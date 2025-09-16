Qatar Privilege Club offering up to 40% Avios transfer bonus

Qatar Airways has launched a new transfer bonus that offers up to 40% more Avios for conversions completed by 15 October 2025. There is no cap on the maximum bonus you can earn, and over two dozen banks and loyalty programmes are participating, including Citi and HeyMax in Singapore.

This has the potential to unlock some great value redemptions, such as Singapore to Europe in Business Class for the equivalent of just 44,462 miles, or to the USA for the equivalent of 67,857 miles.

There are also attractive partner redemptions, and since the entire Avios network is interlinked, your bonus Qatar Avios can also be converted into British Airways and other “flavours” of Avios.

This is the largest transfer bonus we’ve seen since June 2022, and despite my misgivings about the programme — which has a history of making no-notice changes to award prices and award surcharges — I have to say I’m tempted!

Qatar Privilege Club offering up to 40% transfer bonus

From 15 September to 15 October 2025, Qatar Privilege Club members will earn up to a 40% bonus on points conversions from eligible partners.

Conversion Amount Bonus Less than 10,000 Avios 20% 10,000 to 49,999 Avios 30% 50,000 Avios or more 40%

There is no cap on the maximum bonus that can be earned, though conversions must be completed by 15 October 2025 to be eligible.

Conversions completed after this date will be ineligible for the bonus, even if they were initiated during the promotion period. If you’re transferring points from a partner that does not offer instant conversions, be sure to factor in the lead time!

The bonus will be awarded per transaction, and not on the cumulative sum of Avios transferred. For example, if I made two separate transfers of 30,000 Avios, I would receive a 30% bonus on each (and not a 40% bonus, had I done a single transfer of 60,000).

Which partners are participating?

The full list of partners can be found below, but the relevant ones for Singapore-based members would be Citi and HeyMax.

Full List of Participating Programmes AHA Pay (Australia)

Ahlibank (Qatar)

Al Meera (Qatar)

Bank Albilad (Saudi Arabia)

BSF Jana (Saudi Arabia)

CIMB (Malaysia)

Citibank (Hong Kong, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United States of America)

Dubai Islamic Bank (United Arab Emirates)

Dukhan Bank (Qatar)

Emirates Islamic (United Arab Emirates)

FlyerT (China)

Heymax (Singapore, Hong Kong)

HSBC (Hong Kong, Mexico)

Kuwait Finance House (Kuwait)

mokafaa (Saudi Arabia)

National Bank of Kuwait (Kuwait)

Ooredoo (Qatar)

PartsPay (Australia)

pay.com.au (Australia)

QNB (Qatar)

Saudi Awwal Bank (Saudi Arabia)

Shangri-La Circle (Global)

Symbion Elite Rewards (Australia)

Union Bank (Philippines)

Vodafone (Qatar)

WalaOne (Saudi Arabia)

World of Hyatt (Global)

Do note that even though the HSBC logo appears above, HSBC Singapore is not participating in this offer. Not that it matters anyway, because HSBC offers a poor transfer ratio to Qatar Privilege Club. If you need to get HSBC points into Qatar, you’re better off transferring them into British Airways Club instead, then transferring them again to Qatar.

As a reminder, the bonus is fulfilled by Qatar Airways, so it’s normal that you still see the regular rates reflected on the respective transfer portal.

Transfers from Citi

10,000 Citi Miles 10,000 Avios

12,000 to 14,000 Avios

25,000 TY Points 10,000 Avios

12,000 to 14,000 Avios



Citi Miles and ThankYou points can be converted into Qatar Avios at a 1:1 (Citi Miles) or 5:2 (ThankYou points) ratio, with a minimum conversion of 10,000 Avios (12,000 to 14,000 Avios post-bonus).

Transfers usually take 2-3 working days to be processed, and have a S$27.25 admin fee.

Transfers from HeyMax

1,000 Max Miles 1,000 Avios

1,200 to 1,400 Avios



HeyMax restored direct points transfers to Qatar Privilege Club in July 2025.

Max Miles can be converted into Qatar Avios at a 1:1 ratio, with a minimum conversion of 1,000 Avios (1,200 to 1,400 Avios post-bonus). However, conversions can be in intervals of just 1 Avios after the first block of 1,000.

Transfers are completed instantly, and no fees apply.

When will the bonus be credited?

Officially, the regular number of Avios will be credited initially, with the bonus Avios credited by 30 November 2025.

However, during previous promotions, those who made transfers reported that base and bonus Avios posted together, so the same might apply again this time round.

Terms and Conditions

The T&Cs of this promotion can be found here.

What can you redeem with Qatar Privilege Club?

Qatar Privilege Club offers good value redemptions between Singapore and Europe and the USA, which becomes even better with a 40% bonus factored in.

✈️ One-way Business Class Awards

(With 40% bonus)

Destination Qatar Privilege Club KrisFlyer Doha 50,000

35,714 N/A Athens, Bucharest, Sofia, Thessaloniki 70,000

50,000 N/A Barcelona, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich 75,000

53,571 103,500 Houston, New York 95,000

67,857 111,500 *Assumes Avios redeemed for Qatar Airways, KrisFlyer miles for Singapore Airlines. Not all destinations served by each carrier.



It normally costs 70,000-75,000 miles for a one-way Business Class ticket to Europe, versus 103,500 miles for KrisFlyer, and 95,000 miles for a one-way Business Class ticket to the USA, versus 111,500 miles for KrisFlyer.

Factor in a transfer bonus of 40%, and those sweet spots get even sweeter— you could be flying to Europe in Business Class from the equivalent of 50,000 miles!

While you will need to transit in Doha, keep in mind that Qatar Airways serves many destinations that Singapore Airlines does not such as Boston, Chicago, Miami and Washington DC, so either way you’d be looking at a one-stop itinerary.

⚠️ Important Note Qatar Privilege Club has three possible costs for a given award: Regular (Off-Peak)

Regular (Peak)

Flexi The pricing quoted in the table reflects off-peak pricing. Peak pricing costs 20% more than off-peak, and Flexi awards (formerly known as Q2 awards) cost 2X off-peak. When searching for awards, always look for the “off-peak” label (anything without a label is peak pricing). Peak and off-peak pricing only applies to redemptions on Qatar Airways flights.

Qatar Privilege Club also offers some excellent partner redemptions, which I’ve summarised in the table below.

✈️ One-way Award Costs

(With 40% bonus)

From SIN to Business Class Economy Class Koh Samui

Bangkok Airways

– 6,000

4,286 Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Air

12,500

8,929 6,000

4,286 Hong Kong

Cathay

22,000

15,714 11,000

7,857 Perth

Qantas

38,750

27,679 13,000

9,286 Japan

JAL

41,500

29,643

via Finnair Plus 15,500

11,071

via Finnair Plus Helsinki

Finnair

62,500

44,642

via BA Club 30,000

21,429

via BA Club USA/Canada

Cathay

85,000

60,714

via Finnair Plus 35,000

25,000

via Finnair Plus

For example, you can redeem Bangkok Airways flights between Singapore to Koh Samui for just 6,000 miles. Commercial tickets on this route are often expensive, so there’s potential for great value here.

I personally redeemed Qatar Avios for a recent Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, in order to review the new Aria Suites. This cost 22,000 Avios + S$60 in taxes, cheaper than the 28,000 miles + S$88 in taxes I’d have paid if redeeming the same flight through Asia Miles!

Another good value redemption I managed to snag was Singapore to Helsinki on Finnair Business Class for just 62,500 Avios, which allowed me to finally try the famous AirLounge seat. I had to transfer my Qatar Avios to British Airways Avios to book this, but it was an instant process that only took a few seconds.

Qatar Privilege Club caveats

While Qatar Privilege Club does not impose fuel surcharges on Qatar Airways redemptions, it does tack on an award booking fee, payable on top of the standard airport fees and government taxes.

This fee was hiked without notice in September 2024 by up to 80% in some cases.

One-way Economy Business Singapore to Europe US$70

US$90

(+29%) US$140

US$180

(+29%) Singapore to USA US$70

US$125

(+79%)

US$140

US$250

(+79%)



Keep in mind that this fee applies per segment, so if you’re flying through Doha on a round-trip Business Class ticket, for instance, you’ll pay US$720 in award redemption fees alone. Ouch.

Fortunately, this fee does not apply to non-Qatar Airways redemptions, so if you plan to fly with one of its partners, you won’t have to pay it (you will pay whatever fuel surcharges those carriers impose, however).

When do Qatar Avios expire?

Qatar Privilege Club Avios do not expire, so long as you earn or redeem at least 1 Avios every 36 months. Should you fail to do this, you can revalidate your Avios within one year of the end of the 36-month period by paying a fee.

Qatar Privilege Club Platinum members enjoy non-expiring Avios.

Conclusion

Qatar Airways has launched a transfer bonus of up to 40% from selected bank and loyalty programmes, including Citibank and HeyMax in Singapore. This is the highest bonus we’ve seen in a long time, and I’m very tempted to take advantage of it.

However, I cannot emphasise enough that Qatar Privilege Club is not a programme you can comfortably park miles inside, given their history of unannounced programme changes and devaluations. If you plan to make transfers, also plan to spend your miles immediately, or in the very near future.

Once again, conversions must be completed by 15 October 2025 to be eligible, so don’t leave things till the last minute, especially if you’re converting points from a non-instant programme like Citi.