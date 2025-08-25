Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer devaluation coming on 1 November 2025

In June 2025, Singapore Airlines hinted at new benefits and “changes to the KrisFlyer programme” in the coming months, which was practically a confirmation that a devaluation was imminent.
Sure enough, three years after its last devaluation in 2022, KrisFlyer has announced that its award charts will be revised once again from 1 November 2025.
Now, there is some good news. While there will be increases to the cost of First and Business Saver awards, they are extremely modest. In the majority of cases, Saver prices are increasing by just 5%, and certain Economy Saver rewards are even getting reduced by 5%!
|✈️ Saver Award Prices
|First & Business
|Economy
|Zones 1-9
(Asia & South West Pacific)
|+4-6%
|-4-6%
|Zone 10
(Africa, Middle East, Turkey)
|+10-20%
|+10%
|Zone 11-13
(Europe & USA)
|+5%
|+5%
Advantage prices are seeing a more moderate increase in the 10-15% range, but this is far from the gutting we’ve seen from other frequent flyer programmes, where award prices get hiked by 30-50%.
|✈️ Advantage Award Prices
|First & Business
|Economy
|Zones 1-9
(Asia & South West Pacific)
|+15-16%
|+9-10%
|Zone 10
(Africa, Middle East, Turkey)
|+15-18%
|+5%
|Zone 11-13
(Europe & USA)
|+15%
|+13%
The bad news is that the Zone 10 sweet spot to Africa, the Middle East and Turkey seems to have been singled out for nerfing, with increases of up to 20%.
Singapore Airlines will also be introducing a new type of dynamically-priced award called Access, which will offer additional seats on top of existing Saver and Advantage inventory for a higher price.
Moreover, members have been given more than two months’ notice this time round, compared to less than a month previously. Awards can be booked at the current rates until 31 October 2025, for travel up to 355 days in advance. This means you can lock in flights as far out as 21 October 2026 (or even a further 10 days beyond that— more on that later).
I suspect this is all we’ll be talking about over the next few days and weeks, and I’ll be working furiously to crank out some analysis of the revised award chart. For now, let’s go over the biggest changes.
|✈️ tl;dr: KrisFlyer 2025 Devaluation
|
KrisFlyer devaluation coming on 1 November 2025
Singapore Airlines will be revising its KrisFlyer award charts on 1 November 2025, which feature the following changes.
For Saver awards:
- Economy Saver awards decrease by up to 6% for flights within Asia and South West Pacific, but increase by 5% for Europe and the USA. Africa, the Middle East and Turkey increases by 10%
- Business Saver awards increase by up to 5% for all regions except Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, where the increase is 20%
- First Saver awards increase by up to 6% for all regions except Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, where the increase is 10%
For Advantage awards:
- Economy Advantage awards increase by 9-13% for all regions except Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, where the increase is 5%
- Business Advantage awards increase by 15-16% for all regions except Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, where the increase is 18%
- First Advantage awards increase by 15% for all regions
Here are links to the current and revised award charts, for ease of reference.
|Till 31 Oct 2025
|From 1 Nov 2025
|Singapore Airlines awards
|Link
|Link
|Singapore Airlines upgrade
|Link
|Link
|Star Alliance awards
|Link
|Link
|Star Alliance upgrade
|Link
|Link
|Alaska Airlines awards
|Link
(No change)
|Garuda Indonesia awards
|Link
|Link
|Juneyao Airlines awards
|Link
|Link
|Malaysia Airlines awards
|Link
(No change)
|Virgin Australia awards
|Link
|Link
|Scoot awards
|Link
(No change)
Economy Saver awards
|From Zone 1
|Old
|New
|%
|Zone 2
Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia
|8.5
|8
|-6%
|Zone 3
Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos
|13.5
|13
|-4%
|Zone 4
South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
|16.5
|15.5
|-6%
|Zone 5
Beijing and Shanghai
|21.5
|20.5
|-5%
|Zone 6
India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh
|20
|19
|-5%
|Zone 7
Japan & South Korea
|27
|25.5
|-6%
|Zone 8
Perth & Darwin
|21.5
|20.5
|-5%
|Zone 9
Rest of Australia & New Zealand
|30.5
