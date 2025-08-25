Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer devaluation coming on 1 November 2025

In June 2025, Singapore Airlines hinted at new benefits and “changes to the KrisFlyer programme” in the coming months, which was practically a confirmation that a devaluation was imminent.

Sure enough, three years after its last devaluation in 2022, KrisFlyer has announced that its award charts will be revised once again from 1 November 2025.

Now, there is some good news. While there will be increases to the cost of First and Business Saver awards, they are extremely modest. In the majority of cases, Saver prices are increasing by just 5%, and certain Economy Saver rewards are even getting reduced by 5%!

✈️ Saver Award Prices First & Business Economy Zones 1-9

(Asia & South West Pacific) +4-6% -4-6% Zone 10

(Africa, Middle East, Turkey) +10-20% +10% Zone 11-13

(Europe & USA) +5% +5%

Advantage prices are seeing a more moderate increase in the 10-15% range, but this is far from the gutting we’ve seen from other frequent flyer programmes, where award prices get hiked by 30-50%.

✈️ Advantage Award Prices First & Business Economy Zones 1-9

(Asia & South West Pacific) +15-16% +9-10% Zone 10

(Africa, Middle East, Turkey) +15-18% +5% Zone 11-13

(Europe & USA) +15% +13%

The bad news is that the Zone 10 sweet spot to Africa, the Middle East and Turkey seems to have been singled out for nerfing, with increases of up to 20%.

Singapore Airlines will also be introducing a new type of dynamically-priced award called Access, which will offer additional seats on top of existing Saver and Advantage inventory for a higher price.

Moreover, members have been given more than two months’ notice this time round, compared to less than a month previously. Awards can be booked at the current rates until 31 October 2025, for travel up to 355 days in advance. This means you can lock in flights as far out as 21 October 2026 (or even a further 10 days beyond that— more on that later).

I suspect this is all we’ll be talking about over the next few days and weeks, and I’ll be working furiously to crank out some analysis of the revised award chart. For now, let’s go over the biggest changes.

✈️ tl;dr: KrisFlyer 2025 Devaluation All awards ticketed up till 31 October 2025 will follow existing prices, regardless of travel date

All awards ticketed from 1 November 2025 will follow new prices

Waitlists that are not ticketed by 1 November 2025 will be charged the new prices, regardless of when the waitlist request was made

Any date changes to an existing award ticket made from 1 November 2025 will not trigger the new prices (but routes, award type and cabin type will)

KrisFlyer devaluation coming on 1 November 2025

Singapore Airlines will be revising its KrisFlyer award charts on 1 November 2025, which feature the following changes.

For Saver awards:

Economy Saver awards decrease by up to 6% for flights within Asia and South West Pacific, but increase by 5% for Europe and the USA. Africa, the Middle East and Turkey increases by 10%

Business Saver awards increase by up to 5% for all regions except Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, where the increase is 20%

First Saver awards increase by up to 6% for all regions except Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, where the increase is 10%

For Advantage awards:

Economy Advantage awards increase by 9-13% for all regions except Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, where the increase is 5%

Business Advantage awards increase by 15-16% for all regions except Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, where the increase is 18%

First Advantage awards increase by 15% for all regions

Here are links to the current and revised award charts, for ease of reference.

Till 31 Oct 2025 From 1 Nov 2025 Singapore Airlines awards Link Link Singapore Airlines upgrade Link Link Star Alliance awards Link Link Star Alliance upgrade Link Link Alaska Airlines awards Link

(No change) Garuda Indonesia awards Link Link Juneyao Airlines awards Link Link Malaysia Airlines awards Link

(No change) Virgin Australia awards Link Link Scoot awards Link

(No change) (No change)

Economy Saver awards

From Zone 1 Old New % Zone 2

Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia 8.5 8 -6% Zone 3

Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos 13.5 13 -4% Zone 4

South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan 16.5 15.5 -6% Zone 5

