Marriott Bonvoy has launched a new points sale, which offers a bonus of up to 40% together with an increased annual purchase limit of 200,000 points (compared to 100,000 points normally).

While you should never buy points speculatively, it can be a way of saving on hotel stays, depending on what the cash rates happen to be for the dates and destinations you’re looking at.

Marriott Bonvoy offering up to 40% bonus on points purchases

From now till 8 December 2025, 11.59 p.m SGT, Marriott Bonvoy members can buy points with up to a 40% bonus. Different accounts may be targeted for different bonuses, so you’ll need to login and see what your offer is.

Here’s how my offer tiers:

35% bonus when you buy 2,000 to 39,000 points

40% bonus when you buy 40,000 points or more

There is normally an annual purchase limit of 100,000 points, but it’s been increased to 200,000 points during this sale. This refers to the pre-bonus amount, so with a 40% bonus, you’d be buying 280,000 points in total.

New Marriott Bonvoy members may purchase points 30 days after enrolment, and purchased points will be posted to the member’s account within 72 hours after completing the transaction.

Marriott Bonvoy normally charges 1.25 US cents per point, so a 40% bonus reduces the price to 0.89 US cents per point. This is pretty close to the 45% bonus we saw at the start of the year, and is roughly par the course for a sale.

If your bonus is… Cost per point

(US$) 50% 0.83 cents 45% 0.86 cents 40% 0.89 cents 35% 0.93 cents 30% 0.96 cents 25% 1 cent 20% 1.04 cents

What can you do with Marriott Bonvoy points?

Marriott Bonvoy eliminated its award chart in 2022, and all hotels now adopt dynamic pricing. This means the cost of award nights now fluctuates depending on factors like seasonality and occupancy, but generally ranges from 5,000 to 150,000 points per night.

You should note that there was a devaluation in January 2025, which saw the price of some high-end properties like the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, St Regis Maldives and Al Maha Dubai to increase. Some properties can now cost more than 200,000 points per night, though thankfully they’re the exception rather than the rule.

Apart from hotel stays, Marriott Bonvoy points can also be converted to airline miles with the following frequent flyer schemes. Most transfers take place at a ratio of 3:1, with a minimum transfer of 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

✈️ Marriott Bonvoy Airline Transfer Partners

(All 3 points: 1 mile unless otherwise stated) AEGEAN Miles + Bonus

Aer Lingus AerClub

Aeromexico Club Premier

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air China PhoenixMiles

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air New Zealand AirPoints (200:1)

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

American Airlines AAdvantage

ANA Mileage Club

Asiana Airlines Asiana Club

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club

Copa Airlines Connect Miles

Delta SkyMiles

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest FRONTIER Miles

Hainan Airlines Fortune Wings Club

Hawaiian Airlines Hawaiian Miles

Iberia Plus

InterMiles

Japan Airlines JAL Mileage Bank

LATAM Airlines LATAM Pass

Lufthansa Miles & More

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Saudia Alfursan

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Rapid Rewards

TAP Air Portugal Miles & Go

Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Vueling Club

Every transfer of 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points will receive a bonus of 5,000 partner miles (except for American Airlines AAdvantage, Avianca LifeMiles, and Delta SkyMiles; United MileagePlus receives a 10,000 bonus).

For example, if I transfer 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points to British Airways Executive Club, I’ll receive 25,000 Avios in total.

When do Marriott Bonvoy points expire?

Marriott Bonvoy points will expire if 24 months pass without qualifying activity.

What card should I use to buy Marriott Bonvoy points?

Purchases of Marriott Bonvoy points are processed by Points.com in USD, and code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified) instead of hotel transactions.

Here’s the best cards to maximize the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply BOC Elite Miles Card 8.8 mpd

Till 31 Dec 25, min. S$1K max S$5K per c. month Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points.

Conclusion

Marriott Bonvoy members can now buy points with up to a 40% bonus, or 0.89 US cents per point. This can help you save on upcoming hotel stays, but remember: never buy points speculatively. Only buy them when you have an immediate redemption in mind.

Marriott Bonvoy runs points sales fairly frequently, so there will always be future opportunities.