Singapore Airlines launches new inflight safety video

By my own admission, I don’t pay the closest attention to airline safety videos. I know how to wear a seatbelt, I’m aware that taking your luggage during an evacuation consigns you to a special place in hell, and through personal experience, I have learned that the life vest is for flotation purposes only, not to stage your own re-enactment of Titanic.

But many airlines these days see the safety video as a marketing opportunity, given that millions of passengers will watch it every year (and perhaps even more online if it goes viral). It’s also an opportunity to showcase the carrier’s home country, while drawing more attention to something that most passengers often tune out.

On that note, Singapore Airlines has unveiled its latest safety video titled Welcome on Board, which will be airing on all its flights from late October 2025.

Welcome On Board: Singapore Airlines’ new safety video

Singapore Airlines’ current safety video, launched back in 2017, departed from the traditional formula of a safety briefing by taking viewers on a journey through Singapore, using landmarks like Adventure Cove to demonstrate life vest use, or the benches at Henderson Waves to illustrate the brace position.

The updated video plays it safe by sticking to the same script (and if safety videos are a reflection of the airline’s brand, perhaps that’s apt), with the journey this time bringing passengers to spots such as Esplanade, Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa, Jurong Lake Gardens and Lau Pa Sat— a great place for first dates!

As expected, some corners of the internet are criticising the video for being too dour and stiff, but let’s get real: you were never going to get side-splitting humour from a Singapore Airlines production (though the scene with the durians did give me a chuckle).

This plays things quietly dignified — the SIA way — and those expecting an uproarious, irreverent take on all things aviation safety with accompanying mass dance are going to be disappointed. SIA isn’t Virgin America, and getting upset over that is like getting mad at a cow for mooing.

I generally liked the updated video, even if it feels a bit “box-ticky” in places. I particularly enjoyed the periodic transitions to watercolours (it probably saved money not having to show a live-action deployed slide!), as well as the decision to give culture equal billing alongside places.

However, I personally preferred the musical score on the current version, whose swelling orchestra giving me goosebumps the first time I heard it. The new music feels rather flat, like something that just strings the listener along instead of building towards a grand crescendo. I also felt the audio dubbing sounded weird in places, like the lines were later re-recorded (which might explain the complaints that the crew sounded robotic).

That aside, the other thing I thought was noteworthy is that this is the first time in SIA safety video history (edit: it’s not) that a male cabin crew member has featured.

Back in 2018 there was this big discussion about whether the Singapore Girl, introduced by adman Ian Batey in 1972, was in fact a cultural relic, perpetuating an unhealthy stereotype of Asian women as subservient. Some even suggested it was time to drop her altogether.

I know better than to wade into that discussion, suffice to say that both crew members get roughly equal screen time, and in any case the crew themselves have never been the focal point of these videos.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines will launch a new inflight safety video from October 2025, which doesn’t take too many risks by following the same formula as the current one. It’s beautifully shot and timelessly elegant, as you’d expect, though the musical score doesn’t quite hit the same heights in my opinion.

What do you make of Singapore Airlines’ new safety video?