Beijing and Shanghai 21.5 20.5 -5% Zone 6

India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh 20 19 -5% Zone 7

Japan & South Korea 27 25.5 -6% Zone 8

Perth & Darwin 21.5 20.5 -5% Zone 9

Rest of Australia & New Zealand 30.5 29 -5% Zone 10

Africa, Middle East, Turkey 29 32 10% Zone 11

Europe 42 44 5% Zone 12

USA (West Coast) 42 44 5% Zone 13

USA (East Coast) 44 46 5%

Economy Advantage awards

From Zone 1 Old New % Zone 2

Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia 15 16.5 10% Zone 3

Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos 25 27.5 10% Zone 4

South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan 30 33 10% Zone 5

Beijing and Shanghai 40 44 10% Zone 6

India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh 37 40.5 9% Zone 7

Japan & South Korea 45 49.5 10% Zone 8

Perth & Darwin 37 40.5 9% Zone 9

Rest of Australia & New Zealand 55 60.5 10% Zone 10

Africa, Middle East, Turkey 63.5 66.5 5% Zone 11

Europe 70 79 13% Zone 12

USA (West Coast) 70 79 13% Zone 13

USA (East Coast) 75 84.5 13%

Premium Economy Saver

From Zone 1 Old New % Zone 4

South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan 26.5 28 6% Zone 5

Beijing and Shanghai 34.5 36 4% Zone 6

India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh 34.5 36 4% Zone 7

Japan & South Korea 37.5 39.5 5% Zone 9

Rest of Australia & New Zealand 51 53.5 5% Zone 10

Africa, Middle East, Turkey 43 51.5 20% Zone 11

Europe 71 74.5 5% Zone 12

USA (West Coast) 75 79 5% Zone 13

USA (East Coast) 80.5 84.5 5%

Business Class Saver

From Zone 1 Old New % Zone 2

Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia 21 22 5% Zone 3

Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos 24 25 4% Zone 4

South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan 34 35.5 4% Zone 5

Beijing and Shanghai 43 45 5% Zone 6

India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh 43 45 5% Zone 7

Japan & South Korea 52 54.5 5% Zone 8

Perth & Darwin 40.5 42.5 5% Zone 9

Rest of Australia & New Zealand 68.5 72 5% Zone 10

Africa, Middle East, Turkey 56.5 68 20% Zone 11

Europe 103.5 108.5 5% Zone 12

USA (West Coast) 107 112.5 5% Zone 13

USA (East Coast) 111.5 117 5%

Business Class Advantage

From Zone 1 Old New % Zone 2

Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia 35 40.5 16% Zone 3

Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos 40 46 15% Zone 4

South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan 50 57.5 15% Zone 5

Beijing and Shanghai 65 75 15% Zone 6

India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh 65 75 15% Zone 7

Japan & South Korea 70 80.5 15% Zone 8

Perth & Darwin 65 75 15% Zone 9

Rest of Australia & New Zealand 90 103.5 15% Zone 10

Africa, Middle East, Turkey 103.5 122 18% Zone 11

Europe 123 141.5 15% Zone 12

USA (West Coast) 128.5 148 15% Zone 13

USA (East Coast) 143.5 165 15%

Suites/First Class Saver

From Zone 1 Old New % Zone 2

Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia 30.5 32 5% Zone 3

Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos 36 38 6% Zone 4

South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan 45 47.5 6% Zone 5

Beijing and Shanghai 58.5 61.5 5% Zone 6

India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh 58.5 61.5 5% Zone 7

Japan & South Korea 77 81 5% Zone 8

Perth & Darwin 57.5 60.5 5% Zone 9

Rest of Australia & New Zealand 93.5 98 5% Zone 10

Africa, Middle East, Turkey 86.5 95 10% Zone 11

Europe 141 148 5% Zone 12

USA (West Coast) 146.5 154 5% Zone 13

USA (East Coast) 148.5 156 5%

Suites/First Class Advantage

From Zone 1 Old New % Zone 2

Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia 52.5 60.5 15% Zone 3

Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos 62.5 72 15% Zone 4

South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan 73 84 15% Zone 5

Beijing and Shanghai 98 112.5 15% Zone 6

India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh 98 112.5 15% Zone 7

Japan & South Korea 120 138 15% Zone 8

Perth & Darwin 99.5 114.5 15% Zone 9

Rest of Australia & New Zealand 155 178.5 15% Zone 10

Africa, Middle East, Turkey 148.5 171 15% Zone 11

Europe 225.5 259.5 15% Zone 12

USA (West Coast) 228 262 15% Zone 13

USA (East Coast) 243 279.5 15%

Star Alliance

There are also changes to the Star Alliance award chart, and the increases largely match what we see for Singapore Airlines awards, ranging from 5-12%.

New award type: Access

On 1 November 2025, KrisFlyer will introduce a new type of award called Access, which allows members to secure confirmed seats on their preferred flights.

Mile requirements will differ based on the demand for seats and may vary throughout the year. The Access redemption seats will be offered in addition to the award seats, providing members with more opportunities to use their miles and travel on their preferred ﬂights -Singapore Airlines

Crucially, Singapore Airlines claims that Access seats will be offered “in addition” to award seats, which means that they shouldn’t be taking seats away from existing Saver and Advantage buckets.

However, this pretty much marks the introduction of dynamic award pricing, albeit on a limited scale— for now!

It remains to be seen how much Access awards will cost, and how good availability will be, but I suspect we will see something similar to the Full awards that were discontinued in 2016. Full awards offered last-seat availability, but at an absurd price (300,000 miles for one-way Business Class to Europe).

For the record, I don’t think Access will be nearly as expensive as Full, but neither do I think it will offer last-seat availability. We’ll have to see.

What should you do now?

KrisFlyer members will still be able to book awards at the current prices up till end of day on 31 October 2025, after which the new prices will apply. Remember, you don’t need to travel before the devaluation, but you must book before it comes into effect.

Award tickets can be booked up to 355 days in advance, and new inventory is loaded daily at (all times SGT):

8 a.m (All destinations except USA)

1 p.m (EWR/JFK)

4 p.m (LAX/SEA/SFO)

This means the latest travel date you can book an award at the current prices will be 21 October 2026, 355 days from the devaluation deadline. If you’re wondering when you should start camping on the website, a simple tool to add 355 days from today can be found here.

❓355 or 365 days? Award seats open 355 days in advance, but the validity of an award ticket is 365 days. Therefore, assuming you select a travel date as far out as the system allows, you can still push it by a further 10 days, once the calendar opens up for booking. For example, on 31 October 2025 I book an award ticket for travel on 21 October 2026 (+355 days). On 10 November 2025, I can change the travel date to 31 October 2026 (+365 days) without requiring a reissuance. This is the absolute maximum I can push the travel date.

Any waitlists which clear from 1 November 2025 onwards will be charged at the new prices, even if you joined the waitlist before this date.

Any changes made to award tickets from 1 November 2025 onwards that involve reissuance will require a top up of the miles difference.

Requires reissuance No reissuance required Change route (e.g. SIN-SYD to SIN-MEL)

Change cabin (e.g. Economy to Business)

Change award type (e.g. Saver to Advantage) Change date (e.g. 14 Feb to 15 Feb)

Change flight no. (e.g. SQ308 to SQ318; must be same route)

Date changes do not require reissuance. If you booked an award by 31 October 2025, you can still change the travel date from 1 November 2025 onwards without the need to top-up further miles. However, depending on the award type you booked, a fee may be applicable:

Saver: US$25

US$25 Advantage: Free

There will no doubt be a feeding frenzy between now and November, as members rush to lock in awards at current prices. You should also expect long wait times on the phone— no doubt from people trying to get their waitlists cleared.

How does this compare to previous devaluations?

The last KrisFlyer devaluation came in July 2022, so there’s a roughly 3.5 year gap between this devaluation and the previous one. Coincidentally (or not), that’s also the gap between the last KrisFlyer devaluation and the one before it (January 2019).

Devaluations used to take place at a cadence of 4-5 years, but more recently the interval has been shorter. And perhaps that’s not surprising. With KrisFlyer recently reaching 10 million members globally, and more miles than ever in circulation, something has to give.

