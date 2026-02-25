Qantas launches double Qantas Points or Status Credits promotion

Qantas has brought back its popular Twice as Rewarding campaign, which offers members a choice of double Qantas Points or Status Credits.

This is a great opportunity to pick up coveted oneworld Emerald status with a lot less flying than normal, and members have one week to register and book their flights, with travel between 3 March 2026 and 12 February 2027.

Details: Qantas Twice as Rewarding promotion

Here are the key details of the Qantas Twice as Rewarding promotion:

Registration is required, and can be done via the Qantas app or this link

is required, and can be done via the Qantas app or this link Flights must be booked between 24 February and 2 March 2026

Travel must take place between 3 March 2026 and 12 February 2027

All dates and times refer to AEDT , which is GMT+11 (three hours ahead of Singapore)

, which is GMT+11 (three hours ahead of Singapore) No cap on the maximum Qantas Points or Status Credits that can be earned

At the time of registration, you’ll be prompted to choose between double Qantas Points or Status Credits.

My opinion is that you should choose the latter, since it’s a rare opportunity to earn oneworld elite status at half the usual requirement. That said, even after registration, you can still change your choice via the Qantas app up until 11.59 p.m AEDT on 2 March 2026.

Double Qantas Points or Status Credits will be credited within eight weeks. Bonus Status Credits earned through this offer will count towards lifetime status. However, they will not count towards the Loyalty Bonus, Platinum/Platinum One Bonus Reward, or Status Accelerator/Challenge earn requirements.

What flights are eligible?

Flights must be operated by Qantas and marketed under a QF flight number. However, there is an exception for A330-300 flights operated by Finnair for Qantas, on the Sydney to Singapore (QF291/292) and Sydney to Bangkok (QF295/296) routes.

QantasLink and domestic flights operated by Alliance Airlines, National Jet, Airlink, Eastern Australia Airlines and Sunstate Airlines are also eligible.

Emirates, Jetstar and other oneworld-operated flights will not be eligible for this offer, even if the flight has a QF flight number on the ticket.

To be clear, any flights booked before the campaign started on 24 February 2026 will not be eligible. If your ticket is refundable, by all means cancel it and rebook again, but you’ll want to make sure that the cost of the flight hasn’t gone up in the meantime.

What does it take to qualify for Qantas Frequent Flyer elite status?

Here’s a reminder of the regular number of Status Credits required for elite status in Qantas Frequent Flyer.

Tier Status Credits

(Qualify) Status Credits

(Requalify) Silver

oneworld Ruby 300* 250* Gold

oneworld Sapphire 700* 600* Platinum

oneworld Emerald 1,400* 1,200* Platinum One

oneworld Emerald 3,600^ 3,600^ *Silver, Gold, Platinum require four flights with a Qantas (QF) or Jetstar (JQ/GK) flight number

^Platinum One requires at least 2,700 Status Credits on flights with a Qantas (QF) flight number



You can use the calculator to work out the number of Status Credits earned. Using a return journey between Singapore to Sydney as an example:

Fare Class Status Credits First 180 Flexible Business 135 Business 125 Discount Business 120 Flexible Premium Economy 70 Premium Economy 65 Discount Premium Economy 60 Flexible Economy 60 Economy 40 Discount Economy 30

A return Business Class fare would earn 125 Status Credits normally, boosted to 250 Status Credits under this promotion.

The trick is to look for multi-legged flights originating from cheaper countries. For example, a Bali-Sydney-Auckland return Business Class fare that costs S$3,300 would earn 420 Status Credits normally, boosted to 840 Status Credits under this promotion.

What benefits do Qantas elites enjoy?

Qantas Silver is the entry elite tier, and members enjoy complimentary standard and Forward seating, together with an additional baggage allowance. Members also enjoy oneworld Ruby benefits, as meagre as they are.

Qantas Gold confers oneworld Sapphire status, and adds lounge access, priority luggage tags, priority boarding into the mix.

Qantas Platinum is where you’ll start getting access to international First Class lounges as part of oneworld Emerald benefits, as well as access to premium security lanes wherever available.

Qantas Platinum One allows you to gift free Platinum status, as well as two invitations to the Qantas First Class lounge.

A detailed rundown of the benefits of each elite tier can be found here.

Conclusion

Qantas has brought back its double Qantas Points or Status Credits offer, giving members a week to lock in their travel plans between March 2026 and February 2027.

While double Status Credits would be my preferred choice (not that I’m planning to take any flights anyway!), I suppose Qantas Points could make sense if you’ve already settled your qualification/requalification, or know that you won’t fly enough to reach the next tier anyway.

Either way, you’ll want to remember to register for this promotion and sort out your travel plans for the next 12 months quickly.