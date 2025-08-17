AMEX My Travel Insurance: Get Samsonite luggage or up to S$150 eCapitaVouchers with new policy

If you’re shopping for travel insurance, American Express has renewed the welcome gifts for its My Travel Insurance plans. You can now receive up to S$150 in eCapitaVouchers (eCV) or a Samsonite luggage when you purchase a single-trip or annual policy.

On top of this, you’ll receive an extra S$5-20 in statement credits when you make the purchase via my referral link.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t nearly as generous as the previous referral programme—which offered up to 5,000 MR points, 2,500 miles, or S$25 eCV—but for better or worse, this is what’s being offered till the end of 2025.

AMEX My Travel Insurance offer

Apply here Note: The referral link may expire from time to time. If it’s not working, please leave a comment and I’ll get it updated ASAP

From 1 July to 30 September 2025, customers who purchase a My Travel Insurance policy will enjoy the following sign-up gifts:

Single Trip Annual Multi-Trip Essential – – Standard S$20 eCV^ S$80 eCV Superior

(APAC)# S$40 eCV^ S$150 eCV Superior

(Worldwide)* S$40 eCV^ S$50 eCV + Samsonite Cubuz Spinner 28″ ^ Except for journeys which only include Malaysia

# APAC includes Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Mongolia, Japan, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, and Southeast Asia.

* Includes both Worldwide (ex USA, Canada and Cuba) and Worldwide (ex Cuba)



In addition to this, American Express cardholders who purchase their plans (whether single-trip or annual) via my referral link will receive the following additional gifts.

Single trip: S$5 statement credit

S$5 statement credit Annual multi-trip: S$20 statement credit

For the avoidance of doubt, you’ll receive one welcome gift and one referral gift per policy purchased, so for example, someone who buys 2x single-trip Superior plans will receive 2x S$40 eCV + 2x S$5 statement credits.

To ensure proper application tracking, every time you purchase a new policy, start a new session by closing your browser and reopening the referral link.

How much coverage is provided?

In terms of coverage, the My Travel Insurance Superior plan offers up to:

S$2 million for overseas medical expenses

S$2 million for personal liability

S$1 million coverage for accidental death and permanent disablement

S$150,000 for legal expenses

S$50,000 of post-journey medical expenses

S$20,000 for travel cancellation or curtailment

S$8,000 for loss of personal property and baggage

S$1,000 of rental car excess

There is also coverage for COVID-19, travel delays, misconnections, baggage delays, flight diversions and overbooked flights.

Miles chasers will be pleased to know that the plan also offers up to S$20,000 coverage for the loss of frequent flyer points, in the event your inability to travel leads to them being forfeited (e.g. if you book a KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes award, which cannot be refunded, or if you’ve booked a hotel with points and are outside the free cancellation window).

Terms & Conditions

Below you’ll find links to the factsheet, policy wording, FAQs and T&Cs for this offer.

Gifts from purchase of the policy will be fulfilled within eight weeks of purchasing the plan.

Gifts from the referral programme will take up to 10 weeks for fulfilment.

How to purchase a plan

When you click on my referral link, you’ll be prompted to enter your AMEX card number. The referral reward will be credited to that card.

After that, you’ll be able to select the plan you wish to purchase. Click on that and proceed as normal.

The promo code TRAVELASSURED should be automatically applied, which entitles you to the welcome gifts.

What card should you use for your purchase?

While American Express no longer awards points for insurance payments in general, there is an exception carved out for “payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorised channel”.

You can therefore use the following cards and enjoy the usual general spending rate, on top of the gifts.

Conclusion

Apply here Note: The referral link may expire from time to time. If it’s not working, please leave a comment and I’ll get it updated ASAP

American Express is now offering a Samsonite luggage or up to S$150 in eCapitaVouchers for customers who purchase a My Travel Insurance plan, with an extra referral bonus of up to S$20 in statement credits.

This policy covers both COVID-19 and loss of miles and points, so if you’re in the market for a travel insurance plan,