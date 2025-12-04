Qatar Airways offering up to 65% bonus on Avios purchases

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has launched a new flash sale on Avios purchases, which offers up to a 65% bonus for transactions completed by 7 December 2025.

This is one of the best offers we’ve seen so far this year, second only to the 70% bonus that was offered at the end of May, and reduces the cost to 1.39 US cents (1.8 SG cents) per mile. This is also cheaper than the monthly subscription tiers of the newly-launched Qatar Airways Privilege Club Pro—though that says more about the poor value of those plans than anything else.

However, the ongoing Citi PayAll promotion could potentially generate Avios at an even lower cost, and it’s also worth noting that British Airways Club has announced a devaluation from 15 December 2025.

While technically a separate programme from Qatar Privilege Club, the two share a common loyalty currency, and the pricing of one programme tends to affect the other.

Buy Qatar Airways Avios with up to a 65% bonus

From now till 7 December 2025, 3.59 a.m SGT, Qatar Privilege Club members will enjoy up to a 65% bonus on Avios purchases.

Offers are targeted, and you’ll need to log in to your account to see how yours is structured. Here’s what I see on mine:

Purchase Amount Bonus Cost Per Mile 1,000 to 4,000 None 2.8 US ¢

(3.62 SG ¢) 5,000 to 15,000 25% 1.92 to 2.24 US ¢

(2.48 to 2.90 SG ¢)

16,000 to 42,000

45% 1.59 to 1.66 US ¢

(2.06 to 2.15 SG ¢)

44,000 to 250,000

65% 1.39 US ¢

(1.80 SG ¢)

In my case, I’ll need to purchase at least 44,000 Avios to enjoy the 65% bonus. As a reminder, each member can buy, gift or transfer up to 250,000 Avios (pre-bonus) in a calendar year, which works out to 412,500 Avios after the bonus.

Members must have earned at least 1 Avios since enrolment in order to purchase additional Avios. I assume this is a hedge they’ve built into the system to prevent people from opening multiple accounts and acting as mileage brokers. However, those Avios need not be earned by flying; you also meet the minimum Avios threshold via credit card transfers or any other partner activity.

What can you redeem with Qatar Privilege Club?

Qatar Privilege Club offers good value redemptions between Singapore and Europe and the USA, at least in terms of miles.

✈️ One-way Business Class Awards Destination Qatar Privilege Club KrisFlyer Doha 50,000 N/A Athens, Bucharest, Sofia, Thessaloniki 70,000 N/A Barcelona, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich 75,000 108,500 Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle 95,000 112,500 Boston, New York, Washington DC 95,000 117,000 *Assumes QPC Avios redeemed for Qatar Airways, KrisFlyer miles for Singapore Airlines. Not all destinations served by each carrier.



It will cost you 70,000-75,000 miles for a one-way Business Class ticket to Europe, versus 108,500 miles for KrisFlyer, and 95,000 miles for a one-way Business Class ticket to the USA, versus 112,500-117,000 miles for KrisFlyer.

While you will need to transit in Doha, keep in mind that Qatar Airways serves many destinations that Singapore Airlines does not such as Boston, Chicago, Miami and Washington DC, so either way you’d be looking at a one-stop itinerary.

⚠️ Important Note Qatar Privilege Club has three possible costs for a given award: Regular (Off-Peak)

Regular (Peak)

Flexi Peak pricing costs 20% more than off-peak, and Flexi awards (formerly known as Q2 awards) cost 2X off-peak. The pricing quoted above reflects off-peak pricing. When searching for awards, always look for the “off-peak” label (anything without a label is peak pricing). Peak and off-peak pricing only applies to redemptions on Qatar Airways flights.

Qatar Privilege Club also offers some excellent partner redemptions, which I’ve summarised in the table below.

✈️ One-way Award Costs

(With 40% bonus)

From SIN to Business Class Economy Class Koh Samui

Bangkok Airways

– 6,000 Kuala Lumpur

MAS

12,500 6,000 Hong Kong

Cathay

22,000 11,000 Perth

Qantas

38,750 13,000 Japan

JAL

41,500

via Finnair Plus 15,500

via Finnair Plus Helsinki

Finnair

62,500

via BA Club 30,000

via BA Club USA/Canada

Cathay

85,000

via Finnair Plus 35,000

via Finnair Plus

For example, you can redeem Bangkok Airways flights between Singapore and Koh Samui for just 6,000 miles. Commercial tickets on this route are often expensive, so there’s potential for great value here.

I personally redeemed Qatar Avios for a recent Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, in order to review the new Aria Suites. This cost 22,000 Avios + S$60 in taxes, cheaper than the 28,000 miles + S$88 in taxes I’d have paid if redeeming the same flight through Asia Miles!

Another good value redemption I managed to snag was Singapore to Helsinki on Finnair Business Class for just 62,500 Avios, which allowed me to finally try the famous AirLounge seat. I had to transfer my Qatar Avios to British Airways Avios to book this, but it was an instant process.

