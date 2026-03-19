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Qantas cuts lounge access on international Jetstar flights from July 2026

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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From 1 July 2026, Platinum, Gold and Qantas Club members will lose lounge access on international Jetstar flights, with Qantas also cracking down on lounge pass sharing.

One nice perk of being a Qantas elite is the ability to access Qantas Lounges even when flying on its low-cost subsidiary Jetstar.

Back in the days when Jetstar Asia was still around, one of the best date night hacks was to book a cheap ticket from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, and then enjoy an evening of wining and dining at the Qantas First Lounge. 

Unfortunately, Qantas has announced that it will be tightening its lounge access policy from 1 July 2026, in a move that will see the vast majority of Jetstar passengers barred from international Qantas Lounges. There will also be additional restrictions on sharing and utilising lounge passes. 

Qantas removes lounge access for international Jetstar flights

Qantas will be tightening access to its lounges from July 2026 | Photo: Qantas

Qantas Platinum One, Platinum and Gold members, along with paid members of the Qantas Club programme, are currently able to visit the Qantas Lounges prior to a Jetstar flight. This even includes the Qantas International First Lounges for Platinum One and Platinum elites, where available.

However, from 1 July 2026, lounge access on international Jetstar flights will no longer be offered to:

  • Qantas Platinum or Gold members
  • Qantas Club members

There is no change to the entitlement for Platinum One members. Qantas lounge access on Jetstar flights will still be available in the following circumstances:

  • Qantas codeshare flights operated by Jetstar
  • Jetstar domestic flights
  • Jetstar Business Max fares (available on Jetstar B787 flights)

In that sense, the Qantas lounge policy for Jetstar flights will soon mirror that of Singapore Airlines, where access is granted to top-tier elites travelling on the low-cost subsidiary, but no one else.

This move is presumably intended to address overcrowding concerns at Qantas Lounges, a common complaint amongst travellers. 

Tighter rules for sharing and utilising lounge passes

Qantas Domestic Lounge Melbourne | Photo: Qantas

Qantas will also be tightening the rules for its lounge passes, otherwise known as Complimentary Lounge Invitations. These digital passes allow a single entry to a domestic or international Qantas lounge, prior to a Qantas or Jetstar flight. 

  • Domestic: Can be used at any Qantas Club domestic lounge
  • General: Can be used at any Qantas Club domestic lounge, Qantas International or Qantas International Business Lounge (excluding Los Angeles)
  • Platinum One: Can be used at any Qantas Club domestic lounge, Qantas International Lounge, Qantas International Business Lounge or Qantas International First Lounge
  • Titanium: Can be used at any Qantas International First Lounge (not transferrable)

Currently, lounge passes can be shared with anyone who has a Qantas Frequent Flyer account. But from 1 July 2026, lounge passes:

  • will only be transferrable to someone travelling on the same flight as the member who earned them (it’s not clear at the moment whether they must be on the same booking, or whether being on the same flight number will suffice)
  • will no longer be valid for international Jetstar flights

Again, both changes will not apply to Platinum One members, whose lounge passes are more “powerful” in the sense that they also grant access to the Qantas First Lounges in Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore and Los Angeles.

It’s no secret that lounge passes were openly traded on Facebook groups, or even sold online, so I imagine Qantas is trying to put a stop to this.

Conclusion

From July 2026, most international Jetstar passengers will be barred from accessing Qantas Lounges, with the airline also clamping down on the sharing of lounge passes.

Platinum One members are exempt from the new restrictions, however, providing an extra incentive to qualify for Qantas’ top-tier status.

(H/T: Executive Traveller)

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Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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