Marriott Bonvoy offering up to 40% bonus on points purchases

From now till 27 March 2026, buy Marriott Bonvoy points with up to a 40% bonus, or 0.89 US cents per point.

Marriott Bonvoy has launched a new points sale, which offers a bonus of up to 40% together with an increased annual purchase limit of 150,000 points (compared to 100,000 points normally).

While you should never buy points speculatively, it can be a way of saving on hotel stays, depending on what the cash rates happen to be for the dates and destinations you’re looking at.

Buy Marriott Bonvoy points

From now till 27 March 2026, 12.59 p.m SGT, Marriott Bonvoy members can buy points with up to a 40% bonus. Different accounts may be targeted for different bonuses, so you’ll need to login and see what your offer is. In my case, I receive a 40% bonus when I purchase at least 2,000 points. 

There is normally an annual purchase limit of 100,000 points, but it’s been increased to 150,000 points during this sale. This refers to the pre-bonus amount, so with a 40% bonus, you’d be buying 210,000 points in total.

New Marriott Bonvoy members may purchase points 30 days after enrolment, and purchased points will be posted to the member’s account within 72 hours after completing the transaction.

Marriott Bonvoy normally charges 1.25 US cents per point, so a 40% bonus reduces the price to 0.89 US cents per point. This is pretty close to the 45% bonus we saw at the start of the year, and is roughly par the course for a sale.

If your bonus is… Cost per point
(US$)
50% 0.83 cents
45% 0.86 cents
40% 0.89 cents
35% 0.93 cents
30% 0.96 cents
25% 1 cent
20% 1.04 cents

What can you do with Marriott Bonvoy points?

All Marriott Bonvoy awards are now priced dynamically

Marriott Bonvoy eliminated its award chart in 2022, and all hotels now adopt dynamic pricing. This means the cost of award nights now fluctuates depending on factors like seasonality and occupancy, but generally ranges from 5,000 to 150,000 points per night. 

You should note that there was a devaluation in January 2025, which saw the price of some high-end properties like the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, St Regis Maldives and Al Maha Dubai to increase. Some properties can now cost just over 200,000 points per night, though thankfully they’re the exception rather than the rule. 

Apart from hotel stays, Marriott Bonvoy points can also be converted to airline miles with the following frequent flyer schemes. Most transfers take place at a ratio of 3:1, with a minimum transfer of 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. 

✈️ Marriott Bonvoy Airline Transfer Partners
(All 3 points: 1 mile unless otherwise stated)
  • AEGEAN Miles + Bonus
  • Aer Lingus AerClub
  • Aeromexico Club Premier
  • Air Canada Aeroplan
  • Air China PhoenixMiles
  • Air France-KLM Flying Blue
  • Air New Zealand AirPoints (200:1)
  • Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan
  • American Airlines AAdvantage
  • ANA Mileage Club
  • Asiana Airlines Asiana Club
  • Avianca LifeMiles
  • British Airways Executive Club
  • Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
  • China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club
  • Copa Airlines Connect Miles
  • Delta SkyMiles
  • Emirates Skywards
  • Etihad Guest
  • FRONTIER Miles
  • Hainan Airlines Fortune Wings Club
  • Hawaiian Airlines Hawaiian Miles
  • Iberia Plus
  • InterMiles
  • Japan Airlines JAL Mileage Bank
  • LATAM Airlines LATAM Pass
  • Lufthansa Miles & More
  • Qantas Frequent Flyer
  • Qatar Airways Privilege Club
  • Saudia Alfursan
  • Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
  • Southwest Rapid Rewards
  • TAP Air Portugal Miles & Go
  • Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus
  • Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles
  • United MileagePlus
  • Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
  • Vueling Club

Every transfer of 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points will receive a bonus of 5,000 partner miles (except for American Airlines AAdvantage, Avianca LifeMiles, and Delta SkyMiles; United MileagePlus receives a 10,000 bonus). 

For example, if I transfer 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points to British Airways Executive Club, I’ll receive 25,000 Avios in total. 

When do Marriott Bonvoy points expire?

Marriott Bonvoy points will expire if 24 months pass without qualifying activity.

What card should I use to buy Marriott Bonvoy points?

St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

Purchases of Marriott Bonvoy points are processed by Points.com in USD, and code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified) instead of hotel transactions.

Here are the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase. 

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month 
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
 No min. spend or cap 
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month. 

Conclusion

Buy Marriott Bonvoy points

Marriott Bonvoy members can now buy points with up to a 40% bonus, or 0.89 US cents per point. This can help save on upcoming hotel stays, but remember: never buy points speculatively. Only buy them when you have an immediate redemption in mind.

Marriott Bonvoy runs points sales fairly frequently, so there will always be future opportunities.

