lounge pass balance. -UOB

Complimentary lounge visits must be utilised by the end of the 12-month membership period, and unused visits will be forfeited.

It’s not clear whether cardholders will be permitted to share lounge visits with guests. For what it’s worth, the UOB PRVI Miles Card does not allow its four complimentary lounge visits to be shared, but that perk is provided by Priority Pass rather than DragonPass. I’ll reach out to UOB for a clarification, and update this article when I receive a response.

As much as I dislike the nerf, I have to applaud the fact that UOB is providing almost a year’s worth of advance notice. Other banks have done far worse.

For example, the Citi Prestige Card announced at the end of April that unlimited lounge visits would be removed from 1 July 2025. If you obtained or renewed your card in early April and paid the annual fee in expectation of unlimited lounge visits for the next 12 months, I imagine you’d be rather unhappy.

Which cards still offer unlimited lounge visits?

2025 has been a rough year for those wanting unlimited airport lounge access.

In February 2025, the AMEX Platinum Charge capped Priority Pass visits for the first supplementary cardholder at eight per year (was: unlimited + 1 guest)

In April 2025, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card quietly added a cooldown period of at least four hours between DragonPass utilisations

In June 2025, StanChart Priority Private customers had their Priority Pass visits reduced to 24 per year (was: unlimited + 1 guest)

In July 2025, the Citi Prestige Card will cap Priority Pass visits at 12 per year (was: unlimited + 1 guest)

It pains me to say it, but I have a sneaking suspicion that in time to come, unlimited lounge access will cease to be a benefit for the $120K segment. Instead, it might only be available on cards with four-digit annual fees, such as the AMEX Platinum Charge and StanChart Beyond Card.

Here’s what the landscape for unlimited lounge visits will look like, following the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card’s nerf.

💳 Credit Cards with Unlimited Lounge Visits Card Min. Income Annual Fee Remarks OCBC VOYAGE

OCBC VOYAGE S$120K S$498 Principal # HSBC Visa Infinite

HSBC Visa Infinite S$120K S$662* Principal

4x Supp StanChart Beyond Card

3x Supp AMEX Platinum Charge

All Supp^ DBS Insignia DBS Insignia S$500K S$3,270 Principal UOB Reserve UOB Reserve S$500K S$3,924 Principal

All Supp Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA S$500K S$4,328 Principal

2x Supp HSBC Prive HSBC Prive S$500K S$5,328 Principal

3x Supp AMEX Centurion AMEX Centurion Not stated S$7,630 Principal #

All Supp^ *HSBC Premier customers pay S$497.06

^Supp. cardholders have unlimited access to Centurion Lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs and Lufthansa Lounges

#Does not include airport restaurants

For the full list of cards offering airport lounge access, refer to my article below (which will need a mid-year update at the rate things are going!).

Conclusion

From June 2026, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will cap airport lounge visits at 12 per year, a significant cut from the current benefit of unlimited visits with one guest.

While other credit cards still offer unlimited lounge access, it’s starting to look like unlimited lounge visits are living on borrowed time for $120K cards. At the rate things are going, I wouldn’t be surprised if the OCBC VOYAGE and HSBC Visa Infinite are the next to make an unhappy announcement.

If nothing else, UOB is providing plenty of advance notice of the change, which allows new or existing cardholders to make an informed decision when weighing whether to fork out the S$654 annual fee.