Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

Review: Singapore Airlines First Class SilverKris Lounge, Changi Terminal 2

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

The new First Class SilverKris Lounge at T2 is a massive upgrade from its predecessor, and very impressive for what's essentially a frequent flyer lounge.

Singapore Airlines opened its brand new First Class SilverKris Lounge at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Friday, 7 November 2025. 

This marks the first phase of a S$45 million overhaul of its Terminal 2 facilities, which will also see an upgraded Business Class SilverKris Lounge and KrisFlyer Gold Lounge by mid-2027. The revamp will increase total seating capacity by 50%, and introduce new amenities to ensure the lounges remain well-equipped to serve passengers until Terminal 5 opens in the next decade.

New First Class SilverKris Lounge, Changi Airport Terminal 2

I’ve visited the First Class Lounge several times since its official opening, and can confirm that it is every bit an upgrade from its predecessor. Many longstanding issues – such as the absence of productivity pods, nap areas and private shower suites – have finally been addressed, and the F&B offerings have been significantly improved.

It’s even more impressive when you consider that the First Class lounge is, for all intents and purposes, a frequent flyer lounge– throw a stone and you’re more likely to hit a Solitaire PPS in Business or Economy than a Suites or First Class passenger!

🍸 tl;dr: First Class SilverKris Lounge, Terminal 2
The new First Class SilverKris Lounge at T2 is a massive upgrade from its predecessor, and very impressive for what’s essentially a frequent flyer lounge.
👍 The Good 👎 The Bad
  • New, shiny and modern, with greater seating variety, productivity pods and expanded buffet space
  • Private shower rooms with ensuite toilets
  • Enhanced bar experience with refreshed cocktail list and impressive champagne options
  • Space constraints mean a shared nap area, instead of T3’s private rooms
  • Shower suites are smaller than T3’s
  • Wi-Fi speeds don’t match the competition

Opening Hours & Access

The First Class SilverKris Lounge at Changi T2 is open 24 hours daily

Access is available to the following passengers, and all guests must be travelling on the same flight as the eligible passenger.

Departing on Cabin
Singapore Airlines flight
  • Suites or First Class (+1 guest)*
  • Any cabin, with Solitaire PPS Club status (+1 guest)
Scoot flight
  • Any cabin, with Solitaire PPS Club status (+1 guest)
Star Alliance flight
  • First Class (+1 guest)
Arriving on Cabin
Singapore Airlines flight
  • Suites or First Class (+1 guest)*
  • Any cabin, with Solitaire PPS Club status (+1 guest)
*Suites and First Class passengers can also visit The Private Room in T3 instead

As a reminder, Singapore Airlines flights are distributed across T2 and T3. Passengers departing from T3 can still visit the T2 lounge if they wish (and vice versa), and can even check-in at the “wrong” terminal, provided they arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before departure.

✈️ SIA Departures from Changi Airport
Terminal 2 Terminal 3
  • 🇧🇩 Bangladesh
  • 🇧🇳 Brunei
  • 🇰🇭 Cambodia
  • 🇮🇩 Indonesia
  • 🇯🇵 Japan (except SQ12)
  • 🇲🇾 Malaysia
  • 🇲🇻 Maldives
  • 🇲🇲 Myanmar
  • 🇳🇵 Nepal
  • 🇵🇭 Philippines
  • 🇰🇷 South Korea
  • 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
  • 🇹🇭 Thailand
  • 🇻🇳 Vietnam
  • 🇯🇵 Japan (SQ12 only)

  • 🌏 All other destinations

Of the T2 destinations, only Jakarta and Tokyo Haneda offer a First Class cabin, and even then, such passengers would probably prefer to visit The Private Room in T3 instead. Furthermore, SWISS and Lufthansa (irregularly) are the only Star Alliance airlines to offer First Class service from Singapore.

This means that the First Class Lounge is effectively a frequent flyer lounge for Solitaire PPS Club members.

I say this because it makes a huge difference as to how you perceive it. As a First Class lounge, it probably can’t measure up to what we see with Air France in Paris, or Qatar Airways in Doha, or Emirates in Dubai. But as a frequent flyer lounge, I daresay it’s one of the better ones you’ll find.

Getting to the lounge

First Class check-in reception

Suites, First Class and Solitaire PPS Club members are invited to use the Singapore Airlines First Class check-in reception at T2. This space was renovated and reopened in October 2023, and while it doesn’t offer any F&B, it does have charging ports and plenty of seating. You won’t be here very long anyway.

Singapore Airlines First Class reception T2

Unlike T3, this First Class reception has no private immigration channel, but clearing immigration shouldn’t take more than a minute for Singapore passport holders. 

Once you clear immigration, turn left and head towards the E gates. As you approach the Enchanted Garden (the one with the glass sculptures, flowers and fish), look up and you’ll see the signature SilverKris Lounge “billboard”.

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 batik wall
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 batik wall

This batik wall features 97 laser-cut plexiglass batik flowers with gold, powder-coated aluminium accents. A gentle lighting sequence causes the flowers to glow and dim in rhythm, giving the wall a soothing, animated presence.

Take the escalator up one floor to level 3, and you’ll see the lounge entrance. Here’s a map for reference.

Lounge Overview

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 reception

The First Class SilverKris Lounge provides Singapore Airlines with a blank canvas to work with, because it’s not actually a renovation. It’s an all-new lounge, occupying a formerly vacant space next to the SATS Premier Lounge (fun fact: once upon a time, this space was used by Malaysia Airlines for its Changi lounge).

The reception area is designed to be a multi-sensory experience. There’s a large, curved LED screen displaying the graceful movement of SIA’s signature batik motif, the “Sound of Singapore Airlines” sonic signature is piped in, and the distinctive Batik Flora scent lingers in the air, specially created by Scent by SIX with notes of Aquatic Ginger, Common Dianella, and White Kopsia.

First Class SilverKris Lounge reception
First Class SilverKris Lounge reception

It’s all very reminiscent of the T3 lounge reception, but unlike that unified entrance for the Business Class, First Class and Private Room lounges, this reception is exclusive to the First Class lounge.

Design consultancy Ong & Ong handled the overhaul, which is a bit of an interesting choice given that they’ve historically been responsible for the overseas lounges, while the Changi T3 lounges were designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates. Even so, the T2 and T3 lounges now share such a cohesive design language that you’d hardly guess they were created by different teams.

Just beyond the entrance is an impressive-looking champagne wall, the flagship bar, and an overflow seating area with several dining tables and booth seats (note the batik motif subtly woven into the backdrop).

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 champagne wall and bar
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 overflow seating

The new First Class SilverKris Lounge spans 1,050 square metres– only about 11% larger than its predecessor. Yet, the creative use of natural light and higher ceilings make it feel significantly larger than the numbers would suggest.

The first thing you’ll notice is just how bright it is. While the previous lounge had windows too, it still managed to feel oddly dim and claustrophobic. Here, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interior with daylight, increasing the sense of openness. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2

One of the big complaints about the old First Class lounge was the lack of seating variety. Aside from a few tables in the dining area, it was basically row after row of identical-looking armchairs.

Thankfully, the new lounge offers far more options for its 130 guests, thoughtfully segregated into areas for eating, working and relaxing. 

Living area

About half of the lounge is allocated to the living area, which features the familiar modular seat pairs from T3. These alcove-style seats are perfect for couples, with a shared centre table for enjoying drinks or light bites. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 living area
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 living area
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 living area
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 living area
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 living area
Modular seat pair

The living area sits beneath an eye-catching LASVIT chandelier, designed by Czech designer Michaela Mertlova exclusively for Singapore Airlines (a second one can be found in the dining area). This features 128 hand-blown glass stars that evoke the nightscape. Protip: go beneath the chandelier and turn on your front-facing camera to get a stargazing perspective. 

Chandelier
Chandelier

Over by the windows are six high wingback chairs, which offer great views of the tarmac– though for now, all you’ll see is construction. Eventually, these will become additional gates at T2, so the view will improve in time to come!

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 wingback chairs
View from T2 lounge

By the side you’ll find three of SIA’s popular productivity pods, which offer a semi-private workspace for passengers who need to catch up on work before their flight.

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 productivity pod
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 productivity pod
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 productivity pod

These are similar to the pods in T3, with a sleek, semi-enclosed design and a curved frame upholstered in textured fabric with brass trim accents. The walls provide acoustic and visual isolation from adjacent seats, and each pod has its own reading light and charging outlets. However, unlike the productivity pods in T3, these do not have wireless charging pads. 

If you need to take a phone call, there are two private, fully-enclosed phone booths. These can be used as workstations in a pinch, because of the table top and charging outlets, but the bar-stool seating doesn’t look too comfortable, and is probably designed that way to deter overstaying.

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 phone booth
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 phone booth

Dining area

The dining area has seating capacity for 60 guests, with an assortment of two-top and four-top tables. Larger parties can also choose the leather-clad banquette booth seating, which should accommodate at least five people.

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 dining area
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 dining area
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 dining area
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 dining area

The second chandelier can be found here, making full use of the higher ceiling. 

Chandelier

Relaxation area

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 relaxation area

The T2 lounge’s relaxation area has four semi-private resting pods. These are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, with reservations not required or taken. Passengers are “encouraged” to limit their stay to a maximum of two hours. 

Each pod is surrounded by high walls, with a sliding door for privacy. In fact, it rather reminded me of the A380 Suites, the first time I saw it. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 relaxation area
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 relaxation area

As good as the privacy is, there’s also a small “viewing port” for each pod. It’s presumably for emergency use, but perhaps also a reminder that using this space to join the “not-so-mile-high-club” is frowned upon. 

View port

Each pod is equipped with an adjustable reclining armchair upholstered in Poltrona Frau leather – the same leather featured in the A380 Suites and Business Class seats – a coat rack, and a small side table with built-in charging ports.

Rest pod
Rest pod

Passengers can help themselves to pillows, blankets and eyeshades for added comfort. 

Nap amenities

While the walls dull out the sound from the main lounge area, there’s nothing to protect you from the snoring of other guests. If getting a proper rest is a priority, you might want to head to the First Class SilverKris Lounge at T3 instead, which has four private nap rooms with proper beds. 

Playroom & nursing room

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 playroom

The lounge has a soundproof playroom for passengers with children. This features a Sony PlayStation 5 game console as well as a selection of “specially-selected tactile games” as an analogue alternative.

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 playroom
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 playroom
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 playroom

Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 had not been installed at the time of my visit, so I couldn’t verify whether it’s the digital or disc edition (bring your own games, why not).

Other family-friendly facilities include a nursing room with an armchair, vanity area, power outlets (useful for pumps and such), and a baby changing station. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 nursing room
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 nursing room

Meeting room

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 meeting room

Next to the bar is a meeting room which can accommodate up to six people, with video conferencing facilities and under-table charging ports.

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 meeting room
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 meeting room

Like the playroom, the soundproofing here is excellent, so you can video conference without guilt. 

Food & Beverage

Buffet

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 buffet

The buffet area in the First Class Lounge has been expanded significantly to offer a wider range of food and beverage selections, together with space for a show kitchen. 

On one side of the buffet are the cold food options, which included pastries, fruits, salad, cold cuts, cheese, bread and muffins. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 cold food
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 cold food
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 cold food
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 cold food

At the far end was a refrigerated area with cut fruits, sandwiches, and cakes. 

Fruit, sandwiches, pastries

SIA now serves Movenpick ice cream in its lounges, which replaced Haagen Dazs after the pesticide scare in 2022. I find the texture of Movenpick ice cream to be too icy for my liking, which suggests that it either isn’t stored properly, or has lower milkfat to begin with. 

