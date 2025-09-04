Search
HomeCredit CardsAMEX
Credit CardsAMEX

CardUp x AMEX promo: Buy miles from 1.36 cents

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From now till 31 December 2025, pay bills such as rent and income tax with CardUp and enjoy a 1.8-2.1% fee for AMEX cards.

CardUp has launched a new promotion for American Express cards, which offers new and existing CardUp customers a 1.8% and 2.1% admin fee respectively for payments scheduled by 31 December 2025.

This is less generous than the last promotion in September 2024, when the fee for existing users was 1.99%, but the fee is unchanged for new customers, and it’s still a hefty discount from the usual 2.6%. CardUp also counts towards the minimum spend for welcome bonuses, so that could be another use case for this offer. 

CardUp offers for AMEX cards

Offer Details

This offer is valid for all CardUp payments, including income tax, rent, insurance and school fees.

However, do note that due to compliance regulations imposed by American Express, AMEX cards are not supported for certain CardUp payments such as car loans and helper salaries.

Explained: American Express restrictions on CardUp payments

All Singapore-issued AMEX cards are eligible, with the exception of:

  • AMEX True Cashback Card
  • AMEX Corporate Cards
  • AMEX cards issued by DBS and UOB

The AMEX HighFlyer Card does not support CardUp transactions.

New CardUp Users (1.8%)

Code 25AMEX18
Limit 200 total redemptions
(1x per user)
Admin Fee 2.6%
1.8%
Min. Spend None
Cap S$3,500
Schedule By 31 Dec 2025, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 6 Jan 2026
Payment Type One-off payment, or first payment of a recurring series
25AMEX18 T&Cs

New CardUp users (defined as those who have yet to make their first payment on the platform) can use the code 25AMEX18 to enjoy a 1.8% admin fee on their first payment.

The payment must be scheduled on CardUp between 1 September to 31 December 2025 before 6 p.m (SGT), with a due date by 6 January 2026.

No minimum payment is required, but there is a cap of S$3,500. Any amount exceeding S$3,500 will be subject to the prevailing 2.6% fee. For example, if you have a payment of S$6,000, S$3,500 will be charged 1.8%, and S$2,500 will be charged 2.6%. 

The code can be used either on a one-off payment, or the first payment of a recurring series, and a maximum of 200 redemptions are permitted (one redemption per user). You’ll be able to see if the promo code is still available before confirming your payment.

Existing CardUp Users (2.1%)

Code 25AMEX21
Limit 450 total redemptions
(1x per user)
Admin Fee 2.6%
2.1%
Min. Spend None
Cap S$3,000
Schedule By 31 Dec 2025, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 6 Jan 2026
Payment Type One-off payment, or first payment of a recurring series
25AMEX21 T&Cs

Existing CardUp users can use the code 25AMEX21 to enjoy a 2.1% admin fee on their first payment of any kind. 

The payment must be scheduled on CardUp between 1 September to 31 December 2025 before 6 p.m (SGT), with a due date by 6 January 2026.

No minimum payment is required, but there is a cap of S$3,000. Any amount exceeding S$3,000 will be subject to the prevailing 2.6% fee. For example, if you have a payment of S$6,000, S$3,000 will be charged 2.1%, and S$3,000 will be charged 2.6%. 

The code can be used either on a one-off payment, or the first payment of a recurring series, and a maximum of 450 redemptions are permitted (one redemption per user). You’ll be able to see if the promo code is still available before confirming your payment.

Terms & Conditions

The AMEX T&Cs for this promotion can be found at the bottom of this page.

The Cardup T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

What’s the cost per mile?

Here’s the cost per mile for various AMEX cards, given their earn rates and a 1.8% or 2.1% admin fee.

Card Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(1.8% fee)		 Cost Per Mile
(2.1% fee)
AMEX Solitaire PPS Card 1.3 mpd 1.36¢ 1.58¢
AMEX PPS Card 1.3 mpd 1.36¢ 1.58¢
AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend 1.2 mpd 1.47¢ 1.71¢
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card 1.1 mpd 1.61¢ 1.87¢
amex centurionAMEX Centurion  0.98 mpd 1.80¢ 2.10¢
AMEX Platinum Charge 0.78 mpd 2.27¢ 2.64¢
AMEX Platinum Credit Card 0.69 mpd 2.56¢ 2.98¢
AMEX Platinum Reserve 0.69 mpd 2.56¢ 2.98¢

The cost per mile starts from 1.36 cents apiece, and even though this isn’t as low as some of the rates you could get with Visa or Mastercard, it’s as good as things get for AMEX cardholders with CardUp.

Conclusion

CardUp is offering new and existing customers a discounted fee of 1.8% and 2.1% respectively when they make payment with an AMEX credit card. This reduces the cost per mile to as low as 1.36 cents, and allows you to clock some easy spend towards your welcome offer.

These codes are first come, first serve, so if you’re planning to use them, try to act within the next few days

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
HSBC TravelOne Card extends 33,600 miles welcome bonus
Next article
Singapore Airlines launches new inflight safety video

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,227FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg