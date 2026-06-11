HeyMax Award Companion: A faster way of finding Singapore Airlines award seats

In recent years, a growing number of award search tools have emerged, making it much easier to find redemption options across multiple dates, airlines, and loyalty programmes with a single search.

However, there’s a notable gap where Singapore Airlines is concerned. Most tools only display the limited award space released to partner programmes such as Aeroplan, rather than the availability offered to its own KrisFlyer members. And while Roame and Seats.Aero claim to have direct support for KrisFlyer, their implementations are often unreliable — and in Seats.Aero’s case, frequently unavailable.

HeyMax is the latest to enter the fray with its own award search tool called the HeyMax Award Companion, built specifically for Singapore Airlines. This shows up to 57 days of award availability across all four cabins and the entire network and — whisper it quietly — actually works pretty well!

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HeyMax Award Companion

HeyMax has launched a new feature called the Award Companion, which allows users to quickly check for Singapore Airlines award space over a range of dates.

To use the HeyMax Award Companion, you’ll need to download the HeyMax Chrome browser extension and sign into your HeyMax account.

Once done, load the SIA website, and you’ll see a blue sidebar on the right labelled “HeyMax – SQ availability”.

Click on this and log in to your KrisFlyer account. The login process takes place through the SIA website and not the HeyMax extension (from what I understand, the extension does not store your KrisFlyer login details).

Once logged in, run a search through the HeyMax extension (not the SIA website), entering your destination, cabin, passengers, date and date range. You have the option to search for +/- 7 days, 14 days and 28 days.

In my example, I’m looking for that rarest of rare unicorns: Business Saver awards to Tokyo. The award calendar (which HeyMax calls “award heatmap”) shows one seat on SQ634 on 23 April 2027.

Cross-referencing this to the Singapore Airlines booking page (you can click on the search result in the HeyMax extension to load it) confirms that it indeed exists!

I was also able to use this to find First Saver awards between Singapore and London. If you’re looking for Suite Savers, well, I’m sorry — HeyMax can’t make award space appear out of thin air.

I can’t vouch that this works flawlessly for each and every scenario, but I’ve found it to be quite reliable in my testing so far. However, members of the Telegram community have spotted some bugs, so don’t take the results as gospel truth.

Save time with city codes

If you’re planning to visit a city where Singapore Airlines serves more than one airport, you can save time by searching with city codes instead of airport codes.

City Code Covers 🇨🇳 Beijing BJS PEK and PKX 🇺🇸 New York NYC EWR and JFK 🇯🇵 Tokyo TYO HND and NRT

🇦🇺 What about Sydney? Singapore Airlines serves both SYD and WSI (from 23 November 2026). Searching for SYD will bring up results for both airports — so be careful which one you choose!

On that note, one feature I’d love to see is support for airport groupings in the HeyMax Award Companion, similar to Seats.Aero.

For example, I could use “EUR” to search across all of SIA’s European gateways at once, instead of checking each city individually, or “USA” for the United States and “AUS” for Australia. This would be especially useful when my priority is securing a Business Class seat on the long-haul segment, before catching a budget flight or train to my final destination.

Should you use a burner account?

Unlike Roame or Seats.Aero, which run their own independent searches, the HeyMax Award Companion scrapes availability using your personal KrisFlyer account. That distinction matters, because it means that the volume and frequency of searches are directly tied to your account.

While a handful of searches here and there is unlikely to raise any issues, excessive use could potentially attract unwanted attention from SIA, which will likely take a dim view of such behaviour.

If you’re not a Solitaire PPS or PPS Club member, then there’s little downside to creating a separate burner KrisFlyer account purely for search purposes, since the results shown will be the same anyway.

However, if you’re a Solitaire PPS or PPS Club member, then the calculus is different. Since these members receive preferential access to Saver awards, they will have to use their personal accounts for searching if they want an accurate picture of the seats available to them. That said, doing so also means exposing your primary account to higher search volumes, and potential suspension if you take things too far.

Ultimately, I really don’t have an answer here. You’ll need to decide what level of risk you’re comfortable with.

Will it last?

Based on the frequent outages affecting Seats.Aero’s KrisFlyer results, I suspect this will become a game of cat and mouse.

I can’t imagine that Singapore Airlines is thrilled by the existence of tools like this, and it’s likely only a matter of time before they introduce changes that break the functionality. When that happens, HeyMax’s engineers will respond with fixes of their own to restore access — and the cycle will continue.

We’ve seen this play out many times before: Cathay Pacific versus the “Unelevated” CX award search, or Aeroplan’s ongoing lawsuit against Seats.Aero, or the demise of the Cowtool. Basically, enjoy it while it lasts!

Conclusion

The HeyMax Award Companion offers a significantly faster way of searching for Singapore Airlines award space, with up to 57 days of results displayed with a single query. Think of it as an expanded award calendar that helps you quickly spot the dates with Saver awards.

It does rely on your personal KrisFlyer account to run the searches, however, so you probably shouldn’t go too overboard with its use.