|29
|-5%
|Zone 10
Africa, Middle East, Turkey
|29
|32
|10%
|Zone 11
Europe
|42
|44
|5%
|Zone 12
USA (West Coast)
|42
|44
|5%
|Zone 13
USA (East Coast)
|44
|46
|5%
Economy Advantage awards
|From Zone 1
|Old
|New
|%
|Zone 2
Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia
|15
|16.5
|10%
|Zone 3
Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos
|25
|27.5
|10%
|Zone 4
South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
|30
|33
|10%
|Zone 5
Beijing and Shanghai
|40
|44
|10%
|Zone 6
India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh
|37
|40.5
|9%
|Zone 7
Japan & South Korea
|45
|49.5
|10%
|Zone 8
Perth & Darwin
|37
|40.5
|9%
|Zone 9
Rest of Australia & New Zealand
|55
|60.5
|10%
|Zone 10
Africa, Middle East, Turkey
|63.5
|66.5
|5%
|Zone 11
Europe
|70
|79
|13%
|Zone 12
USA (West Coast)
|70
|79
|13%
|Zone 13
USA (East Coast)
|75
|84.5
|13%
Premium Economy Saver
|From Zone 1
|Old
|New
|%
|Zone 4
South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
|26.5
|28
|6%
|Zone 5
Beijing and Shanghai
|34.5
|36
|4%
|Zone 6
India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh
|34.5
|36
|4%
|Zone 7
Japan & South Korea
|37.5
|39.5
|5%
|Zone 9
Rest of Australia & New Zealand
|51
|53.5
|5%
|Zone 10
Africa, Middle East, Turkey
|43
|51.5
|20%
|Zone 11
Europe
|71
|74.5
|5%
|Zone 12
USA (West Coast)
|75
|79
|5%
|Zone 13
USA (East Coast)
|80.5
|84.5
|5%
Business Class Saver
|From Zone 1
|Old
|New
|%
|Zone 2
Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia
|21
|22
|5%
|Zone 3
Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos
|24
|25
|4%
|Zone 4
South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
|34
|35.5
|4%
|Zone 5
Beijing and Shanghai
|43
|45
|5%
|Zone 6
India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh
|43
|45
|5%
|Zone 7
Japan & South Korea
|52
|54.5
|5%
|Zone 8
Perth & Darwin
|40.5
|42.5
|5%
|Zone 9
Rest of Australia & New Zealand
|68.5
|72
|5%
|Zone 10
Africa, Middle East, Turkey
|56.5
|68
|20%
|Zone 11
Europe
|103.5
|108.5
|5%
|Zone 12
USA (West Coast)
|107
|112.5
|5%
|Zone 13
USA (East Coast)
|111.5
|117
|5%
Business Class Advantage
|From Zone 1
|Old
|New
|%
|Zone 2
Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia
|35
|40.5
|16%
|Zone 3
Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos
|40
|46
|15%
|Zone 4
South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
|50
|57.5
|15%
|Zone 5
Beijing and Shanghai
|65
|75
|15%
|Zone 6
India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh
|65
|75
|15%
|Zone 7
Japan & South Korea
|70
|80.5
|15%
|Zone 8
Perth & Darwin
|65
|75
|15%
|Zone 9
Rest of Australia & New Zealand
|90
|103.5
|15%
|Zone 10
Africa, Middle East, Turkey
|103.5
|122
|18%
|Zone 11
Europe
|123
|141.5
|15%
|Zone 12
USA (West Coast)
|128.5
|148
|15%
|Zone 13
USA (East Coast)
|143.5
|165
|15%
Suites/First Class Saver
|From Zone 1
|Old
|New
|%
|Zone 2
Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia
|30.5
|32
|5%
|Zone 3
Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos
|36
|38
|6%
|Zone 4
South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
|45
|47.5
|6%
|Zone 5
Beijing and Shanghai
|58.5
|61.5
|5%
|Zone 6
India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh
|58.5
|61.5
|5%
|Zone 7
Japan & South Korea
|77
|81
|5%
|Zone 8
Perth & Darwin
|57.5
|60.5
|5%
|Zone 9
Rest of Australia & New Zealand
|93.5
|98
|5%
|Zone 10
Africa, Middle East, Turkey
|86.5
|95
|10%
|Zone 11
Europe
|141
|148
|5%
|Zone 12
USA (West Coast)
|146.5
|154
|5%
|Zone 13
USA (East Coast)
|148.5
|156
|5%
Suites/First Class Advantage
|From Zone 1
|Old
|New
|%
|Zone 2
Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia
|52.5
|60.5
|15%
|Zone 3
Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos
|62.5
|72
|15%
|Zone 4
South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
|73
|84
|15%
|Zone 5
Beijing and Shanghai
|98
|112.5
|15%
|Zone 6
India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh
|98
|112.5
|15%
|Zone 7
Japan & South Korea
|120
|138
|15%
|Zone 8
Perth & Darwin
|99.5
|114.5
|15%
|Zone 9
Rest of Australia & New Zealand
|155
|178.5
|15%
|Zone 10
Africa, Middle East, Turkey
|148.5
|171
|15%
|Zone 11
Europe
|225.5
|259.5
|15%
|Zone 12
USA (West Coast)
|228
|262
|15%
|Zone 13
USA (East Coast)
|243
|279.5
|15%
Star Alliance
There are also changes to the Star Alliance award chart, and the increases largely match what we see for Singapore Airlines awards, ranging from 5-12%.
