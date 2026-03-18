Finnair Plus selling Avios with up to 40% discount

In March 2024, Finnair adopted Avios points as the loyalty currency for its Finnair Plus frequent flyer programme, joining the “currency union” of British Airways, Qatar Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus.
Members can move Avios instantly between these programmes via a British Airways “hub” account at a 1:1 ratio, with no fees. This makes it possible to buy miles with one programme to redeem for sweet spots or unique partners in another.
On that note, Finnair is now selling points with up to a 40% discount, which reduces the cost per Avios to 1.85 cents. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen — the BA Balance Boost deal in February offered Avios at 1.53 cents — but if you’re looking to top-up your account, any discount is better than full price.
Buy Finnair Avios with up to 40% discount
|Buy Finnair Avios
From now till 31 March 2026, 6 a.m Singapore time, Finnair Plus members can purchase Avios at a discount of up to 40%, per the table below.
|Avios Purchased
|Discount
|Cost Per Avios
|1,000 to 4,000
|None
|2.70 € ¢
(3.97 SG ¢)
|5,000
|25%
|2.03 € ¢
(2.98 SG ¢)
|6,000 to 10,000
|25%
|1.76 € ¢
(2.59 SG ¢)
|11,000 to 19,000
|25%
|1.65 € ¢
(2.42 SG ¢)
|20,000 to 49,000
|30%
|1.54 € ¢
(2.26 SG ¢)
|50,000 to 84,000
|35%
|1.43 € ¢
(2.10 SG ¢)
|85,000 to 99,000
|40%
|1.32 € ¢
(1.94 SG ¢)
|100,000 to 200,000
|40%
|1.26 € ¢
(1.85 SG ¢)
To trigger the maximum discount of 40%, you’ll need to purchase at least 85,000 Avios. However, if you want to achieve the lowest-possible price of 1.85 cents per Avios, you will need to purchase at least 100,000 Avios.
This promotion is only available to Finnair Plus members who:
- Joined the Finnair Plus programme prior to 14 March 2026, and
- Have a minimum of 50 Avios in their Finnair Plus account
Don’t worry too much about the second criteria though, because you can simply transfer Avios from your British Airways account to satisfy the requirement instantly.
A maximum of 200,000 Finnair Avios can be purchased per calendar year, and purchases will be credited within 1-3 days.
What can you redeem with Avios?
Finnair Plus is relatively less well-known in Singapore, compared to British Airways Club or Qatar Privilege Club, but it still offers some nice sweet spots of its own:
|✈️ One-way Award Costs
|From Singapore to
|First Class
|Business Class
|Tokyo
JAL
|53,000
|41,500
|Europe
Cathay
|110,000
|72,500
|USA/Canada
Cathay
|120,000
|85,000
Finnair’s award charts can be found here.
As mentioned, Finnair Avios can also be instantly converted at a 1:1 basis to other “flavours” of Avios, which opens up the following redemption possibilities.
|✈️ One-way Award Costs
|From Singapore to
|Business Class
|Economy Class
|Koh Samui
Bangkok Airways
|12,500
via QR Privilege Club
|6,000
via QR Privilege Club
|Kuala Lumpur
MAS
|12,500
via QR Privilege Club
|6,000
via QR Privilege Club
|Hong Kong
Cathay
|22,000
via QR Privilege Club
|11,000
via QR Privilege Club
|Perth
Qantas
|38,750
via QR Privilege Club
|13,000
via QR Privilege Club
|Helsinki
Finnair
|62,500
via BA Club
|30,000
via BA Club
|Europe
Qatar
|70,000
75,000
via QR Privilege Club
|–
|USA
Qatar
|95,000
via QR Privilege Club
|–
The flights operated by Qatar Airways probably aren’t the best choices in the world right now given the situation in the Middle East, but there are plenty of other options which avoid that region altogether.
As a reminder, all Avios transfers must be rooted through the “hub” of British Airways Executive Club. For example, if you want to transfer Qatar Avios to Finnair Avios, you would first transfer Qatar to British Airways, then British Airways to Finnair.
I personally redeemed Qatar Avios for a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, in order to review the new Aria Suites. This cost 22,000 Avios + S$60 in taxes, cheaper than the 28,000 miles + S$88 in taxes I’d have paid if redeeming the same flight through Asia Miles!
Another good value redemption I managed to snag was Singapore to Helsinki on Finnair Business Class for just 62,500 Avios, which allowed me to finally try the famous AirLounge seat.
When do Finnair Avios expire?
Finnair Avios do not expire so long as you earn or redeem at least one Avios every 18 months.
Do note that transferring Avios from one programme to another does not count as activity and does not affect the expiry date.
What credit card should I use to buy Finnair Plus Avios?
Finnair does not process miles purchases directly, so they won’t code as airline spend. Instead, miles purchases are processed through Points.com in USD under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).
Here are the best cards to maximise the miles earned on your purchase:
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$1K per s. month
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
|Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$500 per c. month, max. S$1K per c. month
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
|Min. S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
|BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|2.8 mpd
|No min. spend, no cap
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
|Min. S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.
Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. Also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as it classifies MCC 7399 as a bill payment, and caps customers at earning just 100 Max Miles per month.
Conclusion
Finnair Plus is now selling Avios with a discount of up to 40%, or 1.85 cents each. You will need to purchase a minimum of 100,000 Avios to unlock the lowest-possible price, however, and smaller top-ups could be significantly more expensive.
Given the Avios ecosystem, this is basically an opportunity to purchase Qatar Airways, British Airways or other “flavours” of Avios.
That said, you should never be buying Avios (or any other loyalty currency for that matter) speculatively. Only buy if you have a redemption in mind that can be booked immediately or the not-too-distant future, since devaluations can and do happen.
If I am not a Finnair member yet, I won’t be able to get this promo right?
How do you search for JAL award flights on Finnair’s site? I’ve tried toggling different dates and permutations, but I was not able to get any results from SIN to HND or NRT