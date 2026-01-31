BOC Elite Miles offering 50,000 KrisFlyer miles for S$15,000 spend- with a tiny cap!

The BOC Elite Miles Card has an annual tradition of running an utterly bonkers promotion that, for a brief period, makes everyone forget what a royal pain the bank is to deal with.

In 2024, it offered an uncapped 7-8 mpd on overseas and online spend, dining, Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop and Pelago bookings. In 2025, it ran a similar promotion again, only this time offering up to 8.8 mpd, albeit with a spending cap.

While these offers are certainly attention-grabbing, they also inevitably remind everyone why they hated BOC so much to begin with. In 2024, the promotion was pulled just two weeks into what was originally supposed to be a month-long run. In 2025, it survived just two months of an advertised four-month campaign period.

Now, in a somewhat overenthusiastic Facebook post (you gotta love that energy though), BOC has announced its 2026 Spend & Earn promotion: 50,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles for S$15,000 spend. Since this is in addition to the regular earn rates, you could theoretically be looking at 4.7 mpd and 6.1 mpd for SGD and FCY spending respectively.

But — and this is where it all falls apart — this promotion is limited to a grand total of just 50 cardholders!

BOC Elite Miles 2026 Spend & Earn Promotion

From 1 February to 30 April 2026, BOC Elite Miles Cardholders who spend at least S$5,000 per calendar month for all three calendar months will receive 50,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles.

Period Min. Spend 1-28 February 2026 S$5,000 1-31 March 2026 S$5,000 1-30 April 2026 S$5,000

However, this reward is capped at the first 50 eligible cardmembers. Yes, just 50. That feels almost derisory— the bank is asking you to spend at least S$15,000, with no guarantee of a reward!

❓For existing cardmembers only? BOC has also put a label on its promotional materials saying “for existing cardmembers only”, though that’s kind of superfluous. Based on previous promotions, you’re still eligible to participate even if you opened your BOC Elite Miles Card after the promotion period began. In other words, what they really mean is that you need a BOC Elite Miles Card to participate- well duh! But then again, with a fastest-fingers-first contest like this, do you really think you’ll have a shot with that extra delay?

Do you need to register?

Registration is required for this offer, but it doesn’t work the way you might think.

Unlike similar promotions run by other banks, where you need to register before spending, BOC instead requires you to register after they deem you eligible.

If you somehow manage to be among the first 50 cardmembers to qualify, you will receive an SMS within 30 days from 30 April 2026 inviting you to submit your KrisFlyer frequent flyer member number.

You will then have five calendar days to send the following SMS to 75665:

📱 SMS to 75665 BOCEM<space>Last 4 digits of BOC Elite Miles Card<space>KrisFlyer Membership Number

E.g. SMS <BOCEM 6978 8*********>

If you miss BOC’s message, or reply later than five calendar days, you forfeit your miles!

Is it worth it?

The 50,000 KrisFlyer miles for spending S$15,000 provides a 3.33 mpd boost to the usual earn rates, buffing them to 4.7 mpd (SGD) and 6.1 mpd (FCY).

Regular Earn Bonus Earn Total Earn SGD 1.4 mpd 3.3 mpd 4.7 mpd FCY 2.8 mpd 3.3 mpd 6.1 mpd

This doesn’t quite hit the dizzying heights of 2024 and 2025’s Spend & Earn promotions, but hey, if you’re confident about being in the first 50, go right ahead.

Otherwise, I think most people would be better off spreading that spend over a few different specialised spending cards, which would give you a guaranteed 4 mpd instead.

Card Bonus Earn Rate Remarks

Apply UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd Max S$1.2K per c. month

Split into 2x S$600 sub-caps HSBC Revolution

Apply 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month* Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min. S$500 per c. month, max S$1K UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month

Split into 2x S$750 sub-caps OCBC Rewards Card

Apply OCBC Rewards Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month Citi Rewards Card

Apply 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month UOB Lady’s Card

Apply UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month *Cut to S$1,000 per c. month from 1 March 2026



Granted, it’s not quite as straightforward, because some of these are whitelist cards that only reward certain categories of spending, but still…

What counts towards qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend includes both online and offline transactions in SGD or FCY, except for those on BOC’s exclusions list such as:

CardUp and ipaymy

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid top-ups like GrabPay and YouTrip

SimplyGo

Taxi and ride-hailing (what a weird exclusion!)

Utilities

The full list of exclusions can be found in the T&Cs at point 8. BOC will not include any spend made on a supplementary card.

Transactions must post within the relevant calendar month to qualify, but given that only 50 cardmembers are eligible, I don’t think you’d want to delay your spending until the end of the month anyway.

When will miles be credited?

Cardholders will earn the regular 7 (SGD) or 14 (FCY) BOC Points per S$1 (equivalent to 1.4/2.8 mpd) when the transaction posts.

These BOC Points can be converted into KrisFlyer miles at a time of the cardholder’s choosing, with the payment of a S$30.56 conversion fee.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(BOC Points: Miles) 50,000 : 10,000

The bonus 250,000 BOC Points (equivalent to 50,000 KrisFlyer miles) will be automatically converted within 60 days of the end of the promotion period (i.e. by 30 June 2026), and credited to the cardholder’s KrisFlyer account. No further conversion fees apply.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

Aside from the 50 cardholder cap, the other term I’d highlight is that if a BOC Elite Miles Cardholder terminates their banking relationship within 12 months of the end of the promotion period, BOC reserves the right to recover the value of the points awarded under this promotion.

Conclusion

The BOC Elite Miles Card has announced its 2026 Spend & Earn promotion, which awards 50,000 KrisFlyer miles for spending S$5,000 per month for three consecutive months between February and April 2026.

Unfortunately, it’s capped at just 50 cardholders, so unless you plan to stay up late and charge the minimum spend at 12.01 a.m on the 1st of each month, you’re going to be rolling the dice. That’s really your call to make.

Incidentally, during 2025’s promotion I took the plunge and jumped back in bed with BOC. It wasn’t half as bad as I was dreading, as the bank has made some genuine improvements to its application and setup process, even with instant eGIRO approval.

Are you planning to take part in this BOC promotion?

(HT: Dan LY)