Marriott Bonvoy has launched a new points sale, which offers a bonus of up to 40% together with an increased annual purchase limit of 200,000 points (compared to 100,000 points normally).
While you should never buy points speculatively, it can be a way of saving on hotel stays, depending on what the cash rates happen to be for the dates and destinations you’re looking at.
Marriott Bonvoy offering up to 40% bonus on points purchases
From now till 8 December 2025, 11.59 p.m SGT, Marriott Bonvoy members can buy points with up to a 40% bonus. Different accounts may be targeted for different bonuses, so you’ll need to login and see what your offer is.
Here’s how my offer tiers:
- 35% bonus when you buy 2,000 to 39,000 points
- 40% bonus when you buy 40,000 points or more
There is normally an annual purchase limit of 100,000 points, but it’s been increased to 200,000 points during this sale. This refers to the pre-bonus amount, so with a 40% bonus, you’d be buying 280,000 points in total.
New Marriott Bonvoy members may purchase points 30 days after enrolment, and purchased points will be posted to the member’s account within 72 hours after completing the transaction.
Marriott Bonvoy normally charges 1.25 US cents per point, so a 40% bonus reduces the price to 0.89 US cents per point. This is pretty close to the 45% bonus we saw at the start of the year, and is roughly par the course for a sale.
|If your bonus is…
|Cost per point
(US$)
|50%
|0.83 cents
|45%
|0.86 cents
|40%
|0.89 cents
|35%
|0.93 cents
|30%
|0.96 cents
|25%
|1 cent
|20%
|1.04 cents
What can you do with Marriott Bonvoy points?
Marriott Bonvoy eliminated its award chart in 2022, and all hotels now adopt dynamic pricing. This means the cost of award nights now fluctuates depending on factors like seasonality and occupancy, but generally ranges from 5,000 to 150,000 points per night.
You should note that there was a devaluation in January 2025, which saw the price of some high-end properties like the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, St Regis Maldives and Al Maha Dubai to increase. Some properties can now cost more than 200,000 points per night, though thankfully they’re the exception rather than the rule.
Apart from hotel stays, Marriott Bonvoy points can also be converted to airline miles with the following frequent flyer schemes. Most transfers take place at a ratio of 3:1, with a minimum transfer of 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.
|✈️ Marriott Bonvoy Airline Transfer Partners
(All 3 points: 1 mile unless otherwise stated)
|
|
Every transfer of 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points will receive a bonus of 5,000 partner miles (except for American Airlines AAdvantage, Avianca LifeMiles, and Delta SkyMiles; United MileagePlus receives a 10,000 bonus).
For example, if I transfer 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points to British Airways Executive Club, I’ll receive 25,000 Avios in total.
When do Marriott Bonvoy points expire?
Marriott Bonvoy points will expire if 24 months pass without qualifying activity.
What card should I use to buy Marriott Bonvoy points?
Purchases of Marriott Bonvoy points are processed by Points.com in USD, and code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified) instead of hotel transactions.
Here’s the best cards to maximize the miles earned on your purchase:
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|8.8 mpd
|Till 31 Dec 25, min. S$1K max S$5K per c. month
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap of S$1K per s. month
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
|Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
|Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.
Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points.
Conclusion
Marriott Bonvoy members can now buy points with up to a 40% bonus, or 0.89 US cents per point. This can help you save on upcoming hotel stays, but remember: never buy points speculatively. Only buy them when you have an immediate redemption in mind.
Marriott Bonvoy runs points sales fairly frequently, so there will always be future opportunities.