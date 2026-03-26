Singapore Airlines devalues KrisFlyer Access awards

Back in November 2025, Singapore Airlines launched a new category of awards called Access, alongside revised Saver and Advantage award pricing as part of the 2025 KrisFlyer devaluation.

The idea behind Access awards is that KrisFlyer members can now redeem seats on flights where no Saver or Advantage awards are left- right down to the very last seat, if necessary. Obviously, this comes at a substantial premium. Access awards mark the introduction of dynamic pricing to KrisFlyer, where the cost of awards depends on commercial seat availability, rather than a static award chart.

Now, despite the name, Access awards are not dynamic in the true sense of the word. For example, just because one ticket costs S$500 and another S$550, doesn’t mean the Access award for the second will require 10% more miles.

Instead, Access prices vary in fixed increments, depending on which commercial booking classes remain available. In other words, they follow an unpublished award chart, which I covered previously.

Cabin Tier Price Fare Buckets First Class 1 Advantage

+86% A, F Business Class 1 Advantage

+29% D, U 2 Advantage

+55% J 3 Advantage

+86% C 4 Advantage

+106% Z Premium Economy Class 1 Saver

+43% S 2 Saver

+77% R, L, P, T Economy 1 Advantage

+43% B, E, Y, H, M, W, K, N, Q, V, G

However, an anonymous MileLion reader has shared with me that Access awards underwent a devaluation sometime in the past few weeks. It’s remarkable that it’s flown under the radar until now – perhaps reflecting the general lack of interest in KrisFlyer’s most expensive rewards!

KrisFlyer Access awards devalued

I’m still in the midst of gathering data, but from what I can see so far, Access awards in every cabin have now increased in price.

Cabin Observation First Class Access award prices have increased by 3%

The cheapest Access awards now cost 86% more than Advantage, compared to 80% previously Business Class Access award prices have increased by 3%

The cheapest Access awards now cost 29% more than Advantage, compared to 25% previously Premium Economy Class Access award prices have increased by 10%

The cheapest Access awards now cost 43% more than Saver, compared to 30% previously Economy Class Access award prices have increased by 10%

The cheapest Access awards now cost 43% more than Advantage, compared to 30% previously

Remember, while First and Economy Class have only one tier of Access awards, Business Class has four, and Premium Economy Class has two. From what I can see so far, all tiers of Access awards have increased in price, not just the lowest.

For reference, you can find the old Access prices in the article below.

First Class

✈️ KrisFlyer Access Awards

(in ‘000s of miles)

Zone Cheapest Access Award

(Old) Cheapest Access Award

(New) Zone 2

(Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia) 109 112.5 Zone 4

(South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) 151 156 Zone 5

(Beijing and Shanghai) 202.5 209 Zone 6

(India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh) 202.5 209 Zone 7

(Japan & South Korea) 248.5 256 Zone 9

(Australia (ex. Perth & Darwin) & New Zealand) 321.5 331 Zone 10

(Africa, Middle East, Turkey) 308 317.5 Zone 11

(Europe) 467 481.5 Zone 12

(USA (West Coast)) 471.5 486 Zone 13

(USA (East Coast)) 503 518.5

First Class has only one tier of Access award, which has increased by an average of 3%.

Access awards now costs 86% more than Advantage, compared to 80% previously.

Business Class

✈️ KrisFlyer Access Awards

(in ‘000s of miles)

Zone Cheapest Access Award

(Old) Cheapest Access Award

(New) Zone 2

(Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia) 50.5 52.5 Zone 3

(Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos) 57.5 59.5 Zone 4

(South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) 72 74.5 Zone 5

(Beijing and Shanghai) 94 97 Zone 6

(India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh) 94 97 Zone 7

(Japan & South Korea) 100.5 104 Zone 8

(Perth & Darwin) 94 97 Zone 9

(Australia (ex. Perth & Darwin) & New Zealand) 129.5 133.5 Zone 10

(Africa, Middle East, Turkey) 152.5 157.5 Zone 11

(Europe) 177 182.5 Zone 12

(USA (West Coast)) 185 191 Zone 13

(USA (East Coast)) 206.5 212.5

Business Class has four tiers of Access awards. All four tiers have increased by an average of 3%.

The cheapest possible Access award now costs 29% more than Advantage, compared to 25% previously.

Premium Economy Class

✈️ KrisFlyer Access Awards

(in ‘000s of miles)

Zone Cheapest Access Award

(Old) Cheapest Access Award

(New) Zone 4

(South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) 36.5 40.5 Zone 5

(Beijing and Shanghai) 47 51.5 Zone 6

(India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh) 47 51.5 Zone 7

(Japan & South Korea) 51.5 56.5 Zone 9

(Australia (ex. Perth & Darwin) & New Zealand) 69.5 77 Zone 10

(Africa, Middle East, Turkey) 67 74 Zone 11

(Europe) 97 107 Zone 12

(USA (West Coast)) 102.5 113 Zone 13

(USA (East Coast)) 110 121

Premium Economy Class has two tiers of Access awards. Both tiers have increased by an average of 10%.

The cheapest possible Access award now costs 43% more than Saver (Premium Economy Class does not have Advantage awards), compared to 30% previously.

Economy Class

✈️ KrisFlyer Access Awards

(in ‘000s of miles)

Zone Cheapest Access Award

(Old) Cheapest Access Award

(New) Zone 2

(Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia) 21.5 23.5 Zone 3

(Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos) 36 39.5 Zone 4

(South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) 43 47.5 Zone 5

(Beijing and Shanghai) 57 63 Zone 6

(India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh) 52.5 58 Zone 7

(Japan & South Korea) 64.5 71 Zone 8

(Perth & Darwin) 52.5 58 Zone 9

(Australia (ex. Perth & Darwin) & New Zealand) 78.5 87 Zone 10

(Africa, Middle East, Turkey) 86.5 95.5 Zone 11

(Europe) 102.5 113 Zone 12

(USA (West Coast)) 102.5 113 Zone 13

(USA (East Coast)) 110 121

Economy Class has only one tier of Access award, which has increased by an average of 10%.

Access awards now costs 43% more than Advantage, compared to 30% previously.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has quietly increased the cost of Access awards by 3-10%. While it was always likely that the carrier would need to make some pricing adjustments based on response to this new category, it’s a surprise that we’re seeing it just four months after introduction.

Perhaps the response has been better than expected- I can imagine there are some very miles-rich individuals out there who relish the opportunity to book out an entire Suites cabin with miles!

Was any notice of this change provided? No, and that’s kind of the point. With Access awards, there’s no official award chart, so the price is “whatever we say it is!”

I’ll update this article as I learn more about the pricing changes. Do chime in with your observations!