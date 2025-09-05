Search
HomeDeals
Deals

MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [30 Aug to 5 Sep 25]

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

All the deals from the world of miles and points [30 Aug to 5 Sep 25].

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

💳 [New] Get Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, Shark TurboBlade Cooling Fan, S$500 Grab vouchers or S$450 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 7 Sep 25]

💳 [New] Get Shark EVOPOWER System IQ Cordless Vacuum, Dyson Cool AM07, 13,000 Max Miles, S$380 Grab voucher or S$280 cash with a new OCBC card and min. spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval. Stack with S$100 Foodpanda vouchers with the OCBC Infinity Cashback Card [Expires 15 Sep 25]

💳 [Extended] Get S$138 (S$88 from CIMB, S$50 from SingSaver) with a new CIMB Visa Signature, CIMB Visa Infinite, CIMB World Mastercard  and a minimum spend of S$108 [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 [Extended] Get S$350 cash or S$370 Grab voucher with a new StanChart Simply Cash Card and a min. spend of S$800, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 [Extended] DBS Takashimaya AMEX offering S$80 welcome gift for existing DBS cardholders [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳[Extended] UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering up to 80,000 miles for new sign-ups with S$4,000 spent within 30 days of approval and payment of S$654 annual fee [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 [Extended] StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 AMEX My Travel Insurance: Get Samsonite luggage or up to S$150 eCapitaVouchers with new policy [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 Get 30,000 miles + S$100 Trip.com voucher when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 80,000 bonus MR points and 45,000 bonus MR points for new and existing AMEX cardholders respectively [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering 23,750 bonus MR points and 15,000 bonus MR points for new and existing AMEX cardholders respectively [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering 15,800 bonus miles and 15,000 bonus miles for new and existing AMEX cardholders respectively [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 Get 50,000 miles with a new StanChart Visa Infinite Card and a minimum spend of S$2,000 within 60 days of approval, for both new-to-bank and existing customers [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 Get up to 30,000 bonus miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 7,000 Max Miles, S$250 Shopee vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card and spend S$800 within 60 days of approval. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 106,200 bonus miles with min. spend of S$5,000, for both new and existing HSBC cardholders [Expires 19 Oct 25]

💳 [New] DBS Cards offering S$100 bonus cashback for overseas shopping and dining [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 Buy unlimited miles from 1.6 to 1.8 cents each with the UOB Payment Facility [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 DBS yuu Cards offering S$300 cashback to new-to-bank customers who spend S$800 within first 60 days of approval [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 HSBC Revolution restores bonuses for travel and contactless spending, raises monthly bonus cap to S$1,500 [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 [Extended] DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 60 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 30 Nov 25]

💳 CardUp offering 2% admin fee with promo code RENO25ONE for one-off renovation payments. Valid for Visa cards [Expires 26 Dec 25]

💳 [New] CardUp offering 1.8% and 2.1% admin fee for new and existing AMEX cardholders. Limited redemptions available [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 [Extended] Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 57,000 miles welcome bonus with min. spend of S$2,000 [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.79% admin fee with promo code SAVERENT179 for all rental payments. Not valid for AMEX cards  [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 2.25% admin fee with the promo code OFF225 for all payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.55-2% admin fees for OCBC credit cards, buy miles from 0.95 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB One Account offering 6% rebate on tax payments made through GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 26]

Airline Deals

✈️ [New] Earn up to 17 mpd with KrisShop, with no brand exclusions [Expires 8 Sep 25]

✈️ [New] Air France-KLM Flying Blue selling miles with up to 80% bonus [Expires 18 Sep 25]

✈️ [New] Earn an extra 8 mpd on Pelago bookings (6 mpd from 15 September onwards) , stackable with 4 mpd from credit cards [Expires 30 Sep 25]

✈️ Get S$120 cashback on Singapore Airlines and Scoot tickets with DBS cards [Expires 31 Oct 25]

✈️ Save 20% off Pelago activities (capped at S$15) with a valid Scoot PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

✈️ Save 10% off Pelago activities (capped at S$50) with a valid Singapore Airlines PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

✈️ Kris+ offering extra 3 mpd at Esso, with 12% discount [Expires 30 Jun 26]

Hotel Deals

🏨 World of Hyatt offering 16,000 bonus points for Hyatt Place, Hyatt House and Hyatt Studio stays [Expires 7 Sep 25]

🏨 Get an extra D$5 for booking stays via the GHA DISCOVERY app [Expires 30 Sep 25]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY offering double D$ on all hotel stays [Expires 30 Sep 25]

🏨 Get S$70 back on a minimum spend of S$300 at participating Pan Pacific Hotel Group hotels, restaurants, bars and spas with AMEX cards [Expires 14 Nov 25]

🏨 Save S$60 on a S$300 minimum spend with AMEX Cards at World of Hyatt [Expires 30 Nov 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards dining discount: Save 20% off F&B and earn bonus IHG points [Expires 30 Dec 25]

🏨 Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save 10-25% off F&B and earn 500 points per bill at participating restaurants [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status for all Visa Infinite cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering instant Explorer status for 90 days, with further upgrade to Globalist with 20 qualifying nights during this period. For employees of selected companies only [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with ONYX Rewards via Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Mastercard offering fast track to Wyndham Rewards elite status [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 28 Feb 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get instant upgrade to CentaraThe1 elite status [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨  Mastercard cardholders get upgrade to I Prefer elite status after completing just one stay [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Buy Hilton Honors points at 50% off, or 0.5 US cents each [No expiry]

🏨 Hilton status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, with fast-track to Diamond. Status valid till 31 March 2026, existing status with competing chain required [No expiry] 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Singapore Airlines launches new inflight safety video
Next article
DBS Altitude Card extends 28,000 miles welcome offer

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,230FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg