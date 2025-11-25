Targeted: Get S$6 off SimplyGo bus and MRT rides with AMEX

In March 2025, SimplyGo finally added support for American Express cards, more than eight years after it began accepting Visa and Mastercard.

Unfortunately, no sooner had this happened than AMEX also excluded SimplyGo transactions from earning rewards, be it Membership Rewards, KrisFlyer miles, or cashback. As a small consolation, we’ve seen a couple of AMEX Offers over the past few months, which gave registered cardholders S$3 back for every S$6 of SimplyGo transactions.

A new SimplyGo offer has now surfaced, and the good news is that it’s basically 100% cashback, or S$6 worth of free money for every registered card.

However, there are two catches this time. First, it appears to be targeted. Second, DBS and UOB AMEX cardholders are excluded this time, so there aren’t any opportunities to stack further rewards (DBS and UOB AMEX cards are not subject to the aforementioned rewards exclusion imposed by American Express).

❓ What are AMEX Offers? AMEX Offers are opportunities to earn bonus miles or Membership Rewards points, or discounts in the form of statement credits. These are available to Platinum, True Cashback, and KrisFlyer cardholders, and can be found in the “Offers” section of the AMEX app or web portal. Registration is required, and some offers may be targeted. These are usually not applicable to DBS or UOB AMEX cardholders, though they’re included on rare occasions.

AMEX Offer: S$6 back on SimplyGo rides

AMEX cardholders who register for this offer will receive a S$2 statement credit when they spend at least S$2 (in one or more transactions) on SimplyGo rides between 25 November and 31 December 2025.

Here are the key details to be aware of:

This offer can be enjoyed up to three times per registered card

per registered card Payments can be made with the physical card , or the digitised version on Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay

, or the on Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay You must tap in and out with the same card or mobile wallet

card or mobile wallet A maximum of 30,000 cards can be registered

can be registered If you have been targeted for the offer across multiple AMEX cards, you can register all of them and enjoy the offer as many times as you have cards

Statement credits should be posted to your statement within 15 business days of the transaction.

Transit fares will be accumulated daily to your AMEX card, and the accumulated amount will be posted after three days from the date of transaction.

Remember, you do not earn any Membership Rewards, KrisFlyer miles, or cashback for SimplyGo rides, so the cashback is all you’ll receive. That said, it’s basically 100% cashback, and S$6 worth of free bus/MRT rides for every card you were targeted on.

No inclusion for DBS/UOB AMEX cards this time!

Unlike the past couple of AMEX Offers for SimplyGo, DBS and UOB AMEX cards are not eligible this time round.

That’s a shame, because there would otherwise be some great stacking opportunities for using AMEX with SimplyGo.

Card Earn Rate Min. Spend to Earn Points DBS yuu AMEX

Apply

DBS yuu AMEX 10 mpd^ S$0.01 UOB PRVI Miles AMEX

Apply

1.4 mpd S$5*

(see footnote) DBS Altitude AMEX

Apply

1.3 mpd S$1.54 DBS Treasures Black Elite AMEX DBS Treasures Black Elite AMEX 1.2 mpd S$1.67 *For AMEX cards, UOB awards UNI$ based on the accumulated SimplyGo spend per calendar month

^Must spend at least S$800 in a calendar month, and transact with 4x participating merchants

The DBS yuu AMEX offers the highest reward at 10 mpd, though remember you’ll need to spend at least S$800 in a calendar month, and transact with 4x participating merchants. With DBS AMEX cards, fares will be accumulated daily or when the accumulated fare reaches S$15, whichever is earlier.

With regards to the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, don’t let UOB’s usual S$5 earning blocks deter you. Unlike regular transactions, UNI$ are calculated based on the accumulated spend on SimplyGo transactions per calendar month, and awarded to cardmembers on the 7th calendar day of the following month. Therefore, unless you spend less than S$5 on SimplyGo rides in a month, you’ll still earn rewards on your spending.

Conclusion

Targeted American Express cardholders can now register to earn S$2 back on every S$2 spent with SimplyGo, up to 3x per registered card.

Unfortunately, DBS and UOB-issued AMEX cards are excluded this time round, so there are no further stacking opportunities. Still, S$6 of free money per card isn’t bad at all, and a reminder of why it’s a good idea to keep an AMEX card handy despite their generally terrible earn rates.

Limited registrations are available, so be sure to get your cards registered as soon as possible.