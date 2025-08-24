PSA: You can extend your KrisFlyer Milestone and PPS Rewards!

Singapore Airlines offers its frequent flyers KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards and PPS Rewards, which are incentives for achieving certain milestones on the road to qualification /requalification and beyond. Rewards can be small, like 1,000 KrisPay miles (S$10), or substantial, like 50,000 miles off a redemption booking.

In general, these Rewards are valid for 12 months, and with the exception of the COVID period, are strictly non-extendable.

Or are they? I might be the last person to discover this, but apparently KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards (and I assume PPS Rewards) can be extended— you just have to opt-in!

Extend your KrisFlyer Milestone and PPS Rewards

While browsing through my KrisFlyer account, I noticed that I had a Milestone Reward due to expire at the end of November 2025.

But I also noticed that next to it was a button labelled “Extend Validity”.

At first I thought there would be some kind of charge to renew the Reward, in the same way that KrisFlyer members can pay a fee to extend the validity of their miles.

But no. One click and the Reward was extended by a further three months to 28 February 2026, simple as that!

I asked The MileLion Community about this, and apparently it’s been possible since earlier this year, though the button won’t appear until you’re within a certain window of expiry (how close exactly I don’t know). Someone even reported being able to extend an expired reward…though I certainly wouldn’t try to test that!

Oddly enough, the T&Cs do not mention anything about extension. Instead, they seem to be quite adamant that rewards can’t be extended.

The rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue, unless otherwise stated. There will be no extension of the validity period. -General T&Cs for KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

PPS Rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue. Extensions are strictly not allowed -General T&Cs for PPS Rewards

I also can’t find anything on the Singapore Airlines website that alludes to this ability (let me know if you do!), so I guess that means it can be revoked at any time.

As a reminder, you can find a list of your KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards or PPS Rewards by logging in to your KrisFlyer account and going to the Rewards and Vouchers section.

What Rewards can you earn?

KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards PPS Rewards Availability KrisFlyer members only PPS members only Based On Elite miles PPS Value Starts From 1,000 Elite miles 30,000 PPS Value Total Rewards 10 5 Accrual Period Calendar year Membership year Validity 12 months 12 months

As a reminder, KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards and PPS Rewards are two separate tracks. The former can be earned by KrisFlyer members (of any tier), the latter by PPS Club members only.

KrisFlyer milestones are awarded based on Elite miles, starting from 1,000 Elite miles. Tracking is based on calendar year.

🏆 KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards Elite Miles KrisFlyer Milestone Reward 1,000 1,000 Bonus KrisFlyer Miles on Next Scoot Flight 2,500 20% Discount Voucher on Scoot 5,000 1,500 KrisPay Miles (equivalent to S$10) 10,000 S$20 KrisShop Promo Code 20,000 25% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 25,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Silver 30,000 50% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 40,000 5,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount 50,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Gold 60,000 Double KrisFlyer Miles 75,000 Short-haul Advance Upgrade 100,000 Premium Economy Class Advance Upgrade

PPS Rewards are awarded based on PPS Value, starting from 30,000 PPS Value. Tracking is based on membership year.

🏆 PPS Rewards PPS Value PPS Reward 25,000: Qualify/Requalify for PPS Club 30,000 2x Double KrisFlyer Miles Vouchers 40,000 50,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount 50,000: Qualify/Requalify for Solitaire PPS Club 60,000 Advance Upgrade 75,000 Advance Upgrade 100,000 Advance Upgrade

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has added the ability to extend expiring KrisFlyer Milestone and PPS Rewards by a further three months. This must be actively triggered by the member, but it only takes a couple of seconds.

If you have any Rewards that are due to expire soon, be sure to log in to your account and see if they can be extended.