CardUp x AMEX promo: Buy miles from 1.36 cents

CardUp has launched a new promotion for American Express cards, which offers new and existing CardUp customers a 1.8% and 2.1% admin fee respectively for payments scheduled by 31 December 2025.

This is less generous than the last promotion in September 2024, when the fee for existing users was 1.99%, but the fee is unchanged for new customers, and it’s still a hefty discount from the usual 2.6%. CardUp also counts towards the minimum spend for welcome bonuses, so that could be another use case for this offer.

CardUp offers for AMEX cards

This offer is valid for all CardUp payments, including income tax, rent, insurance and school fees.

However, do note that due to compliance regulations imposed by American Express, AMEX cards are not supported for certain CardUp payments such as car loans and helper salaries.

All Singapore-issued AMEX cards are eligible, with the exception of:

AMEX True Cashback Card

AMEX Corporate Cards

AMEX cards issued by DBS and UOB

The AMEX HighFlyer Card does not support CardUp transactions.

New CardUp Users (1.8%)

Code 25AMEX18 Limit 200 total redemptions

(1x per user) Admin Fee 2.6%

1.8% Min. Spend None Cap S$3,500 Schedule By 31 Dec 2025, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 6 Jan 2026 Payment Type One-off payment, or first payment of a recurring series 25AMEX18 T&Cs

New CardUp users (defined as those who have yet to make their first payment on the platform) can use the code 25AMEX18 to enjoy a 1.8% admin fee on their first payment.

The payment must be scheduled on CardUp between 1 September to 31 December 2025 before 6 p.m (SGT), with a due date by 6 January 2026.

No minimum payment is required, but there is a cap of S$3,500. Any amount exceeding S$3,500 will be subject to the prevailing 2.6% fee. For example, if you have a payment of S$6,000, S$3,500 will be charged 1.8%, and S$2,500 will be charged 2.6%.

The code can be used either on a one-off payment, or the first payment of a recurring series, and a maximum of 200 redemptions are permitted (one redemption per user). You’ll be able to see if the promo code is still available before confirming your payment.

Existing CardUp Users (2.1%)

Code 25AMEX21 Limit 450 total redemptions

(1x per user) Admin Fee 2.6%

2.1% Min. Spend None Cap S$3,000 Schedule By 31 Dec 2025, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 6 Jan 2026 Payment Type One-off payment, or first payment of a recurring series 25AMEX21 T&Cs

Existing CardUp users can use the code 25AMEX21 to enjoy a 2.1% admin fee on their first payment of any kind.

The payment must be scheduled on CardUp between 1 September to 31 December 2025 before 6 p.m (SGT), with a due date by 6 January 2026.

No minimum payment is required, but there is a cap of S$3,000. Any amount exceeding S$3,000 will be subject to the prevailing 2.6% fee. For example, if you have a payment of S$6,000, S$3,000 will be charged 2.1%, and S$3,000 will be charged 2.6%.

The code can be used either on a one-off payment, or the first payment of a recurring series, and a maximum of 450 redemptions are permitted (one redemption per user). You’ll be able to see if the promo code is still available before confirming your payment.

Terms & Conditions

The AMEX T&Cs for this promotion can be found at the bottom of this page.

The Cardup T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

What’s the cost per mile?

Here’s the cost per mile for various AMEX cards, given their earn rates and a 1.8% or 2.1% admin fee.

The cost per mile starts from 1.36 cents apiece, and even though this isn’t as low as some of the rates you could get with Visa or Mastercard, it’s as good as things get for AMEX cardholders with CardUp.

Conclusion

CardUp is offering new and existing customers a discounted fee of 1.8% and 2.1% respectively when they make payment with an AMEX credit card. This reduces the cost per mile to as low as 1.36 cents, and allows you to clock some easy spend towards your welcome offer.

These codes are first come, first serve, so if you’re planning to use them, try to act within the next few days