Qatar Privilege Club caveats

While Qatar Privilege Club does not impose fuel surcharges on Qatar Airways redemptions, it does tack on an award booking fee, payable on top of the standard airport fees and government taxes.

This fee was hiked without notice in September 2024 by up to 80% in some cases.

One-way Economy Business Singapore to Europe US$70

US$90

(+29%) US$140

US$180

(+29%) Singapore to USA US$70

US$125

(+79%)

US$140

US$250

(+79%)



Keep in mind that this fee applies per segment, so if you’re flying through Doha on a round-trip Business Class ticket, for instance, you’ll pay US$720 in award redemption fees alone. Ouch.

Fortunately, this fee does not apply to non-Qatar Airways redemptions, so if you plan to fly with Bangkok Airways or one of its other partners, you won’t have to pay it (you will pay whatever fuel surcharges those carriers impose, however).

When do Qatar Avios expire?

Qatar Privilege Club Avios do not expire, so long as you earn or redeem at least 1 Avios every 36 months. Should you fail to do this, you can revalidate your Avios within one year of the end of the 36-month period by paying a fee.

Qatar Privilege Club Platinum members enjoy non-expiring Avios.

What credit card should I use to buy Qatar Privilege Club Avios?

Qatar Privilege Club does not process miles purchases directly, so they won’t code as airline spend. Instead, miles purchases are processed through Points.com in USD under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).

Here are the best cards to maximise the miles earned on your purchase: Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min. S$500 per c. month, max. S$1K per c. month

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min. S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

No min. spend, no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min. S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. Also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as it classifies MCC 7399 as a bill payment, and caps customers at earning just 100 Max Miles per month.

Citi PayAll alternative

From 18 November 2025 to 28 February 2026, Citi is offering eligible cardholders the opportunity to earn a 0.5% fee rebate on Citi PayAll spending.

Eligible cardholders refer to principal cardmembers of the following cards:

Here are the key details of the promotion.

No registration is required

Payments must be set up between 18 November 2025 and 28 February 2026

Payment must be charged by 5 March 2026

Customers must make at least S$6,000 worth of Citi PayAll payments on a single eligible card (though it can be in one or more transactions)

worth of Citi PayAll payments on a (though it can be in one or more transactions) The fee rebate is capped at S$750 per customer, equivalent to S$150,000 of spending

If you set up any payments before the commencement of the promotion period, you might want to cancel them and set them up again so that the amount will count towards the minimum spend, and qualify for the 0.5% fee rebate.

With a 0.5% fee rebate, Citi PayAll’s regular 2.6% admin fee is reduced to 2.1%.

Citi Miles and ThankYou points can be converted to Qatar Privilege Club Avios, and under this promotion, the cost per mile would range from 1.31 to 1.75 cents (ignoring the Citi Rewards, which is really not worth using here).

Card Earn Rate Admin Fee Cost Per Mile Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA 1.6 mpd 2.1% 1.31¢ Citi Prestige

Apply

1.3 mpd 2.1% 1.62¢ Citi Premier Miles

Apply

Citi Premier Miles 1.2 mpd 2.1% 1.75¢ Citi Rewards

Apply

0.4 mpd 2.1% 5.25¢

The catch here is that cardholders will need to pay the regular 2.6% fee for Citi PayAll payments made during the promotion period. The 0.5% fee rebate will be credited within 12 weeks from the end of the promotion period, i.e. 23 May 2026.

That means a wait of up to six months for the rebate, during which you can’t cancel your Citi card!

Read the full details of this offer below.

What about BA Balance Boost?

British Airways, which also uses the same Avios currency as Qatar Airways, now offers a feature called Balance Boost which allows you to purchase additional Avios.

The basic idea is that you can buy a lump sum of Avios equivalent to 100%, 200% or 300% of the Avios you have earned in the last 30 days, including flight activity, hotel points transfers or credit card points transfers.

🔺 British Airways Balance Boost

(first 300,000 Avios per year)* Account Currency 1X 2X 3X GBP 0.96p 0.94p 0.92p USD 1.25¢ 1.22¢ 1.20¢ EUR 1.15¢ 1.13¢ 1.11¢ *The price increases significantly for any Avios boost after 300,000, and is very unlikely to be worth it

Therefore, you can’t generate miles out of thin air, as you could with a traditional miles purchase offer. So even though the prices here are lower, it won’t be an option unless you have credit card points handy to transfer to British Airways.

Do note that you cannot boost Avios earned from Qatar Airways or Finnair transfers, or Avios which were purchased, shared or gifted.

Conclusion

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has launched a new flash sale that offers up to a 65% bonus on Avios purchases, reducing the price to 1.39 US cents per mile.

There are still some very good redemption opportunities to be had via the programme, such as Koh Samui for just 6,000 miles or Helsinki in Business Class for 62,500 miles. However, given Qatar’s history of unannounced devaluations, you should not be buying miles speculatively. Only buy if you have a definite use in mind, and have confirmed that award space is available.