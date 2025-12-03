Seats.Aero restores KrisFlyer award space; find awards in seconds

Earlier this year, Seats.Aero finally added support for KrisFlyer. This was a fantastic development that allowed users to find up to a year’s worth of award space in mere seconds, saving the headache of having to guess and check.

Unfortunately, no sooner had it been added than a back-end tweak broke Seat.Aero’s search ability. But after a long outage, Seats.Aero is now displaying KrisFlyer award space once again!

KrisFlyer award space back on Seats.Aero

There are two main ways of finding KrisFlyer award space via Seats.Aero.

If you have a specific destination in mind

If you have a specific destination in mind, head to the Search page. Enter the origin and destination, departure date and date range (+/-60 days for free accounts, full year for Pro). Hit ‘Search’, then under ‘Programs’ select Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer to filter the results.

Seats.Aero will show all four types of KrisFlyer awards: Promo (when Spontaneous Escapes is running), Saver, Advantage and Access.

If you’re only interested in Saver awards, you can set a points filter based on what you know the price should be. For example, if I were interested in Singapore to London Business Saver awards, I’d set my points filter for 109,000 (technically 108,500, but the increments are fixed in blocks of 1,000).

💡Search with airport groups! What’s great about Seats.Aero is that it supports codes for airport groups. For example, suppose you want to visit Europe, but can’t find Business Class award space to your first choice city. The next best thing would be to find Business Class award space to a city near your destination, then take a cheap Economy Class flight or train ride the rest of the way. If you were to do that using the Singapore Airlines website, for example, you’d have to manually search SIN-BRU/CDG/FCO/FRA/MUC/MXP etc. etc. With Seats.Aero, you can find all that with a single search by using the EUR code, which shows results for all large airports in Europe. The codes I find the most useful are: ASA: Asia large airports

ANZ: Australia & New Zealand large airports

EST: East Coast USA airports

EUR: Europe large airports

JPN: Japan large airports

MEA: Middle East large airports

SAS: Southeast Asia large airports

USA: USA large airports

WST: West Coast USA airports

If you don’t have a specific destination in mind

If you don’t have a specific destination in mind and just want to go where the award seats are, click on Explore > Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer.

This then presents you with a menu of options, showing all the places with immediately-confirmable awards. You can set filters for region, day of departure, price, number of seats etc.

Things to note

Here’s a few things I’ve observed about Seats.Aero’s KrisFlyer searching.

Regular KrisFlyer award space only

Seats.Aero reflects the award space available to a regular, base-tier KrisFlyer member.

PPS or Solitaire PPS Club members have access to additional award inventory which will not be reflected on Seats.Aero. Therefore, they should take the results as a baseline— there could be more award seats than what’s shown here, but the only way to confirm it is by logging into your account and running a search yourself.

Seat count might not be reliable

It’s important to take Seat.Aero’s seat count with a pinch of salt, because sometimes I can’t reconcile it with what I see on the website.

For instance, the interface suggests that I should see nine Business Saver seats from SIN-LHR on 3 February 2026.

However, when I search the website, I can only find two seats.

I suspect this is happening because of Access awards, which offer last seat availability. Seats.Aero is showing the total number of award seats available on that particular route and date, regardless of what type they are. So until it can train its system to ignore Access awards, the seat counts are always going to be inflated.

Selected routes only

Seats.Aero has significantly expanded support for Singapore Airlines since February, and now covers the following routes from Singapore:

🇦🇺 ADL

🇳🇿 AKL

🇮🇳 AMD

🇳🇱 AMS

🇪🇸 BCN

🇹🇭 BKK

🇮🇳 BLR

🇦🇺 BNE

🇮🇳 BOM

🇧🇪 BRU

🇨🇳 CAN

🇫🇷 CDG

🇵🇭 CEB

🇮🇩 CGK

🇳🇿 CHC

🇨🇳 CKG

🇱🇰 CMB

🇦🇺 CNS

🇮🇳 COK

🇩🇰 CPH

🇿🇦 CPT

🇯🇵 CTS

🇧🇩 DAC

🇮🇳 DEL

🇮🇩 DPS

🇦🇺 DRW

🇦🇪 DXB

🇺🇸 EWR

🇮🇹 FCO

🇩🇪 FRA

🇻🇳 HAN

🇭🇰 HKG 🇯🇵 HND

🇮🇳 HYD

🇰🇷 ICN

🇹🇷 IST

🇺🇸 JFK

🇿🇦JNB

🇹🇼 KHH

🇯🇵 KIX

🇳🇵 KTM

🇲🇾 KUL

🇺🇸 LAX

🇬🇧 LGW

🇬🇧 LHR

🇮🇳 MAA

🇬🇧 MAN

🇦🇺 MEL

🇲🇻 MLE

🇩🇪 MUC

🇮🇹 MXP

🇯🇵 NGO

🇯🇵 NRT

🇨🇳 PEK

🇦🇺 PER

🇰🇷 PUS

🇨🇳 PVG

🇺🇸 SEA

🇺🇸 SFO

🇮🇩 SUB

🇦🇺 SYD

🇨🇳 TFU

🇹🇼 TPE

🇨🇭 ZRH

You can also search for fifth freedom awards between NRT and LAX and JFK and FRA.

However, coverage is not 100%. You won’t find results for Penang, Medan or Brunei, for example.

Cached, not live!

Seats.Aero shows cached award space, not live. It runs periodic searches and stores the results, which is how it’s able to display them so quickly. Therefore, there is a chance that Seats.Aero shows a result which you can’t replicate on the Singapore Airlines website.

For what it’s worth, there is a column in the search results called “Last seen”. The more recent the result, the more likely it is to still be there.

What other programmes are supported?

Seats.Aero periodically polls the following airline frequent flyer programmes for award space.

Programme Alliance Aeromexico Club Premier SkyTeam Air Canada Aeroplan Star Alliance Air France/KLM Flying Blue SkyTeam Alaska Atmos Rewards oneworld American Airlines oneworld Azul TudoAzul – Copa ConnectMiles Star Alliance Delta SkyMiles SkyTeam Emirates Skywards – Ethiopian ShebaMiles Star Alliance Etihad Guest – Finnair Plus oneworld GOL Smiles – JetBlue TrueBlue – Lufthansa Miles & More Star Alliance Qantas Frequent Flyer oneworld Qatar Privilege Club oneworld SAS EuroBonus SkyTeam Saudia AlFursan SkyTeam Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Star Alliance Turkish Miles&Smiles Star Alliance United MileagePlus Star Alliance Virgin Atlantic Flying Club SkyTeam Virgin Australia Velocity –

With 20+ different programmes, you’ll have extensive coverage of all three major alliances, as well as programme-specific partners (like FlyDubai with Aeroplan).

What does a Pro membership offer?

Seats.Aero has a free version, but a Pro membership offers additional features such as:

More filters for search results

The ability to search for award space up to 365 days in advance

The ability to add +/- 14, 28, 60 or 180 days to your search results

Live update of results

Pro members can also request new routes to be tracked, join the Seats.Aero Discord channel, and don’t see any ads.

Pro memberships cost US$9.99 per month or US$99.99 per year.

Complete guide to Seats.Aero

I’ve written a detailed guide to using Seats.Aero, including its awesome time-saving features like Explore, airport groups, filters and seat alerts.

There’s just so many use cases for this.

Finding elusive Japan Airlines or ANA First Class award seats

Checking how likely your waitlist is to clear (by looking at flight loads)

Create seat alerts to ping you once award seats open up

Get a complete list of destinations with award flights during your vacation dates

Be sure to check out the full details below!

Conclusion

Seats.Aero has restored KrisFlyer functionality, allowing users to view up to a year’s worth of Singapore Airlines awards with a few mouse clicks. This can be a massive time saver, since you don’t have to keep poking in the dark with dates and destinations, hoping something turns up.

Of course, there’s a bit of cat and mouse with this, as airlines aren’t fond of what Seats.Aero does (just ask Air Canada). It’s possible, likely even, that there’ll be another outage at some point in the future.

But until then, good hunting!

(Cover Photo: Plane’s Portrait Aviation Media)