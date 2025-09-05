DBS Altitude Card extends 28,000 miles welcome offer

DBS has extended its welcome bonus for the DBS Altitude Card, which offers 28,000 bonus miles for making a minimum qualifying spend of just S$800 and — a new requirement — maintaining a valid PayLah! account.

Cardholders also have the option of paying the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee to earn an extra 10,000 miles.

While historically there have been different welcome offers for the DBS Altitude AMEX and DBS Altitude Visa (with the AMEX being slightly better than the Visa), it’s currently the same across both cards. However, as before, you will need to be a new-to-DBS cards customer, as there is no offer for existing DBS cardholders.

This offer was originally set to run till 31 August 2025, but has now been extended for applications submitted by 30 November 2025.

DBS Altitude Card offering 28,000 miles welcome bonus

Apply

Promo Code ALTP38 ALTPW28 Bonus Miles

(spend S$800) 25,000 miles Bonus Miles

(PayLah!) 28,000 miles Base Miles From S$800 Spend

(1.3 mpd local, 2.2 mpd FCY) 1,040 – 1,760 miles Miles From S$196.20 Annual Fee 10,000 miles Fee waived Total Miles 39,040- 39,760 miles 29,040- 29,760 miles

This 28,000 miles welcome offer is valid for new-to-DBS cardholders, defined as those who:

do not currently hold any principal DBS/POSB credit cards, and

have not cancelled any principal DBS/POSB credit cards in the past 12 months

Customers must apply for a DBS Altitude Card between 1 September and 30 November 2025, and receive approval by 14 December 2025. They must also spend at least S$800 within 60 days of approval, which will earn:

25,000 bonus miles

1,040 to 1,760 base miles, depending on how the S$800 spend is split between SGD/FCY

Customers who have a valid DBS PayLah! account by the end of the qualifying spend period will receive a further 3,000 bonus miles. This is a new requirement, but frankly shouldn’t be that much of a hurdle. You probably already have one, and if you don’t, it takes less than five minutes to set up (you don’t need a DBS/POSB deposit account to use PayLah!).

On top of this, there is the option of paying the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee for an extra 10,000 miles. This needs to be indicated at the time of application via a promo code:

ALTP38: If you wish to pay the first year’s annual fee

If you wish to pay the first year’s annual fee ALTPW28: If you wish to have a first year fee waiver

Make sure to enter one code or the other. No code, no bonus!

There’s nothing stopping you from signing up for both the DBS Altitude AMEX and DBS Altitude Visa cards. However, you will only enjoy the new-to-bank bonus on the first card that’s approved.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must incur at least S$800 in qualifying spend within 60 days of approval.

Qualifying spend includes both local and foreign retail sales and posted recurring bill payments, excluding the transactions mentioned in point 7 of the T&Cs such as insurance premiums, education expenses, GrabPay/YouTrip top-ups, and charitable donations. ipaymy transactions are explicitly excluded from counting towards qualifying spend.

CardUp rental transactions which code under MCC 6513 (Real Estate Agents and Managers) will count towards qualifying spend. However, all other CardUp transactions will not count towards qualifying spend, though they will earn base miles.

If you plan to use CardUp to meet the qualifying spend, do make a point of reading the article below for greater clarity.

For the avoidance of doubt, supplementary and principal cardholder spending will pool when calculating whether the minimum qualifying spend has been met.

When will the bonus miles be credited?

For cardmembers who have opted for the annual fee bonus, the annual fee of S$196.20 will be posted to the card account within 3-5 months of meeting the minimum qualifying spend, and the 10,000 miles credited at the same time.

The bonus 28,000 miles will be credited within 3-5 months from meeting the minimum qualifying spend.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What can you do with DBS Points?

DBS Points earned on the DBS Altitude Card do not expire, and can be converted to any of the following frequent flyer programmes with a S$27.25 admin fee.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(DBS Points : Miles) 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 500 : 1,500

DBS also offers automatic conversions to KrisFlyer for a 12-month period with a S$43.60 annual fee.

In my opinion, it’s only worth transferring miles to KrisFlyer or Asia Miles. AirAsia BIG is more of a rebates program than a traditional frequent flyer scheme, and Qantas Frequent Flyer doesn’t have any real sweet spots for Singapore-based travellers.

Overview: DBS Altitude Card

Apply (AMEX) Apply (Visa) Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity No Expiry Annual Fee S$196.20

(FYF Option) Min.

Transfer 5,000 DBS Points

(10,000 miles) FCY Fee 3% (AMEX)

3.25% (Visa) Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.3 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.2 mpd Lounge Access? Yes

(Visa) Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? No

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The DBS Altitude Card has an income requirement of S$30,000 and an annual fee of S$196.20, which can be waived in the first year (or paid to earn an extra 10,000 miles).

Cardholders earn:

1.3 mpd on SGD spend

2.2 mpd on foreign currency spend

Unfortunately, the 3 mpd for online flights and hotel bookings is no more, having been axed from 1 September 2023. Moreover, the 6 mpd with Expedia and 10 mpd with Kaligo lapsed earlier in 2024 and was not extended.

DBS Altitude Visa Cardholders also enjoy a Priority Pass membership with two complimentary lounge visits per membership year.

For a full review of the DBS Altitude Card, refer to the article below.

Conclusion

DBS has extended its welcome offer for the Altitude Card, which awards 28,000 bonus miles for new-to-bank customers who spend S$800 within 60 days of approval and maintain a valid PayLah! account. They can also opt to pay the S$196.20 annual fee for an extra 10,000 bonus miles.

Unfortunately, there is no welcome offer for existing cardholders, which seems to be the case across most DBS cards at the moment.