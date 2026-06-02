Singapore Airlines closing SilverKris Lounge in Manila

Singapore Airlines will permanently close its SilverKris Lounge at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport on 15 June 2026, calling time on an 11-year stint in Terminal 3.

This follows the airport’s decision to redevelop the space as part of ongoing terminal redevelopment work, a move that has also forced Cathay Pacific to shut its own lounge.

Manila SilverKris Lounge to be permanently closed

The SilverKris Lounge in Manila will continue operations until Sunday, 14 June 2026, with the following operating hours:

4.30 a.m to 9 a.m

11 a.m to 6 p.m

Following this, it will be permanently shuttered on Monday, 15 June 2026. A Singapore Airlines spokesperson has provided the following statement.

💬 Statement from SIA Spokesperson The Singapore Airlines (SIA) SilverKris Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Manila, the Philippines, will cease operations from 15 June 2026.

This is due to airport redevelopment works that involve the space where the lounge is located.

All eligible SIA customers will be invited to use the First Meridian Lounge in Level 4 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 from 15 June 2026.

SIA apologises to all customers for any inconvenience this may cause.

For background, the SilverKris Lounge in Manila was opened in July 2015, 10 months after its move into the airport’s Terminal 3.

With specially curated Filipino art pieces, culinary delights from Singapore and the Philippines, and personal spaces tailored to different needs, the refreshed lounge concept – first of its kind in Southeast Asia – provides a home away from home experience before your flight -Singapore Airlines

The lounge, along with SIA’s entire overseas lounge network, was shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reopened in May 2022, where it’s been serving the airline’s five daily departures ever since.

The Manila lounge was the first in Southeast Asia to receive the airline’s updated Home Away From Home design concept, which has generally held up well. Passengers enjoyed a full buffet area, productivity pods, and tarmac views — though the lounge was noticeably missing showers.

You can read a review of the lounge from 2017 here.

Cathay Pacific’s lounge is closing too

It’s not just Singapore Airlines which has lost its lounge space at Manila. Executive Traveller has also reported the permanent closure of the Cathay Pacific lounge.

“As part of the ongoing terminal redevelopment at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), our Cathay Pacific Lounge in Manila will permanently close on 31 May 2026 following the last Cathay Pacific flight departure from NAIA. While we have endeavoured to extend the timeline for the lounge’s closure, regrettably we have been unable to do so.” -Cathay Pacific

It’s a shame, because this was supposedly one of the nicer outstation lounges in the Cathay Pacific network, with its signature noodle bar and residential-style design by Ilse Crawford.

What lounge will passengers now use?

After the SilverKris Lounge closes, Singapore Airlines passengers will be invited to use the First Meridian Lounge, located at Level 4 in Terminal 3.

I haven’t seen any reviews of this newly-opened lounge yet, but this preview by KasKasan Buddies talks about “gorgeous illuminated archways, private work pods, a massive wine display, a live teppanyaki station, and even a dedicated game room and kids’ playroom.”

Access will supposedly be limited to First Class, Business Class and elite frequent flyers, which should help limit the overcrowding often seen when credit card holders are also granted entry.

Lounge access will be available to passengers departing on a Singapore Airlines or Star Alliance flight in:

First Class (+1 guest)

Business Class

Premium Economy or Economy Class, with any of the following status (+1 guest): Solitaire PPS Club PPS Club KrisFlyer Elite Gold Star Gold Virgin Australia Velocity Beyond, Platinum or Gold (must be flying on SIA)



All guests must be travelling on the same flight as the eligible passenger, per Star Alliance policy.

Unfortunately, with the closure of the SilverKris Lounge, there will no longer be lounge access for Solitaire PPS Club members flying on Scoot.

Where are the remaining overseas SilverKris Lounges?

Singapore Airlines continues to operate a total of nine overseas SilverKris Lounges in the following cities:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore Airlines permanently shuttered its SilverKris Lounges in Adelaide, Kuala Lumpur and New Delhi.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has been forced to close its SilverKris Lounge at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport, following a decision by the airport authorities to redevelop the space.

The last day of operations will be on 14 June 2026, after which eligible passengers will be directed to the recently-opened First Meridian Lounge instead. If you’re flying out before then, be sure to give the lounge one last visit!

(HT: Celestar)