For perspective, here’s an overall summary of all the KrisFlyer devaluations that have taken place, ever since the programme started in 1999.

✈️ KrisFlyer Devaluations

Min Increase | Max Increase Economy Business First Oct 2003 -32% | 2% -31% | 0% -19% | 13% Feb 2007 -8% | 13% -10% | 13% -7% | 11% Mar 2012 0% | 9% 0% | 45% 0% | 30% Mar 2017 18% | 32% 18% | 42% 18% | 59% Jan 2019 0% | 0% 7% | 12% 6% | 10% Jul 2022 8% | 16% 10% | 15% 10% | 15% Based on Saver prices for SIA redemptions



✈️ KrisFlyer Devaluations Devaluation

(One-way Business Saver award from SIN) Changes October 2003

(NRT 27.6K | SYD 36.1K | LHR 51K)

Fuel Surcharges

12 award zones expanded into 23

One-way awards now available for redemption, at 70% cost of round-trip

Option to purchase KrisFlyer miles introduced February 2007

(NRT 29.8K | SYD 38.2K | LHR 51K)

Fuel Surcharges

23 award zones consolidated into 14

Price of Unrestricted awards increased to 2X Saver (previously: 1.25-2X)

Companion awards removed

Saver awards blocked for latest First & Business Class cabin products March 2012

(NRT 34K | SYD 46.8K | LHR 68K)

Fuel Surcharges

Saver awards now available for all First & Business Class cabin products March 2017

(NRT 43K | SYD 58K | LHR 85K)

No Fuel Surcharges

Fuel surcharges removed

15% online redemption discount removed January 2019

(NRT 47K, | SYD 62K | LHR 92K)

No Fuel Surcharges

Waitlist “filled or killed” 14 days before departure

2 cabin upgrades from Y to J now permitted July 2022

(NRT 52K, | SYD 68.5K | LHR 103.5K)

No Fuel Surcharges

“Stopover trick” killed; no more option to add paid stopovers

Complimentary stopovers capped at 30 days max November 2025

(NRT 54.5, | SYD 72K | LHR 108.5K)

No Fuel Surcharges Access awards introduced

✈️ May 2016’s “Devaluation” Technically speaking, there was another devaluation in May 2016, though relatively minor. Europe 1 and Europe 2 were combined into a single award zone, which used the higher Europe 2 pricing. This led to a price increase for the four cities in Europe 1, namely Amsterdam, Athens, Copenhagen and Rome.

No one likes a devaluation, but it has to be said that the price increases are relatively modest, and nowhere as bad as they could have been. For most categories of Saver awards, the price increase is effectively 5%.

For Advantage awards, the increases are higher at 10-15%, but even that’s in line with what we’ve seen during previous devaluations.

Of course, the real devil is in the details, because this says nothing about availability. To the extent that Singapore Airlines is releasing fewer seats for Saver and more seats for Advantage, the average increase in the cost of a KrisFlyer award is higher. There’s simply no way for us on the outside to know how many award seats are released in aggregate, but we’ll probably get a gut feel in the coming months.

For what it’s worth, I have written a detailed article that tracks how KrisFlyer award prices have evolved since the programme started in 1999.

Given the generally inflationary nature of mileage programmes, it might surprise you to know that some awards are even cheaper today than 25 years ago!

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines will be revising its KrisFlyer award charts from 1 November 2025, which will see an increase in the cost of award flights and upgrades.

However, most Saver awards are only increasing by 5%, and for Advantage awards, the increase is generally 10-15%.

Probably the biggest loss here is the nerfing of the Zone 10 sweet spot for Africa, Middle East and Turkey travel. Booking a 13-hour Business Class flight to Cape Town for 56,500 miles was one of the better deals in the miles game, and it’s sad to see that go.

You can still lock in awards at the existing prices till 31 October 2025, and if you have a vague sense of your travel plans for the next 355 days, go right ahead. That said, I wouldn’t necessarily call this the kind of “redeem everything” devaluation.

More analysis and updates coming up soon.

What’s your take on the 2025 KrisFlyer devaluation?