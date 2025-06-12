Search
Nerfed: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card caps airport lounge visits at 12 per year

Aaron Wong
14

Heads up: From 1 June 2026, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will no longer offer unlimited DragonPass lounge visits.

It looks like it’s time to add “unlimited airport lounge visits” to the list of critically endangered perks.

Following similar moves by the AMEX Platinum Charge, Citi Prestige and StanChart Priority Private, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will now become the latest to impose limits on lounge access.

To be fair, the warning signs were already there– back in April, the bank quietly added a cooldown period of at least four hours between DragonPass visits. Now, it’s going one step further by capping lounge visits at 12 per year, beginning from June 2026. 

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card loses unlimited lounge visits

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Cardholders currently enjoy unlimited visits to DragonPass lounges, together with one guest.

From 1 June 2026, this entitlement will be capped at 12 complimentary lounge visits per 12-month membership period. Any additional visits will be charged at US$28 each.

Effective 1 June 2026, the airport lounge access benefit for UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will be revised. Cardmembers will receive 12 complimentary lounge passes per 12-month membership period, replacing the current unlimited access.

All existing cardmembers will continue to enjoy unlimited lounge access until 31 May 2026. On 1 June 2026, 12 complimentary lounge passes will be automatically credited and reflected in your Airport Companion App.

We encourage you to check your Airport Companion App on or after 1 June 2026 to view your updated lounge pass balance.

-UOB

Complimentary lounge visits must be utilised by the end of the 12-month membership period, and unused visits will be forfeited.

It’s not clear whether cardholders will be permitted to share lounge visits with guests. For what it’s worth, the UOB PRVI Miles Card does not allow its four complimentary lounge visits to be shared, but that perk is provided by Priority Pass rather than DragonPass.  I’ll reach out to UOB for a clarification, and update this article when I receive a response.

As much as I dislike the nerf, I have to applaud the fact that UOB is providing almost a year’s worth of advance notice. Other banks have done far worse. 

For example, the Citi Prestige Card announced at the end of April that unlimited lounge visits would be removed from 1 July 2025. If you obtained or renewed your card in early April and paid the annual fee in expectation of unlimited lounge visits for the next 12 months, I imagine you’d be rather unhappy.

Which cards still offer unlimited lounge visits?

Banks have been cutting back on unlimited airport lounge visits

2025 has been a rough year for those wanting unlimited airport lounge access.

  • In February 2025, the AMEX Platinum Charge capped Priority Pass visits for the first supplementary cardholder at eight per year (was: unlimited + 1 guest)
  • In April 2025, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card quietly added a cooldown period of at least four hours between DragonPass utilisations
  • In June 2025, StanChart Priority Private customers had their Priority Pass visits reduced to 24 per year (was: unlimited + 1 guest)
  • In July 2025, the Citi Prestige Card will cap Priority Pass visits at 12 per year (was: unlimited + 1 guest)

It pains me to say it, but I have a sneaking suspicion that in time to come, unlimited lounge access will cease to be a benefit for the $120K segment. Instead, it might only be available on cards with four-digit annual fees, such as the AMEX Platinum Charge and StanChart Beyond Card.

Here’s what the landscape for unlimited lounge visits will look like, following the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card’s nerf.

💳 Credit Cards with Unlimited Lounge Visits
Card Min. Income Annual Fee Remarks
OCBC VOYAGE
Apply
 S$120K  S$498 Principal#
HSBC Visa Infinite
Apply
 S$120K S$662* Principal
4x Supp
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply		 S$200K S$1,635 Principal
3x Supp
AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply		 Not stated S$1,744 Principal#
All Supp^
DBS Insignia S$500K  S$3,270 Principal
UOB Reserve S$500K S$3,924 Principal
All Supp
Citi ULTIMA S$500K S$4,328 Principal
2x Supp
HSBC Prive S$500K S$5,328 Principal
3x Supp
amex centurionAMEX Centurion Not stated S$7,630 Principal#
All Supp^
*HSBC Premier customers pay S$497.06
^Supp. cardholders have unlimited access to Centurion Lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs and Lufthansa Lounges
#Does not include airport restaurants

For the full list of cards offering airport lounge access, refer to my article below (which will need a mid-year update at the rate things are going!).

2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access

Conclusion

From June 2026, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will cap airport lounge visits at 12 per year, a significant cut from the current benefit of unlimited visits with one guest. 

While other credit cards still offer unlimited lounge access, it’s starting to look like unlimited lounge visits are living on borrowed time for $120K cards. At the rate things are going, I wouldn’t be surprised if the OCBC VOYAGE and HSBC Visa Infinite are the next to make an unhappy announcement.

If nothing else, UOB is providing plenty of advance notice of the change, which allows new or existing cardholders to make an informed decision when weighing whether to fork out the S$654 annual fee.

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Chocolate Visa Card nerf: What now?

Comments

14 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

14 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Derrick Lim

Time to do a mid 2025 article on your miles strategy given all the recent nerfs?

Reply
Syok

I’d rather have 12 visits including the meals over the unlimited without meals

Reply
Tony

Looking at all the nerfing, I will be very interested to know which credit card covered lounge are better value. Some lounges covered by Credit Card simply feel filthy.

Reply
lounge

it’s exactly the issue they’re trying to solve by nerfing. Lounges are overcrowded and filthy as a result because they were giving out lounge access like candy. They hope to reduce the footfall by nerfing this and therefore improve the lounge experience.

Reply
Mr Roboto

Reducing the cost to them is what the nerfs intend. Card issuers simply don’t care about footfall and a better lounge experience for you and me.

Reply
Tony

Interesting response. It gave me a different perspectives. Thanks.

Reply
Andy

Time to update the comparison for 120k cards

Reply
Jane

Hear hear!

Reply
Nurfing

2025. The year of the nurf.

Reply
Mike

Hmm wonder if meantime they remove the 4 hr wait time and whether the 12 quota can include guest..

Last edited 5 hours ago by Mike
Reply
Hardtruths

All these nerfs are because cardholders have been continuously abusing the privileges. One need only casually scroll through the telegram group chats to see the constant talk of “minmax”ing card benefits. Extreme lounge hopping and milking of the priority pass at the various restaurants within a single trip (not to mention the ridiculous obsession with ASK tumblers). Shouldn’t come as a shock that the banks have decided enough is enough.

Reply
Thanks for nothing

Indeed. The pity is that instead of targeting these lounge safari abusers, like, for example, only allowing 1 usage every 12 hours lets say, we are now all going to suffer. Dam annoying. Thanks a lot all those abusers. This is your fault.

Reply
Mr Roboto

should still be ok for the casual or even semi-frequent traveller, 12 visits are good for 6 trips/year ie one trip every other month

Reply
Andy

Tried to sign up for the HSBC Visa Infinite but it says they’ve temporarily suspended applications. Any idea why this is and when it will be restored?

Reply

