Review: OCBC VOYAGE Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the OCBC VOYAGE Card, which became OCBC’s first-ever miles card when it launched in 2015.

That’s right. It might surprise you to know that unlike other banks, which launched mass-market miles cards before going premium, OCBC did things the other way round. In fact, it wasn’t until six years later that the bank entered the mass-market miles segment with the 90°N Card.

While it may be OCBC’s flagship product, the VOYAGE is actually the most affordable S$120K card with an annual fee of S$498. So does that make it a bargain compared to the competition?

OCBC VOYAGE Card 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☐ Take It

☑ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It

What do these ratings mean?

The OCBC VOYAGE offers the cheapest entry point into the $120K segment, but needs more of an X-factor to truly stand out. 👍 The good 👎 The bad 1.6 mpd general spend earn rate for Premier, PPC and BOS versions

VOYAGE Miles can be used to pay for any seat on any flight

Non-expiring points and nine transfer partners

Fee waiver with S$60K annual spend (S$30K for Premier VOYAGE)

Lowest annual fee among the S$120K segment DragonPass excludes restaurants

Only two lounge visits for supplementary cardholders

VOYAGE Miles no longer as valuable for commercial bookings

Poor conversion ratios for most partners

High minimum spend for airport limo rides

S$5 earning blocks Full List of Credit Card Reviews

Overview: OCBC VOYAGE Card

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the OCBC VOYAGE Card.

Apply Income Req. S$120,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$498

Min.

Transfer 1 VOYAGE Mile

(1 mile) Miles with

Annual Fee 15,000 Transfer

Partners 9 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25 Local Earn 1.3 mpd Points Pool? No FCY Earn 2.2 mpd

Lounge Access? Yes

Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? Yes

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The OCBC VOYAGE comes in metal card stock, duralumin to be precise. Duralumin is a strong, hard and lightweight aluminium alloy that contains copper, manganese, iron, and silicon, and is resistant to acid and seawater corrosion. I suppose that means you can go swimming with your VOYAGE Card (because why wouldn’t you?).

The current version of the VOYAGE Card weighs in between 8-20g.

Why the range of weights? Because there’s actually four versions of the VOYAGE. In addition to the basic OCBC VOYAGE, you have:

OCBC Premier VOYAGE, for clients of OCBC Premier (min. AUM S$350K) OCBC PPC VOYAGE, for clients of OCBC Premier Private Client (min. AUM S$1.5M) BOS VOYAGE, for clients of Bank of Singapore (min. AUM US$5M)

💳 OCBC VOYAGE Cards

Card Annual Fee Local FCY OCBC VOYAGE S$498 1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd OCBC Premier VOYAGE OCBC Premier VOYAGE S$498 1.6 mpd 2.3 mpd OCBC PPC VOYAGE OCBC PPC VOYAGE Waived 1.6 mpd* 2.3 mpd* BOS VOYAGE BOS VOYAGE S$498 1.6 mpd 2.3 mpd *2.3 mpd for local and overseas dining

It may seem odd that the OCBC PPC VOYAGE has an annual fee waiver, when the supposedly more high-end BOS VOYAGE does not, but that’s indeed accurate. Each business unit makes their own decision as to whether to absorb or charge the fees.

The OCBC PPC and BOS VOYAGE Cards used to have access to the members-only Tower Club, but that ended in July 2024. Now the (published) benefits of all four VOYAGE Cards are largely identical- with one big exception: PPC customers get unlimited complimentary airport limo rides, with no minimum spend required.

In this review, I’ll mostly focus on the basic version of the OCBC VOYAGE Card.

How much must I earn to qualify for an OCBC VOYAGE?

The OCBC VOYAGE has a minimum income requirement of S$120,000 p.a., which puts it in the so-called mass affluent segment alongside the Citi Prestige and DBS Vantage.