Ice cream

The hot food area had spring rolls, dim sum, Indian vegetarian and assorted Western options.

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge hot food

If none of the buffet options appeal to you, there’s also a selection of made-to-order items. Simply approach the counter to order, and the food will be delivered to your table (fortunately, tables are all labelled; when the First Class lounge in T3 first opened, they didn’t have table numbers for months, which made the ordering process unnecessarily tedious!)

A la carte options
A la carte options
A la carte options

Here’s a sampling of the items I’ve ordered over my visits. 

Bak chor mee
Roti prata
Chicken satay
Hawaiian burger
Grilled chicken and cheese sourdough melt
XO seafood fried rice
Fried carrot cake

I really like the Hawaiian burger (I didn’t capture it in the photo, but there’s a pineapple beneath the top bun), which reminded me a bit of a McSpicy- in a good way.  The seafood fried rice also had an excellent umami kick from the XO sauce, though the prawns were tiny.

The ones I probably wouldn’t order again are the char kway teow (no wok hei, though I realise that airport lounges aren’t exactly conducive to open flames) and the spaghetti aglio olio (limp, tasteless pasta that will result in a diplomatic row with Italy).

Char kway teow
Spaghetti aglio olio

Bar

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 Signature Bar

The Signature Bar is an evolution of the popular Crystal Bar in the T3 lounge, and features a concentric ceiling that plays with light and shadow.

The bar offers barista service in the mornings from 6 a.m to 10 a.m, and bartender service in the evenings from 5.30 p.m to 1 a.m. I know these may seem somewhat restrictive — five o’clock somewhere never rang more true than at an airport — but if you spot a bartender, they’ll make a drink for you no matter what time of day it is. I understand that all-day (or at least post morning) bartender service is being mulled, so hopefully that becomes a reality soon. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 Signature Bar

So let’s talk drinks, and for context, here’s the previous cocktail menu. 

Previous cocktail menu

Classic? Yes. Boring? Also yes. You could find these at any bar, anywhere in the world, and it’s not like they were particularly well-executed either. I once asked the bartender to recommend a cocktail and she said “sorry sir, I don’t drink”, which says all you need to know. 

The new list? Night and day. The new list of tipples are far more interesting, and presented a lot more attractively. I’d say my two favourites are the Bee’s Knees (gin with yuzu and honey marmalade) and Hibiscus Tea Sour (bourbon, hibiscus and earl grey).

New cocktail menu
Bee’s knees
Hibiscus sour
Singapore sling (with pineapple shooter)
Pinky Tipsy
Baileys Martini

On to wines, and remember that champagne wall you walked past when entering the lounge? It’s stocked with bottles of Champagne Geoffroy Expression Brut, 2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millenaires and 2013 Piper Heidsieck Rare.

Champagne wall

During the initial weeks, all three were served, but during my latest visit I learned that the Charles Heidsieck is now a T3 exclusive (even though they display it in T2, they don’t serve it), and the Piper Heidsieck Rare a T2 exclusive- no doubt giving you even more reason to terminal hop! Both of these are excellent champagnes to be serving in what I’ve said is basically a frequent flyer lounge, and you have to applaud SIA for doing that. 

On the opposite side of the bar is a fully-stocked self-serve drinks area.

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 beverage enclave

To the left is a Kirin beer tap (no self-pouring machines here though), as well as a machine which dispenses wines in 30ml, 60ml and 90ml portions, allowing you to create your own tasting flight. Options include:

  • 2023 Martinborough Vineyard Home Block Chardonnay
  • Joseph Drouhin – Pouilly-Fuisse
  • 2021 Giant Steps ‘Fatal Shore’ Pinot Noir
  • 2021 Tenuta di Biserno Il Pino
  • 2015 Château Magnan La Gaffelière
  • 2018 La Pleiade Heathcote Shiraz
Drinks selection

There is also a small selection of self-pour spirits, though everything else you could need can be found at the bar.

Drinks selection

In the middle is a sparkling water tap, as well as self-pour champagne featuring the labels I mentioned earlier.

Drinks selection
Drinks selection

To the right is the popular fresh orange juicer, alongside a couple of bean-to-brew coffee machines and TWG teabags. 

Drinks selection

Over in the fridge are Schweppes mixers, canned Perrier in various flavours, Marigold juice, Cass and Tiger Beer, Coke (Zero, Original and Diet), Sprite and 330ml bottles of Evian (I remember the uproar when this was replaced for a brief period with cartons of Ice Mountain). 

Drinks selection

A secondary refreshment area can be found near the playroom, though this only has tea and hot towels. 

Tea and hot towels

Wi-Fi & Power

The Wi-Fi network at the SilverKris Lounge delivered speeds of 24 Mbps down and 25 Mbps up. While that’s sufficient for everyday use, it’s an area where Singapore Airlines could meaningfully improve, given that it badly lags behind the triple-digit speeds over at the Qantas Lounge in T1.

Universal power outlets with USB-A and USB-C ports are in plentiful supply throughout the lounge. You’ll find them built into side tables, nestled under countertops, and basically everywhere. 

Power outlets
Power outlets
Power outlets

Wireless charging pads have also been installed, and SIA says these now support “fast charging”. 

Upgraded wireless charging pads

I’m not sure what the exact power rating is, but using the Ampere app, I clocked a peak wireless charging speed of 8.7W (2,080 mA, 4.17V). That’s a big improvement over the pads in T3, which maxed out at a mere 1.8W (460 mA, 3.98V).

LHS: T2 wireless charging pads | RHS: T3 wireless charging pads

Toilets & Showers

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 restrooms

Separate male and female restrooms can be found at the rear of the lounge. These are equipped with TOTO washlets and Lalique Neroli amenities.

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 restroom (male)
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 restroom (male)
First Class SilverKris Lounge T2 restroom (male)

But the real improvement is outside the restrooms. The previous First Class SilverKris Lounge had one longstanding annoyance: the lack of private shower suites. Instead, two shower rooms were built inside each of the male and female restrooms, creating more of a locker room feel.

First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite

That’s finally been rectified, with four unisex ensuite shower rooms featuring GROHE and TOTO fixtures, Dyson hairdryers and Lalique Neroli amenities. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite
First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite
First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite
First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite
First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite

Unfortunately, the wall-mounted shampoo and body gel are still unbranded, which feels like a missed opportunity. I can imagine that many brands would leap at the opportunity to have their products featured in a place like this. 

Wall-mounted dispensers

There is also one additional handicapped accessible bathroom with a roll-in shower.

First Class SilverKris Lounge handicapped accessible shower

I should point out that the shower suites in T2 are smaller than the ones in T3, and you won’t have quite as much space for luggage. If you need extra space to stretch out, T3 might be the better option.

Conclusion

First Class SilverKris Lounge T2

With consolidated operations at T5 still a decade away, Singapore Airlines needed to invest heavily in its T2 lounges if it was to shake the “poor cousin” label.

And shake it it has. The new First Class SilverKris Lounge at T2 is an excellent facility that addresses many longstanding pain points of its predecessor, bringing it on par with its T3 counterpart – and arguably better, in some ways.

If you want a spacious shower or private nap room (or simply prefer Charles Heidsieck Blanc Des Millenaires to Piper Heidsieck Rare!), then T3 is still the place to go. But otherwise, there’s no longer a need to actively avoid the T2 lounge, as was the case before. 

What do you think of the new First Class SilverKris Lounge?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Targeted: Get S$6 off SimplyGo bus and MRT rides with AMEX
Next article
Review: OCBC VOYAGE Card

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 75,000 miles with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jan 27, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Nov 30, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (November 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Dec 29, 2025
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift
4
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,634FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg