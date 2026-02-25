2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Hotels

Hotel stays are a great opportunity to rack up miles towards your next trip. However, given the variety of ways you can book and pay, picking the right credit card isn’t always straightforward.

In this post, we’ll look at different scenarios for booking hotels, and the best card to use in each.

How do hotel transactions code?

When determining the right card to use for hotel transactions, we need to consider three things:

Merchant Category Code (MCC)

Whether the transaction is processed online or offline

Whether the transaction is in SGD or foreign currency (FCY)

Merchant category code

🏨 Pay directly with hotel 🌐 Pay via OTA MCC 3501-3999 (Major hotel chains)

MCC 7011 (Other hotels and Airbnb) MCC 4722

If you’re paying directly at the hotel front desk or on its official website, the transaction will code in the MCC 3501-3999 range for major hotels, or MCC 7011 for smaller hotels and Airbnb.

⚠️ Important Note Just because a hotel is part of a chain doesn’t guarantee it will code under the chain’s corresponding MCC in the 3501-3999 range. As shown in the screenshot below from the Westin Kuala Lumpur, it’s possible for chain hotels to code as 7011.

If you’re paying for a hotel through an online travel agent (OTA) like Agoda, Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com or Trip.com, the transaction will code as MCC 4722.

Do keep in mind that booking a hotel via an OTA is not necessarily the same as paying for a hotel via an OTA.

If you book via an OTA and pay at the time of booking, your transaction will code as MCC 4722

If you book via an OTA and choose a “pay at hotel” rate, your transaction will code as MCC 3501-3999/7011

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, here are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Online/offline processing

Virtually every hotel will require a credit card to secure your booking. However, depending on the rate you’ve selected, payment may either be made at:

The time of booking (for a non-refundable rate, or a rate which involves a deposit) The time of check-in/check-out (for a refundable rate)

The distinction is important because certain cards award bonuses for online spend only.

⚠️ Non-refundable rates I have encountered situations with certain hotels where supposedly prepaid and non-cancellable rates were charged offline at the hotel, at the time of check-in. I can’t say why that’s the case, so w hen in doubt, it’s best to email the hotel to find out the exact billing arrangement.

SGD or FCY

If you’re staying at an overseas hotel, then you can simply use any card which offers bonuses for FCY spend.

Overseas hotels are fertile ground for the DCC scam, so be sure to pay special attention. Always opt to pay in FCY instead of SGD, and if you’re not given the choice, be sure to raise a dispute!

Stays booked directly with the hotel

If you’re booking directly with the hotel, the following cards can be used to earn up to 4 mpd.

🏨 Bookings via Hotel

(MCC 3501-3999, 7011)

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Online



Review

DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd

FCY only



Review

HSBC Revolution

Apply HSBC Revolution 4 mpd



Review

Maybank XL Rewards Card

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards Card 4 mpd

Review

UOB Lady's Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



Review

UOB Lady's Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Review

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa

Apply

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd



UOB Visa Signature

Apply UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd



Review

StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only



Review

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only



Review

Min. spend S$4K per c. month

Apply Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only



Review Min. spend S$4K per c. month, 2.8 mpd with min. spend S$800 per c. month

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only



Review

Min. spend S$2K per s. month, no cap BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only



Review

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only



Review Min. spend S$800 per c. month All other options earn less than 2.8 mpd



A few points to note:

For the DBS Woman’s World Card, your transaction must be processed online in order to earn the 4 mpd bonus rate

in order to earn the 4 mpd bonus rate If you’re using the UOB Visa Signature Card and the spend is charged in SGD, you must pay via contactless spend. If the spend is in FCY, there is no such requirement

While the UOB Lady’s Card includes most of the MCC 3501-3999 range in its Travel category, it doesn’t cover every single MCC. Among the exclusions are some hotels in Las Vegas, as well as the Waldorf Astoria chain

Stays booked through OTAs

If you book your hotel through an OTA, you could potentially earn up to 10 mpd with the right card.

There are two possible scenarios here:

You book through the OTA’s public landing page You book through the OTA’s special landing page for certain cardholders (e.g. Citi x Agoda)

Remember: the assumption here is that you choose the “pay online” rate. If you choose a “pay at hotel” rate, then your card is only charged at the time of check-in, and you should refer to the previous section.

Public landing page

🏨 Bookings via OTA

(MCC 4722)

Card Earn Rate Remarks

DBS Woman's World Card 4 mpd

Max S$1K per c. month



Review

DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd

FCY only



Review

Maybank XL Rewards Card

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards Card 4 mpd

Review

UOB Lady's Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



Review

UOB Lady's Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Review

UOB Visa Signature

Apply UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only



Review

StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only



Review

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only



Review Min. spend of S$4K per c. month. No cap

Apply Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only



Review Min. spend of S$4K per c. month, 2.8 mpd with min. spend of S$800 per c. month. No cap

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only



Review

Min. spend S$2K per s. month. No cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only



Review

BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only



Review

No cap

Apply KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 2.4 mpd*

Review With min. S$1K spend on SIA Group per m. year. No cap * For Agoda, AirBnB, Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Kaligo, Traveloka, Trip.com, UOB Travel



Special landing page

These bookings must be made through specific landing pages, which I’ve linked to in the table above. You will also be required to make payment at the time of booking.

A word of warning: bookings made through these pages may be more expensive than if you were to go through the generic website. You should make a point of comparison shopping, and should the price on the special landing page be higher, you need to decide if the differential is worth the miles.

Be careful with Agoda DCC!

Since we’re talking about OTAs, here’s something important to know.

Agoda processes Mastercard transactions outside of Singapore (in Hong Kong to be precise). If your hotel booking prices in SGD, and you use a Mastercard to pay, most banks including DBS and UOB will charge a 1% cross-border fee (it’s conceptually the same as walking into a store in Hong Kong and choosing to pay in SGD). You can avoid the 1% fee by paying with Atome.

Visa transactions are processed in Singapore, so if you’re using a BOC or UOB card, you will earn miles at the SGD rate, regardless of which currency you pay in.

What if I’m buying hotel points?

Purchases of hotel points from Points.com (which processes sales for Hilton Honors, IHG, Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt) will not code as hotel transactions.

Instead, these code as USD transactions under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified). You can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

No min. spend or cap

No min. spend or cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month.

Conclusion

Using the right card for hotel bookings can earn as much as 10 mpd towards your next trip, but be careful because there’s a lot of variables at play: booking direct vs an OTA, paying online versus at the hotel, paying in local currency vs FCY.

If you’re booking through a special OTA website for bank customers, do take care that you’re not paying significantly more. Extra miles are nice, but not if you’re paying over the odds for them!