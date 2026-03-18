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Finnair Plus selling Avios with up to 40% discount

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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From now till 31 March 2026, buy Finnair Plus Avios with a discount of up to 40%, or 1.85 cents each, for use within the entire Avios ecosystem.

In March 2024, Finnair adopted Avios points as the loyalty currency for its Finnair Plus frequent flyer programme, joining the “currency union” of British Airways, Qatar Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus.

Members can move Avios instantly between these programmes via a British Airways “hub” account at a 1:1 ratio, with no fees. This makes it possible to buy miles with one programme to redeem for sweet spots or unique partners in another. 

On that note, Finnair is now selling points with up to a 40% discount, which reduces the cost per Avios to 1.85 cents. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen — the BA Balance Boost deal in February offered Avios at 1.53 cents — but if you’re looking to top-up your account, any discount is better than full price.

Buy Finnair Avios with up to 40% discount

Buy Finnair Avios

From now till 31 March 2026, 6 a.m Singapore time, Finnair Plus members can purchase Avios at a discount of up to 40%, per the table below.

Avios Purchased Discount Cost Per Avios
1,000 to 4,000 None 2.70 € ¢
(3.97 SG ¢)
5,000 25% 2.03 € ¢
(2.98 SG ¢)
6,000 to 10,000 25% 1.76 € ¢
(2.59 SG ¢)
11,000 to 19,000 25% 1.65 € ¢
(2.42 SG ¢)
20,000 to 49,000 30% 1.54 € ¢
(2.26 SG ¢)
50,000 to 84,000 35% 1.43 € ¢
(2.10 SG ¢)
85,000 to 99,000 40% 1.32 € ¢
(1.94 SG ¢)
100,000 to 200,000 40% 1.26 € ¢
(1.85 SG ¢)

To trigger the maximum discount of 40%, you’ll need to purchase at least 85,000 Avios. However, if you want to achieve the lowest-possible price of 1.85 cents per Avios, you will need to purchase at least 100,000 Avios.

This promotion is only available to Finnair Plus members who:

  • Joined the Finnair Plus programme prior to 14 March 2026, and
  • Have a minimum of 50 Avios in their Finnair Plus account

Don’t worry too much about the second criteria though, because you can simply transfer Avios from your British Airways account to satisfy the requirement instantly.

A maximum of 200,000 Finnair Avios can be purchased per calendar year, and purchases will be credited within 1-3 days. 

What can you redeem with Avios?

Finnair Business Class

Finnair Plus is relatively less well-known in Singapore, compared to British Airways Club or Qatar Privilege Club, but it still offers some nice sweet spots of its own:

✈️ One-way Award Costs
From Singapore to First Class Business Class
Tokyo
JAL
 53,000 41,500
Europe
Cathay
 110,000 72,500
USA/Canada
Cathay		 120,000 85,000

Finnair’s award charts can be found here. 

As mentioned, Finnair Avios can also be instantly converted at a 1:1 basis to other “flavours” of Avios, which opens up the following redemption possibilities. 

✈️ One-way Award Costs
From Singapore to Business Class Economy Class
Koh Samui 
Bangkok Airways
 12,500
via QR Privilege Club		 6,000
via QR Privilege Club
Kuala Lumpur
MAS
 12,500
via QR Privilege Club		 6,000
via QR Privilege Club
Hong Kong
Cathay
 22,000
via QR Privilege Club		 11,000
via QR Privilege Club
Perth
Qantas
 38,750
via QR Privilege Club		 13,000
via QR Privilege Club
Helsinki
Finnair
 62,500
via BA Club		 30,000
via BA Club
Europe
Qatar		 70,000
75,000
via QR Privilege Club
USA
Qatar		 95,000
via QR Privilege Club

The flights operated by Qatar Airways probably aren’t the best choices in the world right now given the situation in the Middle East, but there are plenty of other options which avoid that region altogether. 

As a reminder, all Avios transfers must be rooted through the “hub” of British Airways Executive Club. For example, if you want to transfer Qatar Avios to Finnair Avios, you would first transfer Qatar to British Airways, then British Airways to Finnair.

I personally redeemed Qatar Avios for a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, in order to review the new Aria Suites. This cost 22,000 Avios + S$60 in taxes, cheaper than the 28,000 miles + S$88 in taxes I’d have paid if redeeming the same flight through Asia Miles!

Cathay Pacific B777-300ER Aria Business Class

Another good value redemption I managed to snag was Singapore to Helsinki on Finnair Business Class for just 62,500 Avios, which allowed me to finally try the famous AirLounge seat.

Finnair A350-900 Business Class

When do Finnair Avios expire?

Finnair Avios do not expire so long as you earn or redeem at least one Avios every 18 months. 

Do note that transferring Avios from one programme to another does not count as activity and does not affect the expiry date.

What credit card should I use to buy Finnair Plus Avios?

Finnair does not process miles purchases directly, so they won’t code as airline spend. Instead, miles purchases are processed through Points.com in USD under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).

Here are the best cards to maximise the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month 
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Min. S$500 per c. month, max. S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd Min. S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
 No min. spend, no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd Min. S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. Also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as it classifies MCC 7399 as a bill payment, and caps customers at earning just 100 Max Miles per month. 

Conclusion

Finnair Plus is now selling Avios with a discount of up to 40%, or 1.85 cents each. You will need to purchase a minimum of 100,000 Avios to unlock the lowest-possible price, however, and smaller top-ups could be significantly more expensive.

Given the Avios ecosystem, this is basically an opportunity to purchase Qatar Airways, British Airways or other “flavours” of Avios.

That said, you should never be buying Avios (or any other loyalty currency for that matter) speculatively. Only buy if you have a redemption in mind that can be booked immediately or the not-too-distant future, since devaluations can and do happen. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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Cal

If I am not a Finnair member yet, I won’t be able to get this promo right?

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dexter

How do you search for JAL award flights on Finnair’s site? I’ve tried toggling different dates and permutations, but I was not able to get any results from SIN to HND or NRT

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