KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card discontinues fast-track to KrisShopper Insider

One of the lesser-known benefits of the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is a complimentary fast-track to KrisShopper Insider — the third tier of the KrisShop loyalty programme — without needing to meet the usual S$5,000 spending requirement.

This unlocks an additional 2.5 mpd on KrisShop purchases, along with birthday treats, promo codes and deals. When combined with the card’s regular 3 mpd rate, cardholders can earn an uncapped 5.5 mpd on KrisShop — ideal for big-ticket purchases like a new iPhone.

Unfortunately, this benefit will be discontinued by the end of June. If you haven’t taken advantage of it yet, be sure to register within the next few weeks.

Ending soon: KrisShopper Insider fast-track

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card will discontinue its KrisShopper Insider upgrade benefit from 1 July 2026.

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card: W.e.f. 1 July 2026, the KrisShopper Complimentary Tier Upgrade will be discontinued. Additional KrisFlyer miles per S$1 spent on eligible KrisShop purchases will continue to be awarded by KrisShop until 31 December 2026. Subject to qualifying criteria. Terms and conditions apply. Visit the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card website for details. -UOB

For context, KrisShop normally awards customers 1.5 mpd on all purchases. With the free-to-join KrisShopper programme, the earn rate is enhanced to between 2 mpd and 4 mpd, depending on tier.

KrisShopper Tier Qualifying Spend* Earn Rate Non-KrisShopper Non-KrisShopper N/A 1.5 mpd Member N/A 2 m pd Insider S$5,000 2 .5 mpd Icon S$10,000 3 mpd Ambassador S$15,000 4 mpd *Qualifying spend includes purchases on KrisShop.com, KrisShop on Kris+, KrisShop on KrisWorld, Inflight purchases on Singapore Airlines. Excludes GST, duties and delivery charges

What’s worth noting is that the bonus miles from KrisShopper Insider status earned through the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card will only be granted until 31 December 2026, and not the end of the actual membership year.

For example, if you registered in May 2026, your Insider status will lapse on 31 December 2026, and not May 2027 as it normally would.

How to register?

To register for the KrisShopper Insider tier upgrade, visit this page and follow the instructions.

Status will be upgraded within three months of registration. Do note that the upgrade will not be possible if you already have a KrisShopper account.

What are the best cards to use for KrisShop?

While the KrisShopper Insider upgrade comes from the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, you do not necessarily have to use the same card to make your purchases.

Instead, you can use any of the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

💳 Best Cards for KrisShop

Card Earn Rate

Cap UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd

Website

Kris+ Cap S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card 4 mpd

Website

Kris+

Cap S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Website

Kris+

Cap S$1K per c. month Citi Rewards

Apply

Citi Rewards 4 mpd

Website

0.4 mpd

Kris+

Cap S$1K per s. month UOB Preferred Visa

Apply

UOB Preferred Visa 4 mpd

Website

Kris+

Cap S$600 per c. month

Apply HSBC Revolution 4 mpd

Website

Kris+

Cap S$1K per c. month OCBC Rewards Card

Apply

OCBC Rewards Card 4 mpd

Website

Kris+

Cap S$1.1K per c. month KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 3 mpd

Website

Kris+

No cap AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

Apply

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend 2 mpd

Website

1.2 mpd

Kris+ No cap AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card

Apply

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card 2 mpd

Website

1.1 mpd

Kris+ No cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



One important thing to remember is that credit cards will award miles on the entire purchase amount, while KrisShopper will only award miles on the amount before GST and taxes. Therefore, your average earn rate on the purchase will be slightly less than the sum of KrisShopper miles + credit card miles.

For example, if a KrisShopper Insider (2.5 mpd) uses a KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card (3 mpd) to purchase an item that costs S$100, with S$9 GST and S$9 shipping, he will earn 604 miles:

250 miles from KrisShopper (S$100 x 2.5 mpd)

354 miles from KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card (S$118 x 3 mpd)

This works out to 5.1 mpd, and not 5.5 mpd.

Conclusion

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card will no longer offer a fast-track to KrisShopper Insider status from 1 July 2026. Cardholders will now have to spend at least S$5,000 within a 12-month period to qualify for this tier, the same as anyone else.

If you haven’t already registered for this perk, be sure to do so before the deadline (and hopefully you don’t have a KrisShopper account already!).