If you fall short of that mark but are otherwise asset rich, you can deposit funds to get Premier, PPC or BOS status, which would allow you to get the respective VOYAGE cards with a minimum income of just S$30,000 p.a., the MAS-mandated minimum.

How much is the OCBC VOYAGE’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year S$498 Free for first 2

3rd onwards: S$191 Subsequent S$498 S$191

The OCBC VOYAGE has an annual fee of S$498. Up to two supplementary cards are free for the first year, with an annual fee of S$191 subsequently.

Cardholders who spend at least S$60,000 in a membership year (S$30,000 for the OCBC Premier VOYAGE) will receive an annual fee waiver.

15,000 VOYAGE Miles will be awarded for paying the annual fee each year, which works out to about 3.32 cents per mile. Alternatively, cardholders can opt to pay an “upgraded ASF” for additional miles:

S$3,270 for 150,000 VOYAGE Miles

S$10,200 for 500,000 VOYAGE Miles

This reduces the fee to 2.18 cents per mile (for the 150,000 miles option) or 2.04 cents per mile (for the 500,000 miles option). My opinion is that neither is great, but if you’re the sort who regularly buys paid Business Class tickets, you might find it worthwhile.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend 1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd N/A

SGD/FCY Spend

OCBC VOYAGE cardholders earn:

1.3 VOYAGE Miles for every S$1 spent in Singapore Dollars (1.3 mpd)

2.2 VOYAGE Miles for every S$1 spent in FCY (2.2 mpd)

These are fairly competitive rates compared to other cards in the $120K segment, although OCBC’s punitive rounding policy (discussed later in this article) will result in a lower average mpd on smaller transactions.

💳 Earn Rates for S$120K Cards

(sorted by sum of local and FCY earn rate)

Card Local FCY StanChart Visa Infinite

Apply StanChart Visa Infinite 1.4 mpd # 3 mpd #

Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 1.2 mpd 3.2 mpd @

Apply UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 1.4 mpd 2.4 mpd DBS Vantage Card

Apply DBS Vantage Card 1.5 mpd 2.2 mpd OCBC VOYAGE

Apply 1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd

Apply Citi Prestige Card 1.3 mpd ^ 2 mpd ^ HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite 1 mpd 2 mpd AMEX Platinum Reserve

Apply AMEX Platinum Reserve 0.69 mpd 0.69 mpd #With minimum S$2K spend per statement month. Otherwise 1 mpd for both

@With minimum S$4K spend per calendar month. Otherwise 2 mpd

^Additional 0.02 to 0.12 mpd awarded based on tenure with bank



All FCY transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, which is on par with the rest of the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

With a 3.25% FCY fee, using your OCBC VOYAGE Card overseas represents buying miles at 1.48 cents each.

Bonus Spend

The OCBC VOYAGE does not have a bonus spend category (though the OCBC PPC VOYAGE earns 2.3 mpd on local and overseas dining).

That’s kind of a bummer, because it makes it really hard to rack up VOYAGE Miles in any significant quantity, unless you’re a big spender, or use CardUp for bill payments.

When are VOYAGE Miles credited?

VOYAGE Miles are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

How are VOYAGE Miles calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the VOYAGE Miles earned on your OCBC VOYAGE.

Local Spend Round down transaction to nearest S$5, divide by 5, multiply by 6.5. Round to the nearest whole number FCY Spend

Round down transaction to nearest S$5, divide by 5, multiply by 11. Round to the nearest whole number

One annoying thing about the VOYAGE (and all OCBC cards for that matter) is that transactions are rounded down to the nearest S$5. That means a S$14.90 transaction earns the same number of miles as a S$10 transaction, and a S$4.99 transaction earns no miles at all!

This rounding policy means that even though the OCBC VOYAGE may have the same headline earn rate as a competitor, the actual number of miles earned will be smaller. Below is a comparison with the Citi Prestige, which also offers 1.3 mpd on local spending.

OCBC VOYAGE

1.3 mpd

OCBC VOYAGE Citi Prestige

1.3 mpd

S$5 7 miles 6.4 miles S$9.99 7 miles 11.6 miles S$15 20 miles 19.6 miles S$19.99 20 miles 24.8 miles S$25 33 miles 32.4 miles S$29.99 33 miles 37.6 miles

If you’re an Excel geek, here are the formulas you need to calculate points:

Local Spend =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X/5,0)*6.5,0) FCY Spend

=ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X/5,0)*11,0) Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for VOYAGE Miles?

A full list of ineligible transactions to earn VOYAGE Miles can be found in the OCBC VOYAGE T&Cs under section 1.4.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

Public hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

Real estate agents & managers

SimplyGo (Bus/MRT transactions)

Utilities

For the avoidance of doubt, OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders will still earn miles for payments to private hospitals, including Mount Elizabeth, Mount Alvernia, Farrer Park, Gleneagles, Thomson Medical Centre, Parkway East and Raffles Hospital.

OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders will also earn miles with CardUp, and there’s an ongoing tie-up (see below) that gives a discount on the admin fee.

What do I need to know about VOYAGE Miles?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee No expiry No S$25 ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time Varies 9 Varies

Expiry

VOYAGE Miles earned on the OCBC VOYAGE do not expire, so long as the card remains active.

Pooling

VOYAGE Miles are a unique currency earned only on the OCBC VOYAGE, and since you can only hold one VOYAGE Card at a time, there’s no question of pooling. VOYAGE Miles cannot be combined with 90°N Miles or OCBC$ for redemptions.

You must redeem all your VOYAGE Miles before cancelling the OCBC VOYAGE, or else forfeit them.

Transfer Fees, Partners & Times

OCBC cardholders can convert their points to nine airline and hotel partners.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(VOYAGE Miles: Partner) 1:1 1,000 : 1,000 1,000 : 1,000 1,000 : 1,000 1,000 : 900 1,000 : 900 1,000 : 750 1,000 : 700 1,000 : 500

Unfortunately, the ratios are poor for partners other than KrisFlyer or Flying Blue.

I would at the very least have expected Asia Miles to enjoy the same conversion ratio as KrisFlyer. That’s the way it is for every other bank on the market, and it effectively eliminates Asia Miles as a viable transfer partner. After all, why on earth would you take a 25% haircut on the value of your OCBC points (and therefore your card spending rebate) when no other bank forces you to do that?

Likewise, it’s disappointing to see that there’s a 10% haircut for British Airways Executive Club and Etihad Guest, when Citibank and HSBC offer transfers to both at the same ratio as KrisFlyer.

As for hotel partners, the ratios for IHG and Marriott Bonvoy aren’t that appealing when you factor in the opportunity cost- you’re basically forgoing 1 KrisFlyer mile (~1.5 SG cents) for every IHG (~0.5 US cents/0.65 SG cents) or Bonvoy (~0.7 US cents/0.92 SG cents)

The only non-KrisFlyer programmes I might consider would be Air France-KLM Flying Blue and Accor Live Limitless. With Accor, 2,000 points = €40, so there is an opportunity cost of 1.5 cents per KrisFlyer mile, roughly what I’d deem acceptable.

For what it’s worth, OCBC does offer occasional transfer bonuses. Some recent offers include:

However, given that the baseline rates are so poor, all these bonuses do is to bring the rates in line with other cards, or add a small premium at best.

In terms of minimum conversions:

Conversions to KrisFlyer require a minimum of just 1 VOYAGE Mile (1 KrisFlyer mile)

Conversions to other programmes require a minimum of 1,000 VOYAGE Miles (500-1,000 partner points)

Transfers to KrisFlyer should be completed within 24 hours, while other programmes are more or less instant. A fee of S$25 per transfer applies.

Other card perks

Redeem VOYAGE Miles for any flight

One of the most unique features of the OCBC VOYAGE is the ability to redeem VOYAGE Miles for any seat, on any flight, to any destination. This is basically using VOYAGE Miles like cash.

To be clear, redeeming VOYAGE miles is not the same as redeeming KrisFlyer miles.

Redeem VOYAGE Miles Redeem KrisFlyer miles Airline Any airline Any KrisFlyer partner Seat Availability Any seat available for sale Award inventory only Miles Required Depends on cost of ticket

Fixed based on award chart

Taxes & Surcharges Can be covered by miles Paid in cash Earn Miles & Status Credits Yes No

VOYAGE Miles can be redeemed for any airline available through the VOYAGE Exchange (which would include every major carrier worldwide). KrisFlyer miles can be redeemed for Singapore Airlines or any of its Star Alliance/non-Star Alliance partners (which totals 30 at last count).

When you redeem VOYAGE Miles, you have access to any seat available for sale. When you redeem KrisFlyer miles, you’re limited to the space that airlines have set aside for awards.

The number of VOYAGE Miles required depends on the cost of the ticket. If the ticket is more expensive, you’ll need more VOYAGE Miles. If the ticket is cheaper, fewer VOYAGE Miles. With KrisFlyer, the number of miles is fixed according to the award chart.

VOYAGE Miles can be used to pay taxes and surcharges for tickets, but if you redeem KrisFlyer miles, you’ll need to pay for these with cash.

⚠️ You can, but shouldn’t! While you can use your VOYAGE Miles to pay for taxes and surcharges, you probably shouldn’t. OCBC uses a different valuation for VOYAGE Miles when used for fares, as compared to taxes and surcharges, and the rate used for the latter is very poor (presumably because they’re non-commissionable). Always opt to pay these in cash.

Since tickets purchased through the VOYAGE Exchange are basically the same as a cash ticket, you’ll earn miles and elite status credits (e.g. PPS Value) as per the fare class. KrisFlyer redemption tickets do not earn miles or elite status credits.

Long story short, each route has its own advantages. If you use VOYAGE Miles, you enjoy better availability and miles/elite status accrual, but lower value on a per mile basis. If you use KrisFlyer miles, you have less availability and no miles/elite status accrual, but higher value on a per mile basis.

So the question then becomes: what’s the value of a VOYAGE Mile when redeemed through VOYAGE Exchange?

Unfortunately, less than before. Once upon a time, cardholders could enjoy a valuation of about 2.2-2.3 cents per VOYAGE Mile, when redeemed for Business Class flights. In August 2023, the value was cut to 1.72 cents, with even lower value for Economy Class.

Cabin Value per VM First Class 1.72 cents Business Class 1.72 cents Premium Economy Class 1.03 cents Economy Class 0.92 cents

Complimentary airport limo rides

Principal OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders who spend at least S$12,000 per calendar quarter will receive two complimentary limo rides, capped at two rides per quarter and eight per calendar year.

This ties it with Citi Prestige as the most expensive limo ride on the market at S$6,000 per ride. However, Citi Prestige Cardholders can rely on Citi PayAll to meet the minimum spend, or even charitable donations, education expenses, insurance premiums and utility bills (these won’t earn rewards, but will count towards the minimum spending requirement). VOYAGE Cardholders have no such alternative.

💳 Airport Limo Benefits

(income req.: S$120K)

Card Qualifying Spend Cap HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite S$2K per month for 1 ride*

24 per year



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite S$3K per month for 1 ride 8 per year

Apply

Citi Prestige Card S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

OCBC VOYAGE

Apply

S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

AMEX Platinum Reserve

Apply

AMEX Platinum Reserve N/A N/A DBS Vantage Card

Apply

DBS Vantage Card N/A N/A StanChart Visa Infinite

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite N/A N/A

Apply

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card N/A N/A *First 2 (Regular customer) or 4 (HSBC Premier) per year are free

OCBC VOYAGE limo rides used to be valid for trips to any authorised point of departure and entry into Singapore, including cruise centres, ferry terminals, bus terminals and even land checkpoints– you could book a limo to the Woodlands checkpoint if you were so inclined!

Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case from 24 November 2025, and limo rides are now only valid for trips to and from Changi and Seletar airports.

Unlimited complimentary lounge visits

OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders enjoy lounge access through DragonPass, with the following entitlements.

Principal cardholder: Unlimited visits

Unlimited visits All supplementary cardholders: 2x visits per calendar year

The two visits that supplementary cardholders receive cannot be shared, and any accompanying guest will incur a US$32 fee.

💳 Airport Lounge Benefits

(Income Req.: S$120K)

Card Lounge Network Free Visits

(Per Year) Main Supp. HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite LoungeKey ∞ ∞

Up to 5 supp. cards OCBC VOYAGE

OCBC VOYAGE Apply DragonPass

Lounge only

∞ 2

Apply UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card DragonPass ∞ + 1 guest* N/A

Apply Citi Prestige Card Priority Pass 12

Multi Guests

N/A DBS Vantage Card

Apply DBS Vantage Card Priority Pass 10

Multi Guests

N/A StanChart Visa Infinite

Apply StanChart Visa Infinite Priority Pass 6

1x Guest

N/A

Apply Maybank Visa Infinite Priority Pass 4 N/A AMEX Platinum Reserve

Apply AMEX Platinum Reserve N/A N/A N/A *Will be reduced to 12 visits per calendar year from 1 June 2026



One big drawback is that the DragonPass issued by OCBC VOYAGE does not cover airport restaurants, and most non-lounge experiences like spas, capsule hotels, nap pods and video game lounges (though there are a handful of exceptions).

Discounted CardUp admin fee

OCBC VOYAGE and OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Cardholders enjoy a discounted admin fee of 1.55% (new) or 1.8% (existing) with CardUp, which reduces the cost per mile to as low as 0.95 cents.

Card Earn Rate

Cost Per Mile

(1.55% fee) Cost Per Mile

(1.8% fee)

OCBC VOYAGE

(Premier, PPC, BOS) OCBC VOYAGE(Premier, PPC, BOS) 1.6 mpd 0.95¢ 1.11¢ OCBC VOYAGE OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.17¢ 1.36¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.19¢ 1.38¢

New CardUp users (defined as those who have yet to make a first payment on the platform) can use the code OCBC155 to enjoy a 1.55% admin fee on their first payment of any kind.

💳 New-to-CardUp Customers Code OCBC155 Card Type OCBC VOYAGE & Premier Visa Infinite Limit No cap on total redemptions, but max 1x per user

Admin Fee 1.55% Min. Spend None Cap S$20,000 Schedule By 31 March 2026, 6 p.m SGT Due Date By 3 April 2026 Payment Type One-off payment, or first payment of a recurring series OCBC155 T&Cs

The payment must be scheduled on CardUp by 31 March 2026, 6 p.m (SGT), with a due date on or before 3 April 2026.

No minimum payment is required, but the maximum payment is capped at S$20,000. The prevailing 2.6% fee will apply to any portion of the payment that exceeds S$20,000.

Existing CardUp users can use the code OCBC18 to enjoy a 1.8% admin fee on any CardUp payment.

💳 Existing CardUp customers Code OCBC18 Card Type OCBC VOYAGE & Premier Visa Infinite Limit No limit on redemptions Admin Fee 1.8% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 March 2026, 6 p.m SGT Due Date By 3 April 2026 Payment Type Recurring OCBC18 T&Cs

The payment must be scheduled on CardUp by 31 March 2026, 6 p.m (SGT), with a due date on or before 3 April 2026.

No minimum payment is required, nor is there any maximum. There is no limit on the number of times each account can use this code.

1-for-1 dining offers

OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders receive periodic 1-for-1 offers and discounts at fine dining restaurants (such as QIN and Fico), through the VOYAGE Gourmet Experiences platform.

The 1-for-1 offers are first-come-first-serve, and get sold out very quickly. To improve your chances of snagging a slot, subscribe to the OCBC VOYAGE Telegram Group, where news about these offers breaks first.

Upgrade to Sands Lifestyle Prestige tier

OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders can enjoy a complimentary 3-month membership upgrade to the MBS Sands Lifestyle Prestige tier. They can renew their membership for a further 9-month period by spending at least S$1,500 within the initial 3-month period, failing which they will be downgraded to the entry-level Lifestyle tier.

To upgrade their status, cardholders must visit one of the following locations in person

Lobby, Hotel Tower 1

Daily: 10am – 10.30pm

Daily: 10am – 10.30pm The Shoppes, B1 (above Sampan Rides)

Daily: 10am – 11pm

Daily: 10am – 11pm The Shoppes, B2 (near Digital Light Canvas)

Daily: 10am – 11pm

Sands Lifestyle Prestige members enjoy perks such as:

Up to 20% instant Resort Dollars at over 250 outlets

10% savings on hotel room rate

Preferential earning of up to 10% instant Resort Dollars at selected restaurants

$4 Resort Dollar parking (with same-day spend)

Complimentary tickets to Marina Bay Sands attractions (up to two tickets per day per attraction, capped at two per month) Digital Light Canvas Sampan rides SkyPark Observation Deck

1-for-1 ArtScience Museum exhibition tickets (up to four tickets per month)

The full list of perks can be found here.

If you’re an OCBC PPC or BOS VOYAGE Cardholder, you’ll be upgraded to the Sands Lifestyle Elite tier instead.

HoteLux membership

HoteLux is a hotel booking app that allows users to book travel advisor rates such as Hyatt Prive, Marriott STARS, Rosewood Elite, Shangri-La Luxury Circle and Virtuoso at more than 4,000 luxury hotels worldwide. These rates typically include extra perks such as:

Complimentary daily breakfast for two

Room upgrades (subject to availability)

Early check-in (subject to availability)

Late check-out (subject to availability)

Welcome amenity

US$100 hotel credit

A membership is required to use the app, and OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders receive a complimentary 12-month Elite membership and 1,000 points (worth US$100).

OCBC Premier, PPC and BOS VOYAGE Cardholders receive a complimentary 12-month Elite Plus membership and 2,000 points (worth US$200).

It should be mentioned that these travel advisor rates can also be booked for free through many travel agencies (e.g. Classic Travel), but the vast majority of these operate over the phone or email only. An app is a big convenience in that respect.

Do note that you can also get a free HoteLux membership with a World or World Elite Mastercard.

Visa Infinite benefits

OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders enjoy the following additional perks, provided by Visa.

For more information on how these perks work, refer to the post below.

Terms & Conditions

Summary Review: OCBC VOYAGE Card

Apply 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☐ Take It

☑ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It



The OCBC VOYAGE Card has a lot going for it on paper: unlimited lounge access, airport limo rides, numerous transfer partners and the ability to redeem VOYAGE Miles for any seat on any flight.

However, a lot of those perks come with caveats attached.

Only the principal cardholder gets unlimited lounge access, and it doesn’t cover restaurants

The airport limo rides require a hefty minimum spend of S$12,000 per quarter and unlike the Citi Prestige, there’s no Citi PayAll to help meet the threshold

Many of the transfer partners have poor value transfer ratios that makes them virtually irrelevant

The value of VOYAGE Miles for offsetting commercial tickets been cut significantly

It’s certainly not the weakest player in the $120K segment, and given its relatively low annual fee (and the possibility of waiving it through annual spend), I can understand why this could be the card of choice for some. Still, I think the VOYAGE could do with a refresh, in order to stay competitive with the rest of the pack.

So that’s my review of the OCBC VOYAGE Card. What do you think?