Review: American Express Platinum Credit Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the American Express Platinum Credit Card, the entry rung of the Platinum ladder.

But don’t let its lowly positioning deter you. With all the nerfs to the AMEX Platinum Charge, and the continued neglect of the AMEX Platinum Reserve, this could very well offer the best value of the trio.

Yes, there was a devaluation to the Membership Rewards programme in February 2026, which made its already mediocre earn rates even worse. But this was never a card you used for day-to-day spending anyway.

Besides, the S$200 Fashion & Dining credit was recently refreshed with a much-expanded list of participating merchants, and together with a generous welcome offer, Love Dining and Chillax, there’s more than enough to cover the annual fee.

Overview: AMEX Platinum Credit Card

Apply Income Req. Not stated* Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$327

Min.

Transfer 550 MR points

(250 miles) Miles with AF – Transfer Partners 11 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee None Local Earn 0.57 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.57 mpd Lounge Access? No

Special Earn 2.84 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants Airport Limo? No

*AMEX no longer publishes minimum income requirements for any of its cards Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The AMEX Platinum Credit Card suffers from something of an identity crisis, because American Express has three different Platinum cards with similar-sounding names.

Card Annual Fee Earn Rate AMEX Platinum Credit Card AMEX Platinum Credit Card S$327 0.57 mpd AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve S$545 0.57 mpd AMEX Platinum Charge AMEX Platinum Charge S$1,744 0.63 mpd

Don’t mix them up! The AMEX Platinum Credit Card is the entry-level offering, two tiers below the AMEX Platinum Charge and one tier below the AMEX Platinum Reserve. All three cards have very different features and benefits.

How much must I earn to qualify for an AMEX Platinum Credit Card?

American Express no longer publishes any official income requirement for its credit cards, instead stating that all applications are “subject to internal review”.

The last published minimum requirement for the AMEX Platinum Credit Card was S$80,000, but remember: any income requirement above S$30,000 is essentially arbitrary (it can affect the credit limit granted, but not approval per se). There are plenty of reports of customers getting approved with incomes closer to the S$30,000 mark.

💡 A bit of history… Speaking of income requirements, the AMEX Platinum Credit Card caused quite a stir when it first launched in Singapore back in 2004. Up till then, the idea of “Platinum” was sacrosanct. Most cards carrying the label had a minimum income requirement of S$100,000, or were by invitation only. But the AMEX Platinum Credit Card halved that to a mere S$50,000- the industry average for a Gold card at the time. That led one advertising executive to dismiss it as a “white gold card” that would “taint the appeal of other platinum credit cards among society’s creme de la creme”. AMEX disputed that assessment, of course, saying they expected the average Platinum Credit Card holder to earn close to S$125,000 a year. Eager to dispel notions that it might be a poor man’s platinum, its advertisements marketed it as a heavyweight offering. One showed the card weighing down a man’s suit pocket, another showed the card in a handbag bending a chair out of shape. Lifestyle perks included complimentary golf, a Feed at Raffles membership (remember that?), and spa packages. But maybe that executive was right after all, because today, the “Platinum” tag is essentially meaningless- anyone can get a Visa Platinum debit card without so much as earning a penny.

How much is the AMEX Platinum Credit Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year S$327 First 2 free, S$163.50 for 3rd onwards Subsequent S$327 First 2 free, S$163.50 for 3rd onwards

The AMEX Platinum Credit Card has an annual fee of S$327 for the principal cardholder. The first two supplementary cards are free for life, and the third onwards costs S$163.50.

The first year’s annual fee is non-waivable, but in subsequent years, a waiver may be granted at AMEX’s discretion. However, if the fee is waived, you won’t receive the S$200 annual Fashion & Dining Credit.

Some cardholders have reported being offered 30,000 Membership Rewards points (equivalent to 13,363 airline miles) for renewing their card and paying the annual fee— a compelling offer I’d certainly take up.

What sign-up bonus or gifts are available?

AMEX Platinum Credit Card

Apply New-to-AMEX Annual Fee S$327

(must be paid) Spend S$1,000 in 30 days Welcome Bonus 43,750 MR points

American Express is currently offering a welcome gift of 43,750 MR points for new-to-AMEX customers who spend at least S$1,000 within the first 30 days of approval.

This can be redeemed for 19,886 airline miles, or S$210 – S$262.50 of statement credit with Pay with Points (all merchants) or Pay with Points+ (selected merchants only). Coupled with the S$200 annual Fashion & Dining credit, you will more than cover the first year’s annual fee, before even factoring in the value of Love Dining and Chillax benefits.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spending 🌎 FCY Spending ⭐ Bonus Spending 0.57 mpd 0.57 mpd 2.84 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants

SGD/FCY Spend

AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders earn:

2 MR points per S$1.60 spent in Singapore Dollars (0.57 mpd)

2 MR points per S$1.60 spent in foreign currency (FCY) (0.57 mpd)

These earn rates are laughably bad, given that most general spending cards earn 1.2-1.6 mpd. You absolutely should not be using this card for day-to-day spend!

💳 Earn Rates for General Spending Cards

(Income Req: S$30K) Cards Local Spend FCY Spend UOB PRVI Miles Card

Apply

UOB PRVI Miles Card 1.4 mpd 3 mpd

IDR, MYR, THB, VND

2.4 mpd

All Others BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply BOC Elite Miles Card 1.4 mpd 2.8 mpd HSBC TravelOne Card

Apply

HSBC TravelOne Card 1.2 mpd 2.4 mpd DBS Altitude Card

Apply

DBS Altitude Card 1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd OCBC 90°N Card

Apply

OCBC 90°N Card 1.3 mpd 2.1 mpd Citi PremierMiles Card

Apply

Citi PremierMiles Card 1.2 mpd 2.2 mpd StanChart Journey Card

Apply

StanChart Journey Card 1.2 mpd 2 mpd AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

Apply

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend 1.2 mpd 1.2 mpd KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 1.2 mpd 1.2 mpd

Apply

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card 1.1 mpd 1.1 mpd AMEX Platinum Credit Card

Apply

0.57 mpd 0.57 mpd

All foreign currency transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, on par with the rest of the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

10Xcelerator merchants

AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders earn 10 MR points per S$1.60 (2.84 mpd) at 10Xcelerator merchants (formerly known as Platinum EXTRA). There is no minimum spend necessary, and no cap on the bonus that can be earned.

The following merchants are currently participating in the 10Xcelerator programme.

Category Merchants Beauty and Cosmetics Maison 21G

Sabon Fashion and Accessories ba&sh

Brunello Cucinelli

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani Junior

Fred Perry

Giorgio Armani

KEVIN SEAH

Manolo Blahnik

Stone Island Dine and Wine Flutes Restaurant & Bar

Grand Cru

Malt & Wine Asia

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

Venchi 1-Group 1918 Heritage Bar

1-Atico

Botanico

Camille

il Giardino

Kaarla

Monti

Oumi

Sol & Luna

The Summerhouse

UNA

Wildseed Bar

Wildseed Bar & Grill

Wildseed Cafe

Wildseed Cafe at Imbiah Home and Lifestyle B1 Florist

Blissfulthots

Frette

LOY Contemporary Art Gallery

Masterpiece Insurance by Chubb

Miele

My Gadget Insurance by Chubb

Royal Albatross

Samsonite

Steinway Gallery

Silky Miracle Watches and Jewellery Baume & Mercier

Breitling

IWC

Montblanc

Panerai

Piaget

Roger Dubuis

Tag Heuer

While other cards such as the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa and UOB Visa Signature could earn 4 mpd, the key advantage of the AMEX Platinum Credit Card is the absence of a bonus cap, as well as its wider range of transfer partners.

To learn more about the 10Xcelerator programme, refer to my guide below.

When are MR points credited?

MR points are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

How are MR points calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the MR points earned on your AMEX Platinum Credit Card.

Base Points Divide transaction by 1.6, then round down to the nearest whole number. Multiply by 2 10Xcelerator

Divide transaction by 1.6, then round down to the nearest whole number. Multiply by 8

This means the minimum spend required to earn miles is S$1.60.

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate your points:

Base Points =ROUNDDOWN(X/1.6,0)*2 10Xcelerator

=ROUNDDOWN(X/1.6,0)*8 Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for MR points?

A full list of exclusions can be found in this document, under Section 2: American Express Cards enrolled in the Membership Rewards Programme.

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;

b) Cash Advances and other cash services;

c) Express Cash;

d) American Express Travellers Cheque purchases;

e) Charges for dishonoured cheques;

f) Finance charges – including Line of Credit Charges and Credit Card interest charges;

g) Late payment and collection charges;

h) Tax refunds from overseas purchases;

i) Balance transfer;

j) Instalment plans;

k) Annual Card fees and Membership Rewards fees;

l) Pay portion billed for a “Pay + Points” rewards, where the Card Member uses points along with paying a specific amount to redeem the reward;

m) Amount billed for purchase of Membership Rewards points to top-up your points balance;

n) Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal);

o) Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel);

p) Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations;

q) Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT;

r) Payments for the purpose of stored value card purchase / load / top-ups and/or the topping-up or loading of currency (or equivalent) for digital wallets, including but not limited to GrabPay and ShopeePay (with effect from 30 September 2025);

s) Payments to utilities merchants;

t) Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured healthcare institutions and facilities;

u) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations) *; – *This exclusion does not apply to The Centurion® Card and The Platinum Card®

v) Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time.

The key exclusions to note are:

Charitable donations

Education

GrabPay top-ups

Insurance premiums

Public hospitals

SimplyGo

Utilities

CardUp transactions will earn points with the AMEX Platinum Credit Card, though given the low earn rate, there are far better options available.

What do I need to know about MR points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee No expiry Yes N/A ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time (KF) 550 MR points

(250 miles) 10 Instant



Expiry

MR points earned on the AMEX Platinum Credit Card never expire, so long as the card account remains active.

Pooling

MR points earned across different American Express cards are pooled, but it’s slightly complicated.

If you hold an AMEX Platinum Credit Card and an AMEX Platinum Charge, there are two possibilities.

(1) Some people will see their points pooled automatically on the back end. If you’re in this situation, the drop down menu for “Your Points Account” will look like this.

(2) Some people will not see their points pooled on the back end. Instead, they’ll have one points account for their AMEX Platinum Charge, and another points account for their AMEX Platinum Credit Card. If you’re in this situation, the drop down menu for “Your Points Account” will have a “Switch Account” button to toggle between points balances.

In this case, you can call up customer service to get your points manually combined and transferred at the more advantageous 500 MR points = 250 miles rate (see below)

Transfer partners & fees

American Express has 11 airline and hotel transfer partners, with MR points transferring at the following ratios:

Programme Conversion Ratio

(AMEX : Partner) 550 : 250 550 : 250 550 : 250 650 : 250 550 : 250 550 : 250 550 : 250 550 : 250 1,000 : 1,000 1,000 : 1,250

Unfortunately, there was a significant devaluation on 23 February 2026, which increased the cost of transfers to all eight airline partners by 22-25% (or 44-50% for Emirates Skywards).

If you happen to hold the AMEX Platinum Credit Card and AMEX Platinum Charge at the same time, you can transfer all your MR points to the eight airline partners at a preferential rate of 500 MR points : 250 miles (600 MR points : 250 miles for Emirates Skywards). Transfer ratios for hotel partners remain the same regardless of card.

All transfers are free of charge.

Transfer times

The time taken to transfer points depends on programme. Based on my personal experience:

KrisFlyer: Instant

Qantas Frequent Flyer: Instant

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands: Within 24 hours

British Airways Executive Club: Within 36 hours

Asia Miles: Within 48 hours

Other card perks

S$200 annual Fashion & Dining credit

Principal AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders enjoy an annual S$200 Fashion & Dining credit, which can be spent at a wide range of participating fashion and dining merchants including Club 21, Decathlon, MUJI, Peach Garden, Crystal Jade, Imperial Treasure and Pu Tien.

This is disbursed as 2x half-yearly S$100 credits:

Redemption Period 1: 20 January to 30 June 2026 (technically later than 20 January because you need to wait eight weeks for the enrolment link to arrive)

20 January to 30 June 2026 Redemption Period 2: 1 July to 31 December 2026

Any unused credits will not be rolled over to the following period, and will be forfeited.

To receive the credit, you must spend at least S$100 in a single transaction, in-store. For example, a single transaction of S$120 would trigger the credit, but two separate transactions of S$60 would not.

Prior to spending, cardholders must register their card via an enrolment link sent to their email.

If you registered for the previous Lifestyle Credit in 2025, and your annual fee was billed between March and December 2025 , you will receive the enrolment link within eight weeks from 20 January 2026

, you will receive the enrolment link within If you registered for the previous Lifestyle Credit in 2025, and your annual fee was billed between January and February 2025, or if you didn’t register for the Lifestyle Credit in 2025, you will only receive the enrolment link within eight weeks from paying 2026/27’s annual fee

The full list of merchants participating in the 2026 Fashion & Dining credit can be found here. Do pay special attention to the locations, because not every outlet may be participating. Online spending is explicitly excluded.

Comoclub C4 membership

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders are eligible for a complimentary 12-month Comoclub C4 membership.

This includes year-round discounts at Como shopping and dining outlets, but the real perk are the birthday treats. In your birthday month, you will receive S$130 of vouchers (all of which have no minimum spend):

S$100 shopping spree at Club21, Kids21 or DSM Singapore

S$20 dining voucher for Como restaurants

S$10 voucher for SuperNature and Glow Café

The catch is that Comoclub birthday treats are no longer awarded to members who were fast-tracked after 1 January 2025. If your fast-track was processed before this date, you’ll continue to receive birthday treats without having to meet any spending requirement, but otherwise the ship has sailed.

Love Dining

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders enjoy Love Dining benefits, with up to 50% off food (not beverages) at participating restaurants and hotels across Singapore.

🍽️ AMEX Love Dining Discount Number of Diners Discount on Food Bill Card member 15%* Card member + 1 guest 50% Card member + 2 guests 35%^ Card member + 3 guests 25% Card member + 4-9 guests (hotels) or 4-19 guests (restaurants) 20% *10% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court

^33% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court

The current list of participating restaurants can be found below:

👨‍🍳 Restaurants (28) Bacha Coffee

Barossa Steak & Grill

Cali

Cultivate Cafe

Escape Restaurant

Harry’s

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

L’Angelus

La Nonna

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Les Bouchons

Napoleon Food & Wine Bar

Oud Restaurant

Peach Garden Quenino

Sanctuary Tearoom

Sarai Fine Thai

Santi’s Pizza & Produce

Sen of Japan

Si Chuan Dou Hua at UOB Plaza

Spizza

Tablescape

TANOKE

Tapas 24

Vineyard at HortPark

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant T&Cs 🏨 Hotels (49) Copthorne King’s Hotel Connections^ Princess Terrace Cafe Tien Court^

Fairmont Singapore Asian Market Cafe Anti:dote Prego The Eight

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Food Capital Riverside Terrace SanSara The Lobby Lounge

JW Marriott South Beach Akira Back Beach Road Kitchen

M Hotel Singapore Cafe 2000 The Buffet Restaurant

Orchard Hotel Singapore Bar Intermezzo Hua Ting Restaurant^ The Orchard Cafe

Pan Pacific Orchard Florette* Mosella

Paradox Singapore Merchant Court Blue Potato Crossroads Bar* Ellenborough Market Cafe

Pullman Singapore Hill Street Madison’s MOGA

Resorts World Sentosa CHIFA! Soi Social

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Crossroads Cafe Crossroads Buffet Lobby Lounge Wan Hao

Sofitel City Centre 1864 Racines

St Regis Singapore The Tea Room Sophia Yan Ting The St. Regis Bar

Swissotel The Stamford SKAI Bar* SKAI Restaurant The Stamford Brasserie CLOVE

The Capitol Kempinski 15 Stamford Capitol Bistro. Bar. Patisserie Lobby Lounge The Bar at 15 Stamford

The Fullerton Singapore Town Restaurant

W Singapore Kitchen Table SKIRT WooBar

T&Cs *No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 20% off total bill

^No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 35% off total bill

Each diner must order at least one qualifying food item (usually a main course) to enjoy the discount. Blackout dates apply, namely public holidays and eve of public holidays, plus special occasions like Valentine’s Day.

What I like about Love Dining is that it’s not 1-for-1, it’s 50% off. With 1-for-1, you only get the cheaper item free, and everything else you buy is at the regular price. With 50% off, you save on everything (except drinks)— appetisers, mains, desserts. No more feeling compelled to order a more expensive item because your partner did, and at more upscale restaurants, the savings can easily add up to S$100+ per visit.

For more on the Love Dining programme, refer to my detailed guide below.

Chillax

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders enjoy 1-for-1 drinks and special offers with Chillax at participating bars:

🍸 Participating Bars Bar Intermezzo

Botanico

The Dead Poets Society @ Chuan The Bar at 15 Stamford

The Riverhouse

Wildseed Bar

Sadly, the list of participating bars now looks very thin, and is a far cry from the pre-COVID days when dozens were offered.

Platinum Regional Golf Programme

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders enjoy complimentary green fees at more than 40 golf clubs in Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Weekday visits require one paying guest (total two players) to enjoy complimentary green fees

Weekend visits require two paying guests (total three players) to enjoy complimentary green fees

Participating clubs in Singapore include Orchid Country Club, Sembawang Country Club, and Warren Golf & Country Club. A complete list can be found here.

Return guarantee benefit and purchase protection

Items purchased with the AMEX Platinum Credit Card are eligible for complimentary return guarantee benefit and purchase protection.

Return guarantee: If an eligible item cannot be returned within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will take the item off the cardholder’s hands for a maximum of S$800

If an eligible item cannot be returned within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will take the item off the cardholder’s hands for a maximum of S$800 Purchase protection: If an eligible item is stolen or damaged within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will replace or repair it for up to S$10,000

The full T&Cs of this policy can be found here.

AMEX Offers

AMEX Offers are targeted deals pushed to AMEX cardholders, which can range from small savings like getting a few dollars back on contactless transactions, to much more substantial offers like S$790 worth of hotel credits at Four Seasons, Hilton, IHG, Marriott and other major chains. They can also take the form of bonus miles promotions, like a bonus 2 mpd on Deliveroo and foodpanda.

Some of the better offers we’ve seen recently include:

AMEX Offers can result in excellent savings, but they’re not a unique feature of the AMEX Platinum Credit Card. You can enjoy them with any AMEX card.

Summary Review: AMEX Platinum Credit Card

The AMEX Platinum Credit Card may be at the bottom of the Platinum hierarchy, but arguably offers the best value. The welcome bonus and Fashion & Dining credit more than cover the first year’s annual fee, and Love Dining and Chillax benefits can easily save you hundreds more dollars a year.

In fact, I personally downgraded from the AMEX Platinum Charge to the AMEX Platinum Credit Card, and have no regrets. I’m saving a ton on annual fees, while still enjoying core benefits like Love Dining.

The main weakness of this card is its terrible earn rates (outside of 10Xcelerator merchants), but no one’s forcing you to use it for day-to-day spending!

So that’s my review of the AMEX Platinum Credit Card. What do you think?