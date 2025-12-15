Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

Dear SIA: Where’s my birthday cake?

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
18

THE CAKE IS A LIE.

To: Goh Choon Phong <sia_ceo@singaporeair.com>

Cc: CAAS <caas@gov.sg>; Changi Airport <enquiry@changiairport.com>; Case <complaints@case.org.sg>; Zaobao <not-wanbao@sph.com.sg>; Today <today@mediacorp.com.sg>; Straits Times <stnewsdesk@sph.com.sg>; Business Times <btnews@sph.com.sg>; Lee Hsien Loong <lee_hsien_loong@gov.sg>; Ministry of Transport <mot@mot.gov.sg>; Jeffrey Siow <jeffrey_siow@gov.sg>; S Iswaran<mailer-daemon@gov.sg>; UN OHCHR <ohchr-InfoDesk@un.org>

Subject: Upcoming birthday on Singapore Airlines

Dear Sir,

I have been a loyal customer of Singapore Airlines for many years.

How many years, you ask? Well, I’m about to celebrate my 38th birthday, which means I’ll have been a steadfast supporter of our national carrier for almost four decades. In fact, I’m planning to mark the occasion with a Singapore Airlines flight!

However, I read with much consternation a recent report of a passenger who did not have a happy birthday with Singapore Airlines, on account of being denied a birthday cake. To avoid a similar disappointment, I’m writing in ahead of time to make a few simple requests.

First of all, I would like a birthday cake, but since I am allergic to chocolate, eggs, flour, and also cake, could you please arrange an alternate form of confectionery? I have included a suggestion below, but feel free to make any necessary modifications for the cabin environment (and modern-day sensitivities).

Second, in order to create a festive atmosphere, I would like to request that the cabin be decorated with an assortment of balloons, streamers, and confetti. The theme for my birthday last year was trucks, but now that I’m older I want dinosaurs (but not the big ones as they are very scary). There should also be a bouncy castle in the galley for the enjoyment of all, though obviously as the birthday guest I should have priority when accessing said castle, and also girls aren’t allowed because they’re gross.

Third, I would like to request that at the time of celebration, the cabin lights are turned up to maximum, “It’s my birthday” from Thor Ragnarok is piped in on loop over the PA system, and that all cabin and any extraneous flight crew form an orderly conga line to pay tribute. The cake should then be brought to my seat in the style of Prince Ali from the Aladdin movie (1992 version, not the remake), accompanied with smoke effects either from dry ice or uncertified power banks.

Fourth, I would appreciate it if the captain could make a slight deviation from the regular flight path to draw out the following message. For convenience, I have attached a suggested flight plan and a list of potential excuses for airspace violations (“it’s my birthday”). Don’t skimp on the candles, I’ll know. 

Fifth and finally, due to time zone changes, there will in fact be several opportunities to celebrate my birthday inflight. I would be grateful if we could repeat all of the above festivities in as many time zones as possible, subject to operational requirements. 

Thank you again for your consideration. Please note that I am ready to escalate this matter to the Straits Times forum section and also the UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights if I do not receive a satisfactory response.

Also, my birthday was nine months ago.

Yours sincerely,
The MileLion

P.S. If the above request is denied, then could you please provide a cake on compassionate grounds, as I have recently suffered a cake-related bereavement.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes for January 2026 announced

Similar Articles

Comments

18 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

18 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Cedric

Haha love the sarcasm!

Reply
Paul

this all would make even more sense if you were kf blue member only. hahaha. totally legit request 🙂

Reply
Ordinary man

This is not funny bro

Reply
11D

it absolutely is, or do you agree in any way, shape or form with the original cake critic?

Reply
Whisperer

Are you the one?

Reply
Greencamel

Mr entitled? Not funny dun read bro

Reply
Happy Camper

I’m lovin’ it!

Reply
11D

I fully second the sarcasm. The entitlement of the original cake critic is astonishing.

Reply
Don’t mock others

That’s pretty low class of you to mock someone lol

Reply
Grumpy

Hope you did the high-class thing – and bought a cake for the original cake critic on compassionate grounds.

Reply
unentitled guy

don’t see anything wrong with what MileLion wrote.
If anything, he is mocking the sense of entitlement that some people seem to have

Reply
Clear

ROFL

Reply
Lim Chuan Kam

Happy Birthday

Reply
OKCOMP

Even worse when fully grown people ask for bears and complain about not getting them LIKE MATE YOU AREN’T <12 OR IN BUSINESS

Reply
unentitled guy

it simply boils down to how some people want to score a great deal for themselves and sulk when things don’t turn out as brilliantly as they would like.
Maybe a dose of reality, self-awareness and contentment would do the trick

Reply
chk

LOLOLOL
Especially funny cos I read the original complain somebody made onpine for not getting birthday cake on board SQ flight

Reply
MileHighCake

Birthday so important then can bring own cake? Maybe it’s a mile-high birthday club thing? I usually feel pai-seh when people look over, can’t imagine anyone who wants to be the centre of attention, maybe not enough love earlier in life. Ok now I feel for this person maybe need this because got troubled childhood.

Reply
Alian

I love the flight plan !!! Next level

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 75,000 miles with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jan 27, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Dec 29, 2025
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift
4
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (December 2025)
2
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,712FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg