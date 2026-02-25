Search
Qantas launches double Qantas Points or Status Credits promotion

Qantas members who book flights within the next week can double Qantas Points or Status Credits, effectively halving the path to elite status.

Qantas has brought back its popular Twice as Rewarding campaign, which offers members a choice of double Qantas Points or Status Credits.

This is a great opportunity to pick up coveted oneworld Emerald status with a lot less flying than normal, and members have one week to register and book their flights, with travel between 3 March 2026 and 12 February 2027.

Details: Qantas Twice as Rewarding promotion

Register

Here are the key details of the Qantas Twice as Rewarding promotion:

  • Registration is required, and can be done via the Qantas app or this link
  • Flights must be booked between 24 February and 2 March 2026 
  • Travel must take place between 3 March 2026 and 12 February 2027
  • All dates and times refer to AEDT, which is GMT+11 (three hours ahead of Singapore)
  • No cap on the maximum Qantas Points or Status Credits that can be earned

At the time of registration, you’ll be prompted to choose between double Qantas Points or Status Credits. 

My opinion is that you should choose the latter, since it’s a rare opportunity to earn oneworld elite status at half the usual requirement. That said, even after registration, you can still change your choice via the Qantas app up until 11.59 p.m AEDT on 2 March 2026.

Double Qantas Points or Status Credits will be credited within eight weeks. Bonus Status Credits earned through this offer will count towards lifetime status. However, they will not count towards the Loyalty Bonus, Platinum/Platinum One Bonus Reward, or Status Accelerator/Challenge earn requirements.

What flights are eligible?

All Qantas-operated flights are eligible

Flights must be operated by Qantas and marketed under a QF flight number. However, there is an exception for A330-300 flights operated by Finnair for Qantas, on the Sydney to Singapore (QF291/292) and Sydney to Bangkok (QF295/296) routes.

QantasLink and domestic flights operated by Alliance Airlines, National Jet, Airlink, Eastern Australia Airlines and Sunstate Airlines are also eligible.

Emirates, Jetstar and other oneworld-operated flights will not be eligible for this offer, even if the flight has a QF flight number on the ticket.

To be clear, any flights booked before the campaign started on 24 February 2026 will not  be eligible. If your ticket is refundable, by all means cancel it and rebook again, but you’ll want to make sure that the cost of the flight hasn’t gone up in the meantime.

What does it take to qualify for Qantas Frequent Flyer elite status?

Here’s a reminder of the regular number of Status Credits required for elite status in Qantas Frequent Flyer.

Tier Status Credits
(Qualify)		 Status Credits
(Requalify)
Silver
oneworld Ruby		 300* 250*
Gold
oneworld Sapphire		 700* 600*
Platinum
oneworld Emerald		 1,400* 1,200*
Platinum One
oneworld Emerald		 3,600^ 3,600^
*Silver, Gold, Platinum require four flights with a Qantas (QF) or Jetstar (JQ/GK) flight number
^Platinum One requires at least 2,700 Status Credits on flights with a Qantas (QF) flight number

You can use the calculator to work out the number of Status Credits earned. Using a return journey between Singapore to Sydney as an example:

Fare Class Status Credits
First 180
Flexible Business 135
Business 125
Discount Business 120
Flexible Premium Economy 70
Premium Economy 65
Discount Premium Economy 60
Flexible Economy 60
Economy 40
Discount Economy 30

A return Business Class fare would earn 125 Status Credits normally, boosted to 250 Status Credits under this promotion.

The trick is to look for multi-legged flights originating from cheaper countries. For example, a Bali-Sydney-Auckland return Business Class fare that costs S$3,300 would earn 420 Status Credits normally, boosted to 840 Status Credits under this promotion.

What benefits do Qantas elites enjoy?

Qantas First Lounge, Changi Airport

Qantas Silver is the entry elite tier, and members enjoy complimentary standard and Forward seating, together with an additional baggage allowance. Members also enjoy oneworld Ruby benefits, as meagre as they are.

Qantas Gold confers oneworld Sapphire status, and adds lounge access, priority luggage tags, priority boarding into the mix.

Qantas Platinum is where you’ll start getting access to international First Class lounges as part of oneworld Emerald benefits, as well as access to premium security lanes wherever available. 

Qantas Platinum One allows you to gift free Platinum status, as well as two invitations to the Qantas First Class lounge.

A detailed rundown of the benefits of each elite tier can be found here.

Conclusion

Qantas has brought back its double Qantas Points or Status Credits offer, giving members a week to lock in their travel plans between March 2026 and February 2027.

While double Status Credits would be my preferred choice (not that I’m planning to take any flights anyway!), I suppose Qantas Points could make sense if you’ve already settled your qualification/requalification, or know that you won’t fly enough to reach the next tier anyway. 

Either way, you’ll want to remember to register for this promotion and sort out your travel plans for the next 12 months quickly.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
