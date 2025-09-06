Singapore Airlines offering 25% conversion bonus to and from Shangri-La Circle Points

Back in 2016, Singapore Airlines launched a partnership with Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts called Infinite Journeys, which offers two-way points conversions and reciprocal elite recognition, including a fast track to Shangri-La Circle Jade or KrisFlyer Elite Gold.

While the regular points conversion rate between Shangri-La Circle and KrisFlyer offers poor value, Infinite Journeys is currently running a 25% conversion bonus in both directions. This improves the situation somewhat, though it still falls short of the 50% bonus offered in 2023 and 2024.

Infinite Journeys offering 25% transfer bonus

The Infinite Journeys 25% transfer bonus runs from 12 p.m on 4 September 2025 to 12 p.m on 31 October 2025 (Singapore time).

Enjoy 25% bonus rewards when you convert between KrisFlyer miles & Shangri-La Circle Points. Enjoy greater value when you convert miles to points, and vice versa – bringing you closer to your next extraordinary escape, from now till 31 October 2025. -Singapore Airlines

During this period, KrisFlyer members will be able to transfer miles to Shangri-La Circle Points at a rate of 12 miles =1.25 points, with a minimum conversion of 20,000 miles.

Shangri-La Circle members will also be able to transfer points to KrisFlyer miles at a rate of 1 point= 1.56 miles, with a minimum conversion of 1,000 points.

A maximum of 180,000 KrisFlyer miles can be converted to Shangri-La Circle Points per calendar year. Conversions in the opposite direction have no cap (probably because they represent such terrible value).

To transfer points between programmes, you’ll need to link your KrisFlyer account to your Shangri-La Circle account.

Log in to your KrisFlyer account, click on ‘Profile’, then ‘Partner Programmes’

Under ‘Add partner’, select ‘Non-airline partner’ for the category and ‘Shangri-La Circle’ for the partner from the drop-down list

Key in your Shangri-La Circle membership number and click ‘Add’

To link your accounts together, select ‘Link’

The upsized rate will be reflected on the KrisFlyer website when you make a conversion.

Is this good value?

Following a massive devaluation in April 2022, Shangri-La Circle Points now have a fixed value of 15 points per US$1 when spent on hotel stays, dining or spa experiences. This means that each point is worth about 8.53 SG cents.

In other words, transferring KrisFlyer miles to Shangri-La Circle Points under this promotion gives a value of 0.89 cents per mile, instead of the usual 0.71 cents.

There’s very little reason to choose this, when you could easily get 1 cent per mile from using your miles to pay for Singapore Airlines or Scoot tickets, KrisShop, Pelago or Kris+ merchants.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot or partners 2+¢ 🛍️ Offset SIA or Scoot commercial fare

Spend with KrisShop

Spend with Pelago

Spend with Kris+

1¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.89¢



0.71¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.66¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.64¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢



🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.50¢



⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





Transferring Shangri-La Circle Points to KrisFlyer miles is an even worse idea.

1,000 Circle Points are worth ~S$86 if spent at Shangri-La hotels, and if you convert them to 1,560 KrisFlyer miles, you’ll have at best S$31 of value (if you took a generous 2 cents per mile valuation)

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this transfer bonus can be found here.

Infinite Journeys status match

In addition to two-way points conversions, the Infinite Journeys partnership provides elite members with a fast-track to elite status in either programme.

From Shangri-La Circle to KrisFlyer

Shangri-La Circle Tier Instant Match Accelerated Status Jade KrisFlyer Elite Silver KrisFlyer Elite Gold

(3x flights within 4 months) Diamond KrisFlyer Elite Gold

(1x flight within 4 months)



Shangri-La Circle Jade or Diamond members receive instant KrisFlyer Elite Silver membership upon registration, and will be upgraded to KrisFlyer Elite Gold if they complete:

Jade: Three qualifying flights within four months of registration

Three qualifying flights within four months of registration Diamond: One qualifying flight within four months of registration

Eligible flights exclude award bookings, codeshares, or booking class code G (used for Group fares).

From KrisFlyer to Shangri-La Circle

KrisFlyer Tier Instant Match Accelerated Status Solitaire PPS & PPS Club N/A Shangri-La Circle Jade

(1x stay) KrisFlyer Elite Gold

Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club or KrisFlyer Elite Gold members do not receive any instant Shangri-La Circle status upon registration.

However, they will be upgraded to Shangri-La Circle Jade after completing at least one qualifying stay (of any duration) at any Shangri-La Hotel and Resort, Kerry Hotel, JEN Hotel and Traders Hotel worldwide. The T&Cs do not mention a specific period in which you need to complete this stay, but a spokesperson confirmed there was no time limit.

Qualifying stays are defined as those booked through Shangri-La’s official hotel room reservation channels, and exclude third-party bookings such as Booking.com or Hotels.com. Also excluded are stays booked through official room channels where you use Shangri-La Circle Points to pay for your room in part or full.

Conclusion

From now till 31 October 2025, KrisFlyer and Shangri-La Circle members can enjoy a 25% bonus when they transfer points or miles in either direction.

This has always been a poor use of your miles, and a 25% bonus barely moves the needle. Even if you have expiring miles, my advice would be to try and lock in a flight redemption for some point in the future. If that’s not possible, then redeeming them through Kris+ or Pelago would still be better than converting them through Infinite Journeys!