New award type: Access
On 1 November 2025, KrisFlyer will introduce a new type of award called Access, which allows members to secure confirmed seats on their preferred flights.
Mile requirements will differ based on the demand for seats and may vary throughout the year. The Access redemption seats will be offered in addition to the award seats, providing members with more opportunities to use their miles and travel on their preferred ﬂights
-Singapore Airlines
Crucially, Singapore Airlines claims that Access seats will be offered “in addition” to award seats, which means that they shouldn’t be taking seats away from existing Saver and Advantage buckets.
However, this pretty much marks the introduction of dynamic award pricing, albeit on a limited scale— for now!
It remains to be seen how much Access awards will cost, and how good availability will be, but I suspect we will see something similar to the Full awards that were discontinued in 2016. Full awards offered last-seat availability, but at an absurd price (300,000 miles for one-way Business Class to Europe).
For the record, I don’t think Access will be nearly as expensive as Full, but neither do I think it will offer last-seat availability. We’ll have to see.
What should you do now?
KrisFlyer members will still be able to book awards at the current prices up till end of day on 31 October 2025, after which the new prices will apply. Remember, you don’t need to travel before the devaluation, but you must book before it comes into effect.
Award tickets can be booked up to 355 days in advance, and new inventory is loaded daily at (all times SGT):
- 8 a.m (All destinations except USA)
- 1 p.m (EWR/JFK)
- 4 p.m (LAX/SEA/SFO)
This means the latest travel date you can book an award at the current prices will be 21 October 2026, 355 days from the devaluation deadline. If you’re wondering when you should start camping on the website, a simple tool to add 355 days from today can be found here.
|❓355 or 365 days?
|
Award seats open 355 days in advance, but the validity of an award ticket is 365 days. Therefore, assuming you select a travel date as far out as the system allows, you can still push it by a further 10 days, once the calendar opens up for booking.
For example, on 31 October 2025 I book an award ticket for travel on 21 October 2026 (+355 days). On 10 November 2025, I can change the travel date to 31 October 2026 (+365 days) without requiring a reissuance. This is the absolute maximum I can push the travel date.
Any waitlists which clear from 1 November 2025 onwards will be charged at the new prices, even if you joined the waitlist before this date.
Any changes made to award tickets from 1 November 2025 onwards that involve reissuance will require a top up of the miles difference.
|Requires reissuance
|No reissuance required
|
|
Date changes do not require reissuance. If you booked an award by 31 October 2025, you can still change the travel date from 1 November 2025 onwards without the need to top-up further miles. However, depending on the award type you booked, a fee may be applicable:
- Saver: US$25
- Advantage: Free
There will no doubt be a feeding frenzy between now and November, as members rush to lock in awards at current prices. You should also expect long wait times on the phone— no doubt from people trying to get their waitlists cleared.
How does this compare to previous devaluations?
The last KrisFlyer devaluation came in July 2022, so there’s a roughly 3.5 year gap between this devaluation and the previous one. Coincidentally (or not), that’s also the gap between the last KrisFlyer devaluation and the one before it (January 2019).
Devaluations used to take place at a cadence of 4-5 years, but more recently the interval has been shorter. And perhaps that’s not surprising. With KrisFlyer recently reaching 10 million members globally, and more miles than ever in circulation, something has to give.
For perspective, here’s an overall summary of all the KrisFlyer devaluations that have taken place, ever since the programme started in 1999.
|✈️ KrisFlyer Devaluations
Min Increase | Max Increase
|Economy
|Business
|First
|Oct 2003
|-32% | 2%
|-31% | 0%
|-19% | 13%
|Feb 2007
|-8% | 13%
|-10% | 13%
|-7% | 11%
|Mar 2012
|0% | 9%
|0% | 45%
|0% | 30%
|Mar 2017
|18% | 32%
|18% | 42%
|18% | 59%
|Jan 2019
|0% | 0%
|7% | 12%
|6% | 10%
|Jul 2022
|8% | 16%
|10% | 15%
|10% | 15%
|Based on Saver prices for SIA redemptions
|✈️ KrisFlyer Devaluations
|Devaluation
(One-way Business Saver award from SIN)
|Changes
|October 2003
(NRT 27.6K | SYD 36.1K | LHR 51K)
Fuel Surcharges
|
|February 2007
(NRT 29.8K | SYD 38.2K | LHR 51K)
Fuel Surcharges
|
|March 2012
(NRT 34K | SYD 46.8K | LHR 68K)
Fuel Surcharges
|
|March 2017
(NRT 43K | SYD 58K | LHR 85K)
No Fuel Surcharges
|
|January 2019
(NRT 47K, | SYD 62K | LHR 92K)
No Fuel Surcharges
|
|July 2022
(NRT 52K, | SYD 68.5K | LHR 103.5K)
No Fuel Surcharges
|
|November 2025
(NRT 54.5, | SYD 72K | LHR 108.5K)
No Fuel Surcharges
|
|✈️ May 2016’s “Devaluation”
|Technically speaking, there was another devaluation in May 2016, though relatively minor. Europe 1 and Europe 2 were combined into a single award zone, which used the higher Europe 2 pricing. This led to a price increase for the four cities in Europe 1, namely Amsterdam, Athens, Copenhagen and Rome.
No one likes a devaluation, but it has to be said that the price increases are relatively modest, and nowhere as bad as they could have been. For most categories of Saver awards, the price increase is effectively 5%.
For Advantage awards, the increases are higher at 10-15%, but even that’s in line with what we’ve seen during previous devaluations.
Of course, the real devil is in the details, because this says nothing about availability. To the extent that Singapore Airlines is releasing fewer seats for Saver and more seats for Advantage, the average increase in the cost of a KrisFlyer award is higher. There’s simply no way for us on the outside to know how many award seats are released in aggregate, but we’ll probably get a gut feel in the coming months.
For what it’s worth, I have written a detailed article that tracks how KrisFlyer award prices have evolved since the programme started in 1999.
KrisFlyer devaluations: How have award prices changed since 1999?
Given the generally inflationary nature of mileage programmes, it might surprise you to know that some awards are even cheaper today than 25 years ago!
Conclusion
Singapore Airlines will be revising its KrisFlyer award charts from 1 November 2025, which will see an increase in the cost of award flights and upgrades.
However, most Saver awards are only increasing by 5%, and for Advantage awards, the increase is generally 10-15%.
Probably the biggest loss here is the nerfing of the Zone 10 sweet spot for Africa, Middle East and Turkey travel. Booking a 13-hour Business Class flight to Cape Town for 56,500 miles was one of the better deals in the miles game, and it’s sad to see that go.
You can still lock in awards at the existing prices till 31 October 2025, and if you have a vague sense of your travel plans for the next 355 days, go right ahead. That said, I wouldn’t necessarily call this the kind of “redeem everything” devaluation.
More analysis and updates coming up soon.
What’s your take on the 2025 KrisFlyer devaluation?
For Middle East, I’ll recommend just pay business class fare via Qatar! No more SQ!!
Agreed and in GCC flights they are ticket as first so u get access to Al Safwa first lounge. The entire experience is good and I get to spend a day in Qatar going to a museum or chilling out at the souk if transfer > 6 hours. I stop flying SQ to ME for past 5 years
There is kind of a double-hit. First hit is the SQ increases per this article. Second hit is per numerous articles in 2025 there has been nurf after nurf. So it is harder to receive miles and more are required for a ticket. The days of flying using miles easily is coming to and end.
Already did all necessary bookings for 2026 as this devaluation was anticipated.
For those wanting to try SQ suites to/from Europe… just found that Etihad is currently pricing their First class apartments at half the price of SQ and all other tier one airlines for the sector SIN to/from Europe on their A380.
App notification = KrisFlyer Programme Enhancements 2025
The miles devaluation was buried under a number of other announcements on the SQ webpage. LOL
And this is why 1.2 Citi Premiermiles are worth more than 1.4 UOB PRVI miles.
Because clearly all the Citi transfer partners are immune from evaluations, amrite?
Seek your opinion. Q1: With changes, how much would you now value one KF mile? Q2: Together with increasingly challenging miles earning opportunities (example: WWMC and Lady’s reducing bonus caps), does it tilt the landscape towards cash back cards?
Another “enhancement” that is not mentioned in the post: Flights via Singapore to Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar & Cambodia now costs more than flight to just Singapore. Before, the price was the same as flight to Singapore (for example, Business saver IST – SG – BKK was 56.000, same as IST – SG. Now IST – SG – BKK is 70500 while IST – SG costs 68000).
i am planning to redeem tix to europe scheduled for end november 2026. does this mean i will die die hit the devaluated miles already
yes, based on the 355 days release date
yes, u will need to more KF miles to redeem your Nov’26 award ticket.
Yup nov 2026 sure kena, early oct still got chance