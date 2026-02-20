Search
World of Hyatt offering 20% discount on points purchases

From now till 8 April 2026, buy World of Hyatt points with a 20% discount, or 2.08 US cents each.

World of Hyatt has launched its first points sale for 2026, which offers a 20% discount on points purchases from now until 8 April 2026. 

A 20% discount reduces the cost to 2.08 US cents per point, though it’s worth remembering that in 2025, Hyatt increased the base price of a point from 2.4 to 2.6 US cents each (so if you’ve pegged your mental math to the old price, you’ll need to rebase it accordingly).

As far as offers go, this isn’t the most generous we’ve seen. If you really need points now, then some discount is better than nothing, but otherwise I’d recommend waiting till a better offer comes along. 

20% discount on World of Hyatt points

From now till 8 April 2026, 12.59 p.m. SGT, World of Hyatt members who purchase at least 3,000 points will receive a 20% discount.

Do note that the minimum purchase required to trigger the discount may vary depending on account; I see a minimum purchase of 3,000 points on my account, and 7,000 points on my wife’s.

Members can purchase up to 55,000 points per calendar year. This figure is before any bonuses, so if you need more World of Hyatt points, it might be better to wait till the programme offers a bonus, rather than a discount.

If you still don’t have enough points, it’s also possible to pool points across different accounts, a maximum of once every 30 days. 

What can you redeem World of Hyatt Points for?

Park Hyatt Seoul

World of Hyatt still uses fixed price award charts, unlike Hilton Honors or Marriott Bonvoy. While it does have peak pricing, its list of peak and off-peak dates are fixed (unlike Marriott Bonvoy, where a given date may be off-peak when you check today, then become a peak date when you check it next month).

Standard room

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for a standard room redemption, depending on time of year. 

Category Off-Peak Standard Peak
1 3,500 5,000 6,500
2 6,500 8,000 9,500
3 9,000 12,000 15,000
4 12,000 15,000 18,000
5 17,000 20,000 23,000
6 21,000 25,000 29,000
7 25,000 30,000 35,000
8 35,000 40,000 45,000

Club room

It’s also possible to redeem points for an executive club room, which typically comes with additional benefits like complimentary breakfast, evening cocktails, and in some places, afternoon tea.

Category Off-Peak Standard Peak
1 5,500 7,000 8,500
2 10,500 12,000 13,500
3 14,000 17,000 20,000
4 18,000 21,000 24,000
5 24,000 27,000 30,000
6 29,000 33,000 37,000
7 34,000 39,000 44,000
8 45,000 50,000 55,000

Suites

If you need even more space, World of Hyatt allows you to book standard or premium suites for the following prices. 

Category Off-Peak Standard Peak
1 6,500 | 7,000 8,000 | 10,000 9,500 | 13,000
2 11,500 | 13,000 13,000 | 16,000 14,500 | 19,000
3 17,000 | 18,000 20,000 | 24,000 23,000 | 30,000
4 21,000 | 24,000 24,000 | 30,000 27,000 | 36,000
5 29,000 | 34,000 32,000 | 40,000 35,000 | 46,000
6 36,000 | 42,000 40,000 | 50,000 44,000 | 58,000
7 43,000 | 50,000 48,000 | 60,000 53,000 | 70,000
8 56,000 | 70,000 61,000 | 80,000 66,000 | 90,000

You’ll typically find redeeming points to be better value during peak periods when revenue rates go through the roof, although the introduction of peak pricing offsets the value somewhat.

Hyatt Regency Bali

World of Hyatt offers some rather unique places to redeem your points, like Ventana Big Sur. It’s often in the shadow of the better-known Post Ranch Inn, but still an amazing property in and of itself, nestled deep within the natural beauty of Big Sur. Rooms here cost upwards of US$1,300 per night, but can also be redeemed from 35,000 points a night (Category 8 pricing).

Ventana Big Sur

Otherwise, buying Hyatt points is a way of accessing some of the portfolio’s top tier properties like the Park Hyatt Maldives, a Category 7 property which starts from 25,000 points a night. Given that revenue rates here can be upwards of US$900 a night including taxes, there are deals to be had by buying points instead.

Park Hyatt Maldives

It’s worth flagging that World of Hyatt will soon be announcing its annual hotel category adjustments, which usually happens towards end February. In 2025, we saw a total of 151 hotels changing categories:

  • 118 hotels to a higher category
  • 33 hotels to a lower category

Fortunately, they do provide a few weeks’ notice usually, so you’ll be able to lock in your bookings at the current prices for a certain period after the announcement happens.

When do World of Hyatt points expire?

World of Hyatt points expire after 24 consecutive months of inactivity.

Earning or redeeming a single point will extend the lifespan of your entire account by a further 24 months.

What cards should I use to buy World of Hyatt points?

World of Hyatt points purchases do not code as hotel transactions. Instead, they are processed in USD by Points.com under MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified.

Here are the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase. 

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month 
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
 No min. spend or cap 
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month. 

Conclusion

World of Hyatt has launched a 20% discount on points purchases for the next couple of months, though the cost per point is definitely on the higher side.

I wouldn’t be a buyer at this price, but if you need a small top-up of your account, then perhaps it might make more sense. As a general rule, you should never buy points speculatively. Only buy if you have a definite plan in mind, and burn them as soon as you can!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
