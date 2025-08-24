Priority Pass: More than just airport lounges

The following is a sponsored post by Priority Pass. All opinions remain those of The MileLion.

Whether you’re a frequent flyer or a casual traveller, you’re probably familiar with Priority Pass, the membership which grants access to nearly two thousand airport lounges worldwide.

But did you know Priority Pass offers more than just airport lounges? Whether you’re craving a meal or a spa treatment, a sleep station or a capsule hotel, a gym or a video game session, Priority Pass also offers numerous travel experiences to help take the stress out of travel.

What travel experiences does Priority Pass offer?

Sleep stations and capsule hotels

For those feeling jetlagged and needing a place to get some rest between flights, Priority Pass offers rest pods and capsule hotels at numerous airports, both airside and landside (the latter particularly useful if you’ve just stepped off an overnight flight and it’s too early for hotel check-in).

For example, all four locations of sleep ‘n fly at Dubai International Airport (DXB) can be visited with a Priority Pass membership. At the Terminal 1 branch, one visit can be redeemed for a two-hour stay in a single cabin, or a one-hour stay in a double cabin.

Closer to home, Capsule Transit at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2 (KUL) offers Priority Pass members a 3-hour stay with access to a single bed and shower (in T2 only). Luggage storage is available, and each guest receives a complimentary amenity bag containing a towel, dental kit, bottle of water, sleeping mask and ear plugs.

Terminal 2 also hosts Capsule Transit MAX, a landside lounge where Priority Pass members can enjoy a main from the fully plant-based a la carte menu, a side buffet and one cocktail per visit, together with a gym and steam room.

Should your travels bring you further afield to Peru, the Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM) hosts Sleepover, a landside facility where Priority Pass members enjoy a 3-hour stay in a nap pod or 3-hour stay in a FlexiSuite. Alternatively, they can opt for a stay of up to three hours in the Lounge Lite area, including shower facilities, coffee, tea, water and soft drinks.

Spa treatments

For those feeling sore after a long-haul flight in a cramped middle seat, Priority Pass offers complimentary treatments at participating airport spa locations.

Body Care LUCK Haneda Airport Garden at Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) offers Priority Pass members a JPY 3,400 credit towards any treatment of their choice, including foot reflexology, head spa, hand treatments and body care. A 30-minute treatment starts from JPY 3,630 at the time of writing.

Gulf Spa at Bahrain International Airport (BAH) offers Priority Pass members a choice of a 30-minute express massage, a haircut and blow dry for men, or a hair wash and blow dry for women. Complimentary hot drinks are provided, and a 15% discount will be given on further treatments or extensions.

Comfort Zone at Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) offers Priority Pass members a 30-minute massage treatment valued at CNY 198, together with complimentary fruits and drinks. Members can choose to enjoy a body massage, foot massage or an ear treatment.

Restaurants

For those looking to grab a bite before boarding, your Priority Pass membership lets you redeem set meals or dining credits at participating airport restaurants worldwide.

There are 11 options at Changi Airport alone, including Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao (T1), TGM (T2), The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck (T3), and Tiger Den (T4).

Elsewhere, Teppanyaki Dotonbori Kurita at Tokyo Narita International Terminal 2 (NRT) offers Priority Pass members a set menu valued at JPY 3,400. This restaurant, operated by Osaka-based BOTEJYU, offers a variety of teppanyaki and okonomiyaki dishes.

For a truly unique experience, visit Flight of Dreams, located landside at Nagoya International Airport (NGO). This free exhibition houses ZA001, the first-ever Boeing 787, and one of three test aircraft built by Boeing (the other two can be found at the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, and the Museum of Flight in Seattle). It was donated to the Nagoya Airport in 2015, and now sits in the middle of the hangar cum theme park.

It makes for an amazing backdrop to enjoy craft beers at The Pike Brewing Restaurant & Craft Beer Bar (like ZA001, also from Seattle!), where your Priority Pass gets you JPY 3,400 off the bill.

Airport bars are a dime a dozen, but Intervals Sky Bar and Restaurant in Hong Kong (HKG) takes the idea in a bold new direction. First, it boasts an unbeatable location in the Sky Bridge, which opened in 2022 as a link between Terminal 1 and the Terminal 1 Satellite Concourse. This 200-metre long and 20-metre wide enclosed bridge towers 28 metres above the ground, so tall that an Airbus A380 can pass beneath it with ease.

From up here, you get the kind of views that only air traffic controllers can dream of, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering expansive vistas of the busy Hong Kong tarmac. Some parts even have a glass floor, so you can observe the airplanes taxiing beneath!

What could make this better? How about some cocktails, and I don’t mean your boring dime-a-dozen Cosmopolitans or Negronis. I’m talking bespoke creations that pair thematically with the airport environment, based on how much time you have to spare. Those with a quick connection might fancy a 15-minute experience featuring To Dream, a mix of Tequila, chamomile-vanilla tea, bianco vermouth, and sparkling wine, and To Wake, a blend of nitro-brewed coffee, Cognac, and topped with a tofu-hazelnut cream.

Those with longer layovers can get a sampling of up to six creations, including To Begin, a frozen cocktail made with Nigori sake, honeydew, and galangal, and To Maturity, featuring a Calvados, sweet wine, and topped with wheat beer.

Priority Pass members receive a set meal featuring a main and a cocktail or mocktail. Try the Violet Breeze, a special concoction exclusive to Priority Pass members, made with chamomile tea, honey, vanilla, fresh lemon and gin.

Video game lounges

For those who need a distraction for kids (or themselves!), Priority Pass partners with Gameway, which operates video game lounges at six airports across the United States including Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), and New York (JFK).

A lounge visit can be redeemed for a one-hour gaming slot with an alcoholic beverage, or a snack and non-alcoholic beverage.

Guests can look forward to advanced gaming rigs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, 4K televisions, noise-cancelling headsets, and charging ports. Additional hours of gaming can be purchased at a 10% discount to public rates.

Golf simulators

A lounge might seem an unlikely place to work on your back nine, but Priority Pass members can visit the PGA MSP Lounge at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), where they can redeem a lounge visit for US$15 off food or a golf experience.

This golf-focused lounge features driving ranges, golf simulators and a putting green, and those with more time can even request a golf lesson.

Closer to home, the Travel Club Lounge at KLIA Terminal 1 (Satellite) (KUL) might be the last place you’d expect to find a golf simulator, but it’s indeed one of the facilities available (do note this has an additional fee of MYR39).

Priority Pass members who don’t care for golf can still enjoy a three-hour stay in the lounge, which enjoys views of the tarmac and a selection of local Malaysian delights.

Which credit cards offer Priority Pass?

Priority Pass memberships are offered by numerous credit cards in Singapore.

The following table illustrates how many visits are available for each card, as well as whether they can be shared with guests.

Credit Card Free Visits

(Per Year) Main Supp. Citi PremierMiles Card 2

Share

N/A DBS Altitude Visa 2

Share

N/A Card StanChart Journey Card 2

Share

N/A Maybank Visa Infinite Maybank Visa Infinite 4 N/A UOB PRVI Miles Card UOB PRVI Miles Card 4 N/A StanChart Visa Infinite StanChart Visa Infinite 6

Share

N/A DBS Vantage Card DBS Vantage Card 10

Share

N/A StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite 12^

Share

N/A Card Citi Prestige Card 12

Share

N/A AMEX Platinum Charge

∞ +1 guest 8

Max 1x supp. card

HSBC Premier Mastercard HSBC Premier Mastercard ∞ ∞

Max 3x supp. cards StanChart Beyond Card StanChart Beyond Card ∞ ∞

Max 4x supp. cards

Citi ULTIMA Card Citi ULTIMA Card ∞ ∞

Max 2x supp. cards

UOB Reserve Card UOB Reserve Card ∞ +1 guest ∞ HSBC Prive Card HSBC Prive Card ∞ ∞

Max 3x supp. cards ^With min. AUM S$200K. 2x visits if AUM <S$200K

If you’re holding an American Express card, do note that Priority Pass memberships issued by these cards do not cover “non-lounge experiences” such as restaurants and spas. Refer to your Amex Experiences app for the full list of lounges you can visit.

Conclusion

In addition to airport lounges, Priority Pass members can also enjoy a wide range of travel experiences. The next time you’re passing through an airport, be sure to check out the Priority Pass app for the full list of what’s available.

What are your favourite Priority Pass airport experiences?