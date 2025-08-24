Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

PSA: You can extend your KrisFlyer Milestone and PPS Rewards!

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
3

KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards and PPS Rewards are supposedly non-extendable, but one click is all you need to get a further three months' validity.

Singapore Airlines offers its frequent flyers KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards and PPS Rewards, which are incentives for achieving certain milestones on the road to qualification /requalification and beyond. Rewards can be small, like 1,000 KrisPay miles (S$10), or substantial, like 50,000 miles off a redemption booking.

In general, these Rewards are valid for 12 months, and with the exception of the COVID period, are strictly non-extendable.

Or are they? I might be the last person to discover this, but apparently KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards (and I assume PPS Rewards) can be extended— you just have to opt-in!

Extend your KrisFlyer Milestone and PPS Rewards

While browsing through my KrisFlyer account, I noticed that I had a Milestone Reward due to expire at the end of November 2025.

But I also noticed that next to it was a button labelled “Extend Validity”.

At first I thought there would be some kind of charge to renew the Reward, in the same way that KrisFlyer members can pay a fee to extend the validity of their miles. 

But no. One click and the Reward was extended by a further three months to 28 February 2026, simple as that!

I asked The MileLion Community about this, and apparently it’s been possible since earlier this year, though the button won’t appear until you’re within a certain window of expiry (how close exactly I don’t know). Someone even reported being able to extend an expired reward…though I certainly wouldn’t try to test that!

Oddly enough, the T&Cs do not mention anything about extension. Instead, they seem to be quite adamant that rewards can’t be extended.

 

The rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue, unless otherwise stated. There will be no extension of the validity period.

-General T&Cs for KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards
 

PPS Rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue. Extensions are strictly not allowed

-General T&Cs for PPS Rewards

I also can’t find anything on the Singapore Airlines website that alludes to this ability (let me know if you do!), so I guess that means it can be revoked at any time.

As a reminder, you can find a list of your KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards or PPS Rewards by logging in to your KrisFlyer account and going to the Rewards and Vouchers section.

What Rewards can you earn?

 
  KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards PPS Rewards
Availability KrisFlyer members only PPS members only
Based On Elite miles PPS Value
Starts From 1,000 Elite miles 30,000 PPS Value
Total Rewards 10 5
Accrual Period Calendar year Membership year
Validity 12 months 12 months

As a reminder, KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards and PPS Rewards are two separate tracks. The former can be earned by KrisFlyer members (of any tier), the latter by PPS Club members only. 

KrisFlyer milestones are awarded based on Elite miles, starting from 1,000 Elite miles. Tracking is based on calendar year.

🏆 KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards
Elite Miles KrisFlyer Milestone Reward
1,000 1,000 Bonus KrisFlyer Miles on Next Scoot Flight
2,500 20% Discount Voucher on Scoot
5,000 1,500 KrisPay Miles (equivalent to S$10)
10,000 S$20 KrisShop Promo Code
20,000 25% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles
25,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Silver
30,000 50% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles
40,000 5,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount
50,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Gold
60,000 Double KrisFlyer Miles
75,000 Short-haul Advance Upgrade
100,000 Premium Economy Class Advance Upgrade

PPS Rewards are awarded based on PPS Value, starting from 30,000 PPS Value. Tracking is based on membership year.

🏆 PPS Rewards
PPS Value PPS Reward
25,000: Qualify/Requalify for PPS Club
30,000 2x Double KrisFlyer Miles Vouchers
40,000 50,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount
50,000: Qualify/Requalify for Solitaire PPS Club
60,000 Advance Upgrade
75,000 Advance Upgrade
100,000 Advance Upgrade

For a detailed guide to both schemes, refer to the articles below.

Complete Guide: Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

Complete Guide: Singapore Airlines PPS Rewards

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has added the ability to extend expiring KrisFlyer Milestone and PPS Rewards by a further three months. This must be actively triggered by the member, but it only takes a couple of seconds.

If you have any Rewards that are due to expire soon, be sure to log in to your account and see if they can be extended.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
What’s the best card to use with Amaze?
Next article
Priority Pass: More than just airport lounges

Similar Articles

Comments

3 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ellie

Oh! Thanks to your post, I logged in to view and saw that I had “25% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles” already expired on 31st Jul 2025 and I still managed to get it extended!

Reply
Sam

Can PPS members earn progression towards both PPS and the regular elite milestone rewards? As a PPS member I no longer see the regular elite milestone rewards anymore

Reply
Aaron Wong

nope it’s one or the other

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Aug 31, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Aug 26, 2025
OCBC x SingSaver offer: Up to S$420 vouchers with no minimum spend
11
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Aug 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (August 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,179FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg