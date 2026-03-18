Finnair Plus selling Avios with up to 40% discount

In March 2024, Finnair adopted Avios points as the loyalty currency for its Finnair Plus frequent flyer programme, joining the “currency union” of British Airways, Qatar Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus.

Members can move Avios instantly between these programmes via a British Airways “hub” account at a 1:1 ratio, with no fees. This makes it possible to buy miles with one programme to redeem for sweet spots or unique partners in another.

On that note, Finnair is now selling points with up to a 40% discount, which reduces the cost per Avios to 1.85 cents. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen — the BA Balance Boost deal in February offered Avios at 1.53 cents — but if you’re looking to top-up your account, any discount is better than full price.

Buy Finnair Avios with up to 40% discount

From now till 31 March 2026, 6 a.m Singapore time, Finnair Plus members can purchase Avios at a discount of up to 40%, per the table below.

Avios Purchased Discount Cost Per Avios 1,000 to 4,000 None 2.70 € ¢

(3.97 SG ¢) 5,000 25% 2.03 € ¢

(2.98 SG ¢) 6,000 to 10,000 25% 1.76 € ¢

(2.59 SG ¢)

11,000 to 19,000 25% 1.65 € ¢

(2.42 SG ¢) 20,000 to 49,000 30% 1.54 € ¢

(2.26 SG ¢) 50,000 to 84,000 35% 1.43 € ¢

(2.10 SG ¢) 85,000 to 99,000 40% 1.32 € ¢

(1.94 SG ¢) 100,000 to 200,000 40% 1.26 € ¢

(1.85 SG ¢)

To trigger the maximum discount of 40%, you’ll need to purchase at least 85,000 Avios. However, if you want to achieve the lowest-possible price of 1.85 cents per Avios, you will need to purchase at least 100,000 Avios.

This promotion is only available to Finnair Plus members who:

Joined the Finnair Plus programme prior to 14 March 2026 , and

, and Have a minimum of 50 Avios in their Finnair Plus account

Don’t worry too much about the second criteria though, because you can simply transfer Avios from your British Airways account to satisfy the requirement instantly.

A maximum of 200,000 Finnair Avios can be purchased per calendar year, and purchases will be credited within 1-3 days.

What can you redeem with Avios?

Finnair Plus is relatively less well-known in Singapore, compared to British Airways Club or Qatar Privilege Club, but it still offers some nice sweet spots of its own:

✈️ One-way Award Costs From Singapore to First Class Business Class Tokyo

JAL

53,000 41,500 Europe

Cathay

110,000 72,500 USA/Canada

Cathay 120,000 85,000

Finnair’s award charts can be found here.

As mentioned, Finnair Avios can also be instantly converted at a 1:1 basis to other “flavours” of Avios, which opens up the following redemption possibilities.

✈️ One-way Award Costs From Singapore to Business Class Economy Class Koh Samui

Bangkok Airways

12,500

via QR Privilege Club 6,000

via QR Privilege Club Kuala Lumpur

MAS

12,500

via QR Privilege Club 6,000

via QR Privilege Club Hong Kong

Cathay

22,000

via QR Privilege Club 11,000

via QR Privilege Club Perth

Qantas

38,750

via QR Privilege Club 13,000

via QR Privilege Club Helsinki

Finnair

62,500

via BA Club 30,000

via BA Club Europe

Qatar 70,000

75,000

via QR Privilege Club – USA

Qatar 95,000

via QR Privilege Club –

The flights operated by Qatar Airways probably aren’t the best choices in the world right now given the situation in the Middle East, but there are plenty of other options which avoid that region altogether.

As a reminder, all Avios transfers must be rooted through the “hub” of British Airways Executive Club. For example, if you want to transfer Qatar Avios to Finnair Avios, you would first transfer Qatar to British Airways, then British Airways to Finnair.

I personally redeemed Qatar Avios for a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, in order to review the new Aria Suites. This cost 22,000 Avios + S$60 in taxes, cheaper than the 28,000 miles + S$88 in taxes I’d have paid if redeeming the same flight through Asia Miles!

Another good value redemption I managed to snag was Singapore to Helsinki on Finnair Business Class for just 62,500 Avios, which allowed me to finally try the famous AirLounge seat.

When do Finnair Avios expire?

Finnair Avios do not expire so long as you earn or redeem at least one Avios every 18 months.

Do note that transferring Avios from one programme to another does not count as activity and does not affect the expiry date.

What credit card should I use to buy Finnair Plus Avios?

Finnair does not process miles purchases directly, so they won’t code as airline spend. Instead, miles purchases are processed through Points.com in USD under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).