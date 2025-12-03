Air France-KLM Flying Blue selling miles with up to 80% bonus

Air France-KLM Flying Blue has launched a new flash sale, which offers a bonus of up to 80% on miles purchases made by 23 December 2025.

This reduces the cost per mile to 1.69 US cents (2.17 cents), and is one of the largest bonuses in recent memory. However, it’s worth highlighting that you could buy Flying Blue miles for less with the ongoing Citi PayAll promotion.

While it’s certainly less of a household name in Singapore than KrisFlyer or Asia Miles, Flying Blue can offer some good value redemptions, and I’ve recently started getting more invested in the programme.

Buy Flying Blue miles with 80% bonus

From now till 23 December 2025, 6.59 a.m SGT, Air France-KLM Flying Blue is offering up to an 80% bonus on miles purchases.

Offers are targeted, and you’ll need to log in to your account to see how yours is structured. Here’s what I see on mine:

4,000 to 20,000 miles: 50% bonus (2.03 US cents/mile)

50% bonus (2.03 US cents/mile) 22,000 to 48,000 miles: 60% bonus (1.91 US cents/mile)

60% bonus (1.91 US cents/mile) 50,000+ miles: 80% bonus (1.69 US cents/mile)

Flying Blue miles normally cost 3.05 US cents each, so an 80% bonus reduces the cost to 1.69 US cents per mile (2.18 cents).

Non-elite members (i.e. Explorer) can purchase a maximum of 100,000 miles per calendar year, pre-bonus, so during this sale they can receive a maximum of 180,000 miles total.

Elite members can purchase an unlimited number of miles, though there are still limits on how many bonus miles can be earned during a given promotion. For this promotion, it’s 240,000 bonus miles.

What can you do with Flying Blue miles?

The most important thing to know about Flying Blue is that they do not have published award charts. This means you need to be extra careful about buying or transferring miles speculatively, because there’s no guarantee that the prices you observe today will be the same a few months down the road.

You can search for awards even with a zero miles balance, so you can verify the space exists before buying miles and booking it.

Travel on Air France and KLM

While it’s not that easy to find, it is possible to travel in Business Class between Singapore and Europe for 85,000 miles each way.

Another option from Singapore would be Bali, where a one-way Business Class award starts from 25,000 miles with KLM (or 21,500 miles with Garuda).

Also be on the lookout for the monthly Flying Blue promo rewards, which consists of discounted awards for travel over the next six months to and from Amsterdam and Paris.

Travel on partner airlines

Air France and KLM are part of the SkyTeam alliance, although they also have non-SkyTeam partners such as Malaysia Airlines and Qantas.

Award prices here are fixed, although again there’s no award chart to refer to; you’ll have to run searches and see what comes up.

Some suggestions include:

China Airlines Singapore – Taipei (Economy): 14,500 miles Singapore – Taipei (Business): 28,500 miles

Korean Air Singapore – Seoul (Economy): 17,500 miles Singapore – Seoul (Business): 44,000 miles



What else should you know about Flying Blue?

Flying Blue awards can be changed or cancelled for a EUR 70 fee

Fuel surcharges are not absorbed by the programme

Flying Blue miles expire after 24 months of inactivity

With regards to expiry, performing selected accrual or redemption activities (such as crediting a flight to the programme or making a purchase with a co-brand card) will extend the entire balance for a further 24 months.

That said, because of the unpublished prices of Flying Blue awards, you should not be holding on to miles for so long that expiry becomes a concern.

What credit card should I use to buy Flying Blue miles?

Flying Blue does not process miles purchases directly, so they won’t code as airline spend. Instead, miles purchases are processed through Points.com in USD under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).

Here are the best cards to maximise the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd Maybank XL Rewards

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

Apply BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

No min. spend, no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min. S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. Also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as it classifies MCC 7399 as a bill payment, and caps customers at earning just 100 Max Miles per month.

Citi PayAll alternative

From 18 November 2025 to 28 February 2026, Citi is offering eligible cardholders the opportunity to earn a 0.5% fee rebate on Citi PayAll spending.

Eligible cardholders refer to principal cardmembers of the following cards:

Here are the key details of the promotion.

No registration is required

Payments must be set up between 18 November 2025 and 28 February 2026

Payment must be charged by 5 March 2026

Customers must make at least S$6,000 worth of Citi PayAll payments on a single eligible card (though it can be in one or more transactions)

worth of Citi PayAll payments on a (though it can be in one or more transactions) The fee rebate is capped at S$750 per customer, equivalent to S$150,000 of spending

If you set up any payments before the commencement of the promotion period, you might want to cancel them and set them up again so that the amount will count towards the minimum spend, and qualify for the 0.5% fee rebate.

With a 0.5% fee rebate, Citi PayAll’s regular 2.6% admin fee is reduced to 2.1%.

Here’s what that means for the cost per mile on the four eligible Citi cards.

Card Earn Rate Admin Fee Cost Per Mile Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA 1.6 mpd 2.1% 1.31¢ Citi Prestige

1.3 mpd 2.1% 1.62¢ Citi Premier Miles

Citi Premier Miles 1.2 mpd 2.1% 1.75¢ Citi Rewards

0.4 mpd 2.1% 5.25¢

The catch here is that cardholders will need to pay the regular 2.6% fee for Citi PayAll payments made during the promotion period. The 0.5% fee rebate will be credited within 12 weeks from the end of the promotion period, i.e. 23 May 2026.

That means a wait of up to six months for the rebate, during which you can’t cancel your Citi card!

Read the full details of this offer below.

Conclusion

From now till 23 December 2025, Flying Blue is selling miles with up to an 80% bonus, which reduces the cost per mile to 1.69 US cents (2.18 cents).

However, it’s still cheaper to buy Flying Blue miles through Citi PayAll, with the current promotion reducing the cost per mile to 1.31 to 1.75 cents.

Since Flying Blue pricing can change without notice, you should never buy miles speculatively. Only buy them if you already have a trip in mind, and have confirmed